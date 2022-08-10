Lightyear is making its streaming debut next month. The computer-animated movie from Disney and Pixar will be available to stream on Disney Plus starting August 3rd. The film’s arrival date on the streaming service is in line with the 45-day theatrical window that Disney movies are getting, with the exception of a few blockbuster hits like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which had a longer theatrical run than most Disney flicks in recent months. Lightyear opened in U.S. theaters on June 17th and is still playing in some cinemas across the country.

26 DAYS AGO