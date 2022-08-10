ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

China's Taiwan drills accompanied by wave of misinformation

Taiwan saw a spike in online misinformation as China hosted huge military drills this month, much of it aimed at undermining the democratic island's morale and pushing Beijing's narrative. Many were posts sharing old military footage alongside claims they showed real military drills, mainly by China. 
Reuters

Column-Hedge funds strike it right on dollar, yield curve: McGeever

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - Hedge funds slashed their long dollar positions and bet harder on a flatter yield curve, two macro trades that have come up trumps. The dollar last week fell to its lowest level on a broad basis since June, while the yield curve inversion reached levels not seen in over 20 years.
Benzinga

How Is Apple Bullish On iPhone Sales While Overall Industry Is Pessimistic?

Apple Inc AAPL has urged suppliers to build at least as many next-generation iPhones this year as in 2021, Bloomberg reports. The iPhone maker is betting on its affluent clientele and declining competition to beat the global electronics turn. Apple asked assemblers to make 90 million of its newest devices,...
Benzinga

Alibaba, EV Stocks Open Lackluster As Hang Seng Loses Sheen Amid Disappointing China Economic Data

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng index traded in the red Monday morning, falling 0.6% after China's industrial production and retail sales data disappointed investors. Industrial production grew by 3.8%, slightly lower than the 3.9% figure in June. Retail sales rose 2.7% in July compared with the same period in 2021, below the 5% growth forecast, reported CNBC.
The Associated Press

Asian shares mixed after China cuts key rate, Japan GDP up

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after China’s central bank cut a key interest rate and Japan reported its economy picked up momentum in the last quarter. Tokyo and Sydney advanced while Hong Kong, Shanghai and Bangkok fell. U.S. futures edged lower early Monday, while oil prices declined. The People’s Bank of China cut its rate on a one-year loan to 2.75% from 2.85% and injected an extra 400 billion yuan ($60 billion) in lending markets after government data showed July factory output and retail sales weakened. Beijing is aiming to shore up sagging economic growth at a politically sensitive time when President Xi Jinping is believed to be trying to extend his hold on power.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

LBank Exchange Will List Remitt USD (USDR) on August 15, 2022

Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Remitt USD (USDR) on August 15, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the USDR/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 20:00 (UTC+8) on August 15, 2022. USDR...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bulls and Bears Of The Week: NVIDIA, Tesla, GameStop, AMC, And Why Disney Could Run 40% Higher

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets maintained an upbeat tone this week, as the S&P 500 notched its fourth consecutive weekly gain, adding 3.26% for the week. The Dow Industrials also had a positive week, closing 2.92% higher, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced by 3.08%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's A Look At How $1,000 Invested Each In Amazon, Alphabet Ahead Of Their 2022 Stock Splits Would Be Worth Today

Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25. Expectations are that the stock will trade up in the run-up to the split. Incidentally, two other big techs - Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG recently split their shares. Does the post-split trading in these stocks have any read across for Tesla?
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Strike Big Gains In Meme Coin Bonanza As Bitcoin, Ethereum Retreat — Analyst Points To An 'Interesting' Pattern

The two largest cryptocurrerncies treaded red waters Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.7% to $1.2 trillion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Shiba Inu (SHIB) +32.4% $0.00002. Chiliz (CHZ) +14.7% $0.18. Dogecoin (DOGE) +11.3% ​​$0.08. Why It Matters:...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Japan marks WWII's end, Kishida doesn't mention aggression

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida renewed Japan’s no-war pledge at a somber ceremony Monday as his country marked the 77th anniversary of its World War II defeat, but he did not mention Japanese wartime aggression. In his first address as prime minister since taking office in October, Kishida said Japan will “stick to our resolve to never repeat the tragedy of the war.” Kishida did not mention Japanese aggression across Asia in the first half of the 20th century or the victims in the region. The omission was a precedent set by the assassinated former leader Shinzo Abe, who had pushed to whitewash Japan’s wartime brutality. Kishida largely focused on the damages Japan suffered on its turf — the U.S. atomic bombings on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, massive firebombings across Japan and the bloody ground battle on Okinawa. He said the peace and prosperity that the country enjoys today is built on the suffering and sacrifices of those who died in the war.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

eCloudvalley Partners up with The Royal Group to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Cambodia

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022-- eCloudvalley Digital Technology, a leading provider of digital transformation in Asia, has announced the establishment of a joint venture in Cambodia with The Royal Group. The strategic partnership aims to accelerate digital transformation in Cambodia and unleash local enterprise innovations by leveraging eCloudvalley’s extensive cloud experience and The Royal Group’s strong local connections. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220814005028/en/ eCloudvalley Partners up with The Royal Group to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Cambodia (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
