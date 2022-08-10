(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is alerting the public to a recent increase in overdoses in the city, including several that turned deadly. On Saturday, August 6th, officers responded to two separate calls for unresponsive individuals. Lifesaving measures were performed at both incidents, but were unsuccessful. Then, Monday officers also responded to two additional calls for unresponsive individuals. One was pronounced dead when officers arrived on scene. The second was revived with Narcan and received medical care.

