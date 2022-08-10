State police: 1 killed, 5 injured in overturned bus crash on NJ Turnpike

One person is dead, and five others were injured when a bus overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike, New Jersey state police say.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday on the southbound outer roadway in Woodbridge Township near the Thomas Edison Service Area.

The outer roadway and service area ramp is closed at this time.

The bus was operated by Megabus. A spokesperson for the company says that there were 19 passengers on board and a driver. The bus was traveling from New York to Philadelphia. The driver was among those injured.

The name of the person who died was not immediately made available.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.