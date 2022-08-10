ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Man accused of impersonating officer shares his side of story

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man accused of impersonating an officer and extortion -- wants to clear the air -- on what he says really happened. “I would never impersonate Prichard... I don’t even like Prichard Police Department,” said Byron Thomas. Bonding out Saturday evening -- 38-year-old Byron...
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Suspect in February chase arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 23-year-old man they said led officers on a brief vehicle chase that ended in a crash that injured a passenger earlier this year. Cameron Russell Clark of Mobile was arrested and booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail Thursday. On Feb. 14,...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

No bond for woman accused of stabbing Family Dollar employee

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -No bond for the woman Mobile Police accused of stabbing a Family Dollar store manager in the neck. MPD arrested Takea Shackleford Thursday afternoon for allegedly attacking the general manager after she was confronted for shoplifting. According to the prosecutor on the case, Shackleford has a long...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Mobile County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Mobile, AL
Mobile County, AL
Crime & Safety
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating after man found shot at local apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 21-year-old man was found shot at an apartment complex on Azalea Road Friday night, according to authorities. The incident happened around 7 p.m. The Mobile Police Department said the man was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. FOX10 News will have more information...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot at Cotton Wood Senior Apartments in Mobile

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police were called to Cotton Wood Senior Apartments off Azalea Road after one man was shot.  Officers were called to the complex Friday, Aug. 12 for one person shot. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital and […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Cyclist hit by car, hospitalized: Mobile Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said a cyclist is in the hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries, after a car hit the man when he was trying to cross over an intersection Thursday night, according to a release from the MPD. According to the release, a cyclist tried to cross the northbound lanes […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Self Defense#Violent Crime
WALA-TV FOX10

Suspect fights officer during traffic stop in Prichard

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard Police officer called for help after a suspect fought him during a traffic stop. The officer stopped the suspect on Escambia Street in Alabama Village. At some point, investigators said the man started fighting with police. He was taken into custody at the scene....
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Cyclist hit by vehicle on Theodore Dawes Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A cyclist was taken to an area hospital after being hit by a vehicle Thursday night, the Mobile Police Department said. Officers responded to the scene at Theodore Dawes Road and Helton Road around 9:30 p.m. According to authorities, the cyclist was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of Theodore Dawes Road from the center lane when a vehicle struck him.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard PD: Blount High School student arrest for bringing gun on campus

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - An 18-year-old Blount High School student was arrested Thursday after allegedly bringing a gun to school. Prichard police were called to the school after staff said they found the student in possession of a firearm. Michael Dewayne Thomas of Mobile was taken to the Prichard Police...
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG

Motion to dismiss charges filed for Mobile City Councilman

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —The Baldwin County Assistant District Attorney filed a motion to dismiss charges against Mobile City Councilman Ben Reynolds. The document was filed Friday afternoon, in efforts to drop Reynolds Public Intoxication charges. Reynolds was arrested in Baldwin County on July 3rd, and taken to the Baldwin...
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD swears in 19 new officers at 69th Police Academy grad ceremony

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department swore in 19 new officers Friday during a graduation ceremony at Cottage Hill Baptist Church. This was the 69th class to complete training at the Mobile Police Academy. “I just feel like it’s an honor to serve the community,” said new Officer...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Car shot up at Le Grande Drive, 2 shootings in 1 hour

UPDATE (Aug. 11, 11:45 a.m.): Ava Boden, 49, was arrested. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police were called to Le Grande Drive for a possible shooting Wednesday, Aug. 10. When officers arrived on scene, they found a car that was shot around 8:15 p.m. Mobile Police confirmed no one was injured. WKRG News 5 spoke […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard Police: Man impersonates officer, kidnaps victim and tries to extort victim’s family

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Investigators said Byron Thomas pretended he was a police officer, kidnapped another man, and tried to extort the victim’s family for more than $8,000. Prichard Police said Thomas went to the man’s house on Benjamin Street in an old sheriff’s deputy cruiser he bought at an auction. According to detectives, Thomas told the man he had a warrant for his arrest, handcuffed and shackled him, then put him in his car.
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Two similar Mobile murders one day apart – one is a capital case, the other is not

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two murders. Two child victims. Two different sets of charges. The approach by the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office to killings that occurred a day apart in May has drawn attention to the discretion prosecutors exercise in determining whether or not to bring capital murder charges.
WKRG News 5

Missing, endangered woman in Escambia County ‘safely located’

UPDATE (5:54 p.m.): The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Troyer has been “safely located,” according to an update on Facebook. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult woman who was last seen Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post. Deborah Leigh Troyer, 30, was last […]
WKRG News 5

Man killed at Serigny Drive, subject may have acted in self-defense

UPDATE (9:29 p.m.): Mobile Police released new information about a shooting that happened Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Faure Drive E. and Serigny Drive. Officers were called to the scene and found a 38-year-old man lying in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital, but later died from his injuries. Investigators believe that the subject […]
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy