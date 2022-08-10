Read full article on original website
Tulsa Tech Peoria Campus Offering Free Haircuts For School Children
Tulsa Tech barber and cosmetology students as well as instructors and alumni will be cutting and styling hair for school-age children Sunday. No appointments are needed. It’s first come, first serve at Tulsa Tech's Peoria Campus from 12 to 3 p.m. There will also be entertainment and door prizes.
Volunteers Help Tulsa Students Head Back To School With Resource Fair
Families are more than ready to head back to school thanks to dozens of groups working together. Volunteers gave out 2,000 backpacks with school supplies at Tulsa Tech’s 31st and Memorial Campus. COVID-19 vaccines and other shots were available as well as dental screenings and haircuts. Families also got...
Tulsa Families Enjoy Back-To-School Community Resource Fair
Tulsa families are now more ready to head back to school, thanks to dozens of groups working together. This is the 6th annual Back-to-School Community Resource Fair at Tulsa Tech's 31st and Memorial campus. Volunteers gave out 2,000 backpacks with school supplies. There were also COVID-19 vaccines and other shots,...
Tulsa Farmers' Market Hosts Second Sunday Arts & Eats At Whittier Square
Tulsa shoppers got an extra opportunity to eat and buy locally on Sunday. Every second Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Tulsa Farmers' Market dedicates Whittier Square to local artisans, florists, and farmers. In addition to food, shoppers could buy arts, crafts, jewelry, health and beauty products, plus...
Inaugural Pride Event Begins In Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow hosted its first PRIDE Fest on Saturday. Festivities wrapped up around 5 p.m. at Broken Arrow Event Park. The event unofficially kicked off last weekend with a brunch, drag show and bike ride through Broken Arrow. Saturday's free, family-friendly event had food trucks, 35 vendors, performers and even...
Woodland Hills Mall Hosts Back To School Fashion Show
A back to school fashion show is happening Saturday at Woodland Hills Mall featuring the latest denim trends. Participants are asked to bring youth or tween sized denim clothes that will go to the Tulsa Dream Center. The center serves kids in need in Tulsa. The event starts at 2...
Greenwood Cultural Center Holds Tulsa Race Massacre Book Signing
The Greenwood Culture Center had a book signing with the author of "The Journey from Black Slavery to Black Street: The Tulsa Race Massacre". The book, written by Lewis Wilson, was launched on the 101st anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre and highlights the lesser-known history of slavery that began in the 17th century.
Family Staying In Hotel After 2 Different Houses Suffer Damage
Over the last few months, a Tulsa family has faced some big challenges, but despite this, they're staying optimistic. Mom, Kathryn Holmes, says after moving out of one home that had been destroyed by a fallen tree, another home flooded. The Holmes family has been staying in a hotel since...
Osage Language Course Offered At Bartlesville High School
This fall, Bartlesville High School will be offering a new Osage language course to its students. Students will learn a foundation in the Osage spelling, grammar, vocabulary, history and culture. Corey Maker, a member of Osage Nation, will be teaching the course. Maker studied the Osage language under the mentorship...
Advocate Group Makes Final Preparations For Pride Event In Broken Arrow
The first-ever Pride Fest in BA kicks off Saturday with vendors and entertainment. Organizers with the Advocate Alliance say they expect more than 1,000 people to show up. Pride Fest in BA will be held from noon to 5 pm at Broken Arrow Event Park and is the first festival of its kind in the Broken Arrow community. The event kicked off this past weekend with a drag brunch and bike ride through Broken Arrow.
University Of Tulsa Builds Cat Condos For Strays On Campus
Stray cats at the University of Tulsa's are getting a housing upgrade on campus. Students love the cats and have named all of them, so the university decided to get tiny cat condos to make sure they have a safe place to hide and warm up in the winter. "Only...
Time Travelers Vintage Expo Hosts Inaugural Event At Cain's Ballroom
People had the chance to go back in time on Sunday at the Time Travelers Vintage Expo. Cain's Ballroom in Downtown Tulsa hosted the event from 11 to 4 p.m. Sunday. There were vintage items to browse and buy from clothing to accessories to home goods and records. Vendors also...
Construction Project Underway On Tulsa End Of Turner Turnpike
A big construction project is happening on the Tulsa end of the Turner turnpike. The westbound exit from I-44, to Route 66, is switching sides. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live in West Tulsa with the story.
Bikers Raise Money For Students' School Supplies
Students in several different school districts are getting help for the new school year. It's thanks to local bikers from rural communities who gathered for their 4th annual "Bikers and Backpacks Ride." The Bikers raised thousands of dollars worth of school supplies for kids in rural schools. The ride started...
Will Rogers & Wiley Post Fly-In Event Honors Memory Of 2 Iconic Oklahomans
An event honoring two iconic Oklahomans will take place this weekend in Oologah. On Saturday, the Will Rogers-Wiley Post fly-in will take place. The event is meant to remember the iconic Oklahomans who died in a plane crash in Alaska on August 15th, 1935. More than 100 planes will fly...
TPD: 1 Dead Following Early Morning Homicide In Tulsa
One person is dead following an early morning homicide Saturday, Tulsa police confirm. Officers responded to the scene near 11th and Garnett. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound at 5:15 a.m., according to TPD. Police said they don't have anyone in custody. This is...
Man Accused Of Throwing Rocks At Cars Arrested By Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police said officers arrested a man accused of throwing rocks at passing cars. Police say an officer tried to talk to Blake Willingham around 9:45 Friday morning near West Archer and North Phoenix when he threw a box of trash at the patrol car and ran off. They say...
17-Year-Old Boy Shot In Head At Tulsa Shopping Center, Suspect In Custody
Tulsa Police are investigating after officers said a 17-year-old boy was shot in the head in a shopping center parking lot near 21st and Garnett. The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. at 1950 South Garnett Road. Police said the suspect who claimed responsibility is in custody and the 17-year-old...
Giant Slip 'N Slide Comes To Downtown Tulsa For The Weekend
A giant slip 'n slide is coming to downtown Tulsa this weekend, closing off the Boulder Avenue Bridge. This is the second year Welltown Brewery has brought the slide to town. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone showed us more.
Tulsa Tech Training Next Generation Of Airline Mechanics
The soaring aviation industry is having its wings clipped by a shortage in airplane mechanics. Aviation is one of the biggest industries in Oklahoma - second only to oil and gas. With several tech schools in Tulsa, the city graduates hundreds of aviation mechanics each year. “The aviation industry is...
