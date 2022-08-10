ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge Township, NJ

State police: 1 killed, 5 injured in overturned bus crash on NJ Turnpike

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=366o42_0hBCvJkr00

One person is dead, and five others were injured when a bus overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike, New Jersey state police say.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday on the southbound outer roadway in Woodbridge Township near the Thomas Edison Service Area.

The outer roadway and service area ramp is closed at this time.

The bus was operated by Megabus. A spokesperson for the company says that there were 19 passengers on board and a driver. The bus was traveling from New York to Philadelphia. The driver was among those injured.

The name of the person who died was not immediately made available.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

30-Year-Old Dies In 2-Vehicle Crash In East Northport

Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island. The crash happened on Jericho Turnpike near Verleye Avenue in East Northport at about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Police said Gary Skaats, of East Northport, was...
EAST NORTHPORT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Woodbridge Township, NJ
State
New York State
Woodbridge Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
NJ.com

Driver was speeding before head-on crash that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says

An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
News 12

Pedestrian fatally struck by NJ Transit train

A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday night by a New Jersey Transit train. According to the agency, it happened around 8:30 p.m. west of Paterson Station in Paterson. The Main Bergen County Line train 65 left Hoboken around 7:57 p.m. and was on its way to Suffern when the man was hit.
PATERSON, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Edison
Daily Voice

Mount Sinai Man Killed In Crash Between Car, Tow Truck

A Long Island man was killed after running into the back of a tow truck stopped in the roadway. The crash took place in Coram around 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 9. Preston Pavlo, of Mount Sinai, was driving a 2020 Nissan Altima southbound on County Road 83 when his vehicle struck the rear of an unoccupied tow truck that was parked in the left lane just south of Mooney Pond Road, said the Suffolk County Police.
CORAM, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Traffic light in NJ stuck on red? Try this trick to make it green

Most of us have experienced this before. It's late at night, you're driving along, and you come to a traffic signal. You're not on the main highway so you expected to catch the red. Sometimes, if it's late at night, the light might change for you right away. Other times, you might just have to wait for the crosswalk cycle to finish before the light changes.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jersey State Police#Philadelphia#Traffic Accident#Nj#The New Jersey Turnpike#Megabus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
News 12

News 12

100K+
Followers
33K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy