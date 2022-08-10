Commissioners Considering How to Fix Spotty Emergency Medical Service Across the County

Read full article on original website
Combating gun violence remains a top focus of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Birmingham has seen a persistent increase in gun violence in recent years and it shows no immediate signs of stopping. City officials said this week homicides are up in Birmingham 23% over a year ago. As the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, Prim Escalona considers stemming that...
3rd Graders at Risk of Being Held Back for Poor Reading Skills; Local Schools Where That’s More and Less Likely
More than one-fifth of Alabama’s third graders last spring failed to pass a standardized reading test. In more than 50 schools across the state, 50% or more of the students ended third grade without necessary reading skills needed by that age, according to the test results released recently by the state.
City Commits $13 Million to Public Spaces, Road and Drainage Work in Neighborhoods
The Birmingham City Council approved more than $13 million in capital project funding Tuesday, focusing most prominently on streetscaping and improvements on city-owned properties such as Vulcan Park and Rickwood Field. Several city councilors expressed relief about the funding, saying that it would put to rest major complaints they have...
Move to Up Anti-Bingo Efforts in JeffCo Squelched as Questions About Proposal Still Unanswered
Jimmie Stephens had hoped to leave Thursday’s meeting of the Jefferson County Commission with the county fully armed in its efforts to squelch illegal bingo in unincorporated Jefferson County. Instead, the commission president left the meeting disappointed after the resolution failed on a 2-2 vote. As in Tuesday’s committee...
Jefferson County Proposes to Add Weapon in War on Bingo, but What Is It?
If it’s been said once, it’s been said a thousand times: Bingo is not legal in unincorporated Jefferson County. Thursday’s Jefferson County Commission meeting could bring a new weapon in the county’s war against the activity. But Commission President Jimmie Stephens and County Attorney Theo Lawson are keeping their cards close to their vest following today’s commission committee meeting.
Staff Shortages Delay Trash and Brush Pickup in Birmingham
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin told the City Council on Tuesday that staffing shortages were the root cause of recent delays in bulk trash and brush pickups throughout the city. Woodfin was responding to a question from District 3 Councilor Valerie Abbott, who said she’d received “tons of calls” from residents...
World Games Human Exploitation Task Force Announces Arrests
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations says 34 arrests were made for commercial sex and six arrests for human trafficking during The World Games, which ended Sunday in Birmingham. The task force also made eight arrests of adults seeking online enticement of a minor and/or traveling to meet a minor for sex.
