Gabriela Aguilar-Servin is a cancer survivor who has lived in Santa Maria for 25 years since immigrating from Mexico City. She formed a family, became a mother of two children, and built many friendships. But little did she know that while living through one of the most challenging experiences of her life, she would learn so much about herself and find a support network that would motivate her to never give up.

