Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 21 Online
Elite Handball Tournament Comes Back to Duluth
DULUTH, Minn.– The Minnesota Handball Elite Series hosted their fourth annual Northshore Handball Tournament over at the Duluth Area Family YMCA downtown location. Eight of the regions top handball talents came out to not only showcase their skills, but to compete against each other for the Alva Rankin Memorial Cup. Which honors one of Duluth’s all-time greatest handball players.
FOX 21 Online
Huskies Take Game One of Playoffs
DULUTH, Minn.- Huskies opened the postseason Sunday at Wade Stadium against the Eau Claire Express. Duluth pulled out the win, tallying eight runs on 10 hits. Jonathan Vastine lead the way going 3-5, with a triple and two runs scored. The Huskies win Game One 8-6. Duluth will travel to...
FOX 21 Online
Huskies Reflect on Northwoods League Experience
DULUTH, Minn.- Back in May 40 of the best baseball players from across the country stepped onto the field at Wade Stadium, some having already played together but most were meeting for the very first time. Now as the Huskies enter into the playoffs, they reflect back on their experiences...
FOX 21 Online
Bayfront Blues Festival Wraps Up
DULUTH, Minn.– It was nothing but warm weather and sunny skies for the final day of the 33rd annual Bayfront Blues Festival. More than 20,000 fans came out to watch over 30 different blues acts from all over the nation. Being one of the largest outdoor blues music events...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 21 Online
Thousands Come Out for Annual Bayfield County Fair
“We have so much entertainment going on. The carnival of course, we have three on three basketball tournament happening today, we have a lumberjack show, we have a juggler,” Mary Motiff, director for Bayfield County Fair, said. The annual Bayfield County Fair is back yet again. Bringing in their...
FOX 21 Online
Fire Decimates Pole Building In Carlton County
SKELTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A pole building is a total loss after a fire in the Skelton Township on Saturday. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says the call came in on Saturday at 11:46 p.m. for a fire on the 4400-block of County Road 6. Officials say a...
FOX 21 Online
CSS Men’s Soccer Heads to England for Preseason
DULUTH, Minn.- The CSS men’s soccer team will spend its preseason in England preparing for its second season as a member of the MIAC. The team will spend ten days in England and will play in four exhibition matches against local clubs while also training with elite academies. The...
FOX 21 Online
UMD Women’s Basketball Adds Carpenter and Kieger to Coaching Staff
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s basketball team has added Ryan Carpenter and Cici Kieger to their coaching staff for this upcoming season. Carpenter comes to Duluth from the University of Jamestown, he brings 13-years of coaching experience at both the high school and college levels. Kieger comes from St....
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX 21 Online
Duluth’s Best Bread holds a Pop-Up at New Location
DULUTH, Minn. — People got a taste of “Duluth’s Best Bread” for the first time at its new location today. The beloved bakery originates in West Duluth, and has been in the process of adding a second shop downtown. In just a few short weeks, the...
FOX 21 Online
City of Duluth Taking Comments on Parks Master Plan
DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth is asking for people to provide their input on how green spaces will be maintained over the next decade. People can review and comment on the draft Essential Spaces: Duluth Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails Master Plan. The plan will provide...
FOX 21 Online
LSC Kickoff Event
DULUTH, Minn. – It’s not just elementary and high school age kids who need to get ready to return to the classrooms. Lake Superior College held their first of three kickoff events Friday. It’s for all students, whether they are new or returning. Students were able to take...
FOX 21 Online
Brother, Sister, Childhood Friend Of ‘Born Too Late’ Perform Live
DULUTH, Minn. — Band members from Born Too Late, made up of a brother, sister and their childhood friend, stopped by the morning show Friday to talk about their success and unique style of music. Check out the interview in the video above, and see the videos below for two live performances.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Two Harbors Art Festival Aug. 12-14
Duluth artist Cheyenne Vavrina was in studio Friday morning to show of her fantastic wooden art work while previewing this weekend’s Two Harbors Art Festival. Click the video to see her work, and click here to learn more about the festival happening Aug. 12-14.
FOX 21 Online
Great Lakes Fishery Research Uses New Drone Technologies
ASHLAND, Wisc.–Researchers are changing the way they monitor fish populations in the Great Lakes. Tuesday, August 9, researchers welcomed community leaders and fishery managers to the lakeshores of Ashland, Wisconsin, showcasing new state-of-the-art technologies. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) and Great Lakes Fishery Commission partnered with Saildrone Inc....
FOX 21 Online
St. Louis County’s Attorney’s Office Welcomes Two New Hires
DULUTH, Minn. – St. Louis County’s Attorney’s Office has two new members. Kirstyn Oye and Jacqueline Primeau were sworn in by County Attorney Kimberly Maki during a ceremony Thursday. Oye will fill the position made vacant by Jessica Fralich, who left to become a judicial referee for...
FOX 21 Online
Local Author, Illustrator Publish Children’s Book ‘New Moon’s Family’
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth author Erika Adams and illustrator Eric Soderstrom stopped by the morning show Friday to discuss a children’s book they’ve partnered on called New Moon’s Family. To purchase the book on Amazon, click here. To contact Erika, check out her website at elatales.com...
Comments / 0