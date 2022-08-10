WEATHER TO WATCH: Temps start to cool; tracking Wednesday storms

Temperatures across New Jersey will start to cool slightly after the state experienced eight days in a row of temperatures above 90 degrees.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies, possibility of some rainstorms. Temperatures dip to the mid-70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and unsettled. Highs near 86. Pop-up storms are possible around midday and potentially at night. Low temperatures cool to around 73.

THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Lower humidity, with highs near 87. Showers continue in the morning but should clear by midday. Lows near 68.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 84. Lows near 63.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine with low humidity. Highs near 80. Lows near 64.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-80s. Overnight lows cool to around 66.