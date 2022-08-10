Read full article on original website
Related
Star Wars: Andor release date revealed
This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something we may earn a commission. Disney+ has confirmed the new release date for the upcoming Star Wars series, Andor. It was announced at the Star Wars Celebration confab last May that the series would premiere on August...
Rick and Morty season 6 gets a release date
Adult Swim has set a premiere date for Rick and Morty season 6. Cartoon Network’s night-time programming block announced last week that season 6 of the two-time Emmy-winning animated series will kick off on Sunday, September 4th at 11 p.m. ET. The 10-episode Rick and Morty season 6 is...
Lightyear Disney Plus release date announced
Lightyear is making its streaming debut next month. The computer-animated movie from Disney and Pixar will be available to stream on Disney Plus starting August 3rd. The film’s arrival date on the streaming service is in line with the 45-day theatrical window that Disney movies are getting, with the exception of a few blockbuster hits like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which had a longer theatrical run than most Disney flicks in recent months. Lightyear opened in U.S. theaters on June 17th and is still playing in some cinemas across the country.
Baby Shark movie gets a title, plot, and release date
This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something we may earn a commission. Paramount+ has revealed new details about the first-ever Baby Shark movie. The streaming service announced last week that the feature-length animated film has the working title Baby Shark’s Big Movie! and will...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yellowjackets season 2 release date window revealed
This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something we may earn a commission. An exact Yellowjackets season 2 release date has yet to be announced by Showtime, but the series creators have recently given fans an idea of when the show will be back on the air.
Hogwarts Legacy fans are getting hyped by GameStop leaks
Could Hogwarts Legacy soon be getting an official release date? It seems so, now that news about the Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy Collectors Edition has leaked online via GameStop. This all may be a calculated move by the game’s developers, Avalanche Software, to whet fans’ appetites before the promised...
One Piece releases drafts of Luffy’s Gear 5 transformation
One Piece has revealed the first rough sketches for Luffy’s Gear 5 transformation in the fourth and final volume of the booklet series, Road to Laugh Tale. Twitter user New World Arthur shared a photo from the volume’s Concept Gallery Treasures section showing the early sketches of One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda for what would become Luffy’s Gear 5 transformation in the manga.
A new Justice Society of America movie is in development
A new animated film about the Justice Society of America is in the works. Following the world premiere screening of the animated feature Green Lantern: Beware My Power at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) last week, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment revealed that a new Justice Society animated movie is in development. Details on the upcoming flick are being kept under wraps, but Comic Book Movie reported that the yet-to-be-titled film is a sequel to Justice Society: World War II, which was released in April 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Star Trek: Picard season 3 will feature a new Enterprise
A new Enterprise starship will make an appearance in Star Trek: Picard season 3. During the Star Trek panel at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) last month, actor Patrick Stewart mentioned that the third and final season of Picard will be returning to the original Enterprise. Interestingly, Stewart also revealed that Trekkies will “see more than one Enterprise” in the show’s final chapter, leading some fans to believe that either the Enterprise-D or the Enterprise-E will pop up in the program’s last batch of episodes.
Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe
This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something we may earn a commission. The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has reportedly added Sadie Sink to its ever-growing roster of actors. A new report by Giant Freakin Robot claims that the Stranger Things breakout star will soon...
Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan are now on Disney+
Disney+ has added its first-ever R-rated movies in the United States. Starting last Friday, July 22nd, the 2016 film Deadpool and its 2018 sequel Deadpool 2 are available for streaming on Disney+. The two movies, as well as the 2017 movie Logan, which also made its Disney+ debut last Friday, are the first R-rated films to stream on the platform, which notably launched as a family-friendly streamer back in 2019.
Daredevil Born Again is coming to Disney+
A new live-action Daredevil series is in development at Disney+. Titled Daredevil Born Again, the upcoming show was officially announced during Marvel Studios’ San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) panel last Saturday. The 18-episode series will be part of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which includes the movies Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, and Blade, as well as the TV series Secret Invasion, Loki season 2, and Ironheart, among many others.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jessica Jones’ Krysten Ritter to star in Orphan Black sequel
Krysten Ritter has been cast in the lead role in AMC’s upcoming series, Orphan Black Echoes. Though Orphan Black Echoes is described as a sequel to the original Orphan Black that starred Tatiana Maslany, the former is actually more of a spinoff of the latter. While Orphan Black Echoes is set in the same universe as the original series, the new show follows a new set of characters, including Ritter’s starring role as Lucy, who has an unimaginable origin story and is trying to find her place in the world.
Where to watch Downton Abbey online
Downton Abbey has been dominating our TV screens since 2010. While the television series ended back in 2015, the producers kept us hooked with a film back in 2019, and an encore complete with a sequel in May of this year. If you’re ready to jump onto this period drama...
Netflix August 2022 lineup: The Sandman and Locke & Key 3
The full Netflix August 2022 content lineup has been released and it confirms the impending arrival of some of the highly anticipated series and movies on the streaming service next month. What’s new on Netflix August 2022?. New original series. The Sandman, a live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman and...
Who are the Gorn in Star Trek?
The Gorn was at the center of the heartbreaking penultimate episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 1 last June. But are you aware that the Gorn in Star Trek have been part of the beloved sci-fi franchise since the 1960s? Below is everything we know about the ruthless alien race.
Where to watch Rick and Morty’s the Vindicators spinoff
Rick and Morty is an animated series that takes us along on the intergalactic adventures of a genius alcoholic scientist and his 14-year-old grandson. The Rick and Morty duo is back in a spinoff. They’ve teamed up with the chaotic superheroes, the Vindicators, whom we first saw in season 3 of Rick and Morty. So, yes, the madness continues.
Netflix may sell its older shows to broadcast networks
This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something we may earn a commission. Some Netflix original series may soon air on broadcast networks around the world. According to a new Bloomberg report, higher-ups at the streaming service have debated syndicating its older TV shows to...
Why Bruce Horak left Star Trek Strange New Worlds
Bruce Horak left Star Trek Strange New Worlds after his character was killed off in the penultimate episode of the show’s freshman run. But was the actor’s short stay in the new series part of the original plan?. Why did Bruce Horak, who plays Hemmer, leave Star Trek...
Seth MacFarlane talks The Orville’s season 4 renewal chances
After The Orville wrapped its season 3 last week, fans are now eager to know whether the series will be coming back for another installment. While The Orville has yet to be renewed for a season 4, previous reports suggest that the future of the sci-fi dramedy is not looking good, especially after the cast’s contracts expired shortly after season 3 ended.
geekspin
New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
692K+
Views
ABOUT
Technology, trends and entertainment for geeks.https://geekspin.co
Comments / 0