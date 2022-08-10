ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEATHER TO WATCH: Temps start to cool; tracking Wednesday storms

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

Temperatures across New Jersey will start to cool slightly after the state experienced eight days in a row of temperatures above 90 degrees.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies, possibility of some rainstorms. Temperatures dip to the mid-70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and unsettled. Highs near 86. Pop-up storms are possible around midday and potentially at night. Low temperatures cool to around 73.

THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Lower humidity, with highs near 87. Showers continue in the morning but should clear by midday. Lows near 68.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 84. Lows near 63.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine with low humidity. Highs near 80. Lows near 64.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-80s. Overnight lows cool to around 66.

Pedestrian fatally struck by NJ Transit train

A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday night by a New Jersey Transit train. According to the agency, it happened around 8:30 p.m. west of Paterson Station in Paterson. The Main Bergen County Line train 65 left Hoboken around 7:57 p.m. and was on its way to Suffern when the man was hit.
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

