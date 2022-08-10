Read full article on original website
Janet Bowman
4d ago
I bet customer service associates reported it to him!!! It's a "team" effort, at least that's what they constantly tell the associates!!!
valleynewslive.com
Belcourt man arrested for assault in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Belcourt court man was arrested early this morning after assaulting someone in downtown Fargo. Police were called just after 2 am to the 10 Block of Broadway North. Officers found 21-year-old Seth Baker laying in the street when they arrived. He was later...
wdayradionow.com
K9 deployed in search of fugitive in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo police are using a K9 to help find a fugitive in the area. Officials say the man is wanted on an outstanding warrant and had run from police Wednesday night in the 16-hundred block of Main Avenue. K9 Toby was brought in to assist with the...
valleynewslive.com
Indiana man arrested for resisting officers after attempting a break-in
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An Indiana man was arrested early Saturday after police were called to the 1000 block of 10th Street North. for a report of a man trying to break into an apartment. FPD says the suspect is 22-year-old Jesus Martinez of Indiana. Authorities say, when...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo PD needs help finding 15-year-old runaway
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Fargo Police is asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old boy. They are looking for Henrique Watson, who ran away from his south Fargo home on Saturday. Watson is about 5′5″ tall and was last seen wearing black shorts and a black...
kxnet.com
Fargo PD searching for missing 15-year-old
The Fargo Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. 15-year-old Henrique Watson was last seen at his home in south Fargo on the evening of August 13, but has not returned. Watson is approximately 5’5″, and was last seen wearing black shorts, a...
kvrr.com
Fugitive sought after fleeing Fargo police
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – A man wanted on an outstanding warrant fled on foot from Fargo police as they attempted to stop him late Wednesday night in the 1600 block of Main Avenue shortly. He headed east on the north side of Main. There was a large police presence and...
kfgo.com
Suspect wanted in Saturday shooting in Fargo arrested
FARGO (KFGO) – A man police say was wanted in the August 6 shooting of a man in Fargo was arrested Tuesday afternoon. Braden Poitra, 21, with no permanent address, was taken into custody without incident in Dilworth. Poitra was arrested on an unrelated felony warrant issued through the...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Police swarm south Fargo neighborhood overnight
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a hectic night in a south Fargo neighborhood near an elementary school when police swarmed the area, according to multiple reports. A check of the Red River Valley Dispatch logs show police were in the 1600 Blk. of Main Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10 for an at-large fugitive. Dispatch logs indicate there were ‘multiple incidents’ at this location.
wdayradionow.com
Several fatal overdoses reported recently in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is alerting the public to a recent increase in overdoses in the city, including several that turned deadly. On Saturday, August 6th, officers responded to two separate calls for unresponsive individuals. Lifesaving measures were performed at both incidents, but were unsuccessful. Then, Monday officers also responded to two additional calls for unresponsive individuals. One was pronounced dead when officers arrived on scene. The second was revived with Narcan and received medical care.
valleynewslive.com
‘Definitely a problem here’: Drug overdoses on the rise in Cass County
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While this past weekend’s three overdose deaths is a spike in the numbers, local leaders in Cass County are stating that it is a growing problem. Reminding the public there are resources available for those struggling with drug addiction. “We know that all...
wdayradionow.com
Car fire plumes smoke over South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries were reported, but a car was totaled as a result of it catching on fire early Saturday evening. The Fargo Fire Department responded to the parking lot of the Tharaldson Baseball Park at 4:52 p.m. for reports of a car nearly fully engulfed in flames.
valleynewslive.com
Family displaced after Fargo house fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo family is now displaced after a fire tore through their home Sunday morning. Fire crews were called shortly after 9:15 a.m. to the 1400 block of 11th Avenue S. Once firefighters arrived, the porch and the front of the home were fully...
kfgo.com
Police, fire, public health officials speak out after alarming spike in overdoses
FARGO (KFGO) – After a concerning spike in drug overdoses over the weekend, Fargo police, fire, and public health officials are providing some additional detail on the incidents and speaking out about the growing challenge fentanyl opioids are presenting in the community and what steps can be taken to prevent overdose deaths.
wdayradionow.com
Drug overdoses on rise in Cass County
(Cass County, ND) -- Cass County officials say drug overdoses there are on the rise. The county experienced four overdoses this past weekend, three of them deadly. Fargo Cass Public Health prevention coordinator Robyn Litke Hall says there was a 55-percent increase in drug-related deaths in the county between 2019 and 2020.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Fire Department is looking for new firefighters
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Department is actively looking for more firefighters to join their team. Applications open Monday, August 15 and close September 5. Applicants do not need prior experience as a firefighter but need to have 60 college credits and be over the age...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Missing teen safely located
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 17-year-old has been found safe. They are thanking the public for providing information about the whereabouts of Samantha Holte. ORIGINAL STORY:. Police say they’re searching runaway, Samantha Holte, who may be in the...
valleynewslive.com
VNL Whistleblower: Run-down house in Dilworth has residents concerned
Dilworth, MN (Valley News Live) - Many complaints have been made about a run-down house off 1st Ave. SE in Dilworth. With how dilapidated it looks from the outside, people in the neighborhood are having more and more concerns about it. “The city doesn’t want to do a thing about...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
One person hurt in Otter Tail County rollover crash
(Otter Tail County, MN) -- One person suffered non-life threatening injuries after a crash in Otter Tail County Friday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol says 19-year-old Nathaniel Becker was headed Eastbound on Highway 108 in Pelican Township around 5:55 p.m. when he collided with another car, driven by 19-year-old Patrick Wrigley.
Appeal to find 17-year-old Minnesota girl
Authorities have issued a public appeal to find a 17-year-old Minnesota girl who ran away from her home in Otter Tail County. The girl in question, identified as Samantha Holte, was last seen north of Fergus Falls in the Lake Jewett area on July 31. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's...
kfgo.com
Cargo van crashes into horse-drawn buggy carrying 7 in MN’s Polk County
MCINTOSH, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a collision with injuries after a cargo van crashed into the rear of a horse-drawn carriage near McIntosh in Polk County. There were seven people from Fosston in the buggy, including a 5-year-0ld boy and a 46-year-old man who were...
