ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Comments / 4

Janet Bowman
4d ago

I bet customer service associates reported it to him!!! It's a "team" effort, at least that's what they constantly tell the associates!!!

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
valleynewslive.com

Belcourt man arrested for assault in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Belcourt court man was arrested early this morning after assaulting someone in downtown Fargo. Police were called just after 2 am to the 10 Block of Broadway North. Officers found 21-year-old Seth Baker laying in the street when they arrived. He was later...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

K9 deployed in search of fugitive in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo police are using a K9 to help find a fugitive in the area. Officials say the man is wanted on an outstanding warrant and had run from police Wednesday night in the 16-hundred block of Main Avenue. K9 Toby was brought in to assist with the...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Indiana man arrested for resisting officers after attempting a break-in

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An Indiana man was arrested early Saturday after police were called to the 1000 block of 10th Street North. for a report of a man trying to break into an apartment. FPD says the suspect is 22-year-old Jesus Martinez of Indiana. Authorities say, when...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo PD needs help finding 15-year-old runaway

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Fargo Police is asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old boy. They are looking for Henrique Watson, who ran away from his south Fargo home on Saturday. Watson is about 5′5″ tall and was last seen wearing black shorts and a black...
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Crime & Safety
kxnet.com

Fargo PD searching for missing 15-year-old

The Fargo Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. 15-year-old Henrique Watson was last seen at his home in south Fargo on the evening of August 13, but has not returned. Watson is approximately 5’5″, and was last seen wearing black shorts, a...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Fugitive sought after fleeing Fargo police

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – A man wanted on an outstanding warrant fled on foot from Fargo police as they attempted to stop him late Wednesday night in the 1600 block of Main Avenue shortly. He headed east on the north side of Main. There was a large police presence and...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Suspect wanted in Saturday shooting in Fargo arrested

FARGO (KFGO) – A man police say was wanted in the August 6 shooting of a man in Fargo was arrested Tuesday afternoon. Braden Poitra, 21, with no permanent address, was taken into custody without incident in Dilworth. Poitra was arrested on an unrelated felony warrant issued through the...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Police swarm south Fargo neighborhood overnight

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a hectic night in a south Fargo neighborhood near an elementary school when police swarmed the area, according to multiple reports. A check of the Red River Valley Dispatch logs show police were in the 1600 Blk. of Main Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10 for an at-large fugitive. Dispatch logs indicate there were ‘multiple incidents’ at this location.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Credit Card Fraud#Linus Company Walmart#Fargo Police#Fpd
wdayradionow.com

Several fatal overdoses reported recently in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is alerting the public to a recent increase in overdoses in the city, including several that turned deadly. On Saturday, August 6th, officers responded to two separate calls for unresponsive individuals. Lifesaving measures were performed at both incidents, but were unsuccessful. Then, Monday officers also responded to two additional calls for unresponsive individuals. One was pronounced dead when officers arrived on scene. The second was revived with Narcan and received medical care.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Car fire plumes smoke over South Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries were reported, but a car was totaled as a result of it catching on fire early Saturday evening. The Fargo Fire Department responded to the parking lot of the Tharaldson Baseball Park at 4:52 p.m. for reports of a car nearly fully engulfed in flames.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Family displaced after Fargo house fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo family is now displaced after a fire tore through their home Sunday morning. Fire crews were called shortly after 9:15 a.m. to the 1400 block of 11th Avenue S. Once firefighters arrived, the porch and the front of the home were fully...
FARGO, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
kfgo.com

Police, fire, public health officials speak out after alarming spike in overdoses

FARGO (KFGO) – After a concerning spike in drug overdoses over the weekend, Fargo police, fire, and public health officials are providing some additional detail on the incidents and speaking out about the growing challenge fentanyl opioids are presenting in the community and what steps can be taken to prevent overdose deaths.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Drug overdoses on rise in Cass County

(Cass County, ND) -- Cass County officials say drug overdoses there are on the rise. The county experienced four overdoses this past weekend, three of them deadly. Fargo Cass Public Health prevention coordinator Robyn Litke Hall says there was a 55-percent increase in drug-related deaths in the county between 2019 and 2020.
valleynewslive.com

Fargo Fire Department is looking for new firefighters

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Department is actively looking for more firefighters to join their team. Applications open Monday, August 15 and close September 5. Applicants do not need prior experience as a firefighter but need to have 60 college credits and be over the age...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Missing teen safely located

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 17-year-old has been found safe. They are thanking the public for providing information about the whereabouts of Samantha Holte. ORIGINAL STORY:. Police say they’re searching runaway, Samantha Holte, who may be in the...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

One person hurt in Otter Tail County rollover crash

(Otter Tail County, MN) -- One person suffered non-life threatening injuries after a crash in Otter Tail County Friday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol says 19-year-old Nathaniel Becker was headed Eastbound on Highway 108 in Pelican Township around 5:55 p.m. when he collided with another car, driven by 19-year-old Patrick Wrigley.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy