Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
Related
Yardbarker
Rangers Roundup: Mark Messier approves of Jacob Trouba as captain, plus WJC updates
New York Rangers great Mark Messier is affectionally known on Broadway as ‘The Captain’. The six-time Stanley Cup Champion wore the C on his chest for his entire career with the Blueshirts and slayed the dragon in 1994 to end a 54 year drought. The man knows a...
theScore
Report: Jets sign Duane Brown to 2-year, $22M deal
The New York Jets are signing free-agent offensive tackle Duane Brown to a two-year, $22-million deal, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. New York sought reinforcements along the offensive line following Mekhi Becton's potentially season-ending knee injury suffered earlier this week. Brown, who will turn 37 at the end of the...
Yardbarker
Islanders Pageau is a Key Part of 2022-23 Roster
Now in the twilight of the offseason, the New York Islanders are looking to make the final moves to boost their roster and make them one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. While it’s not confirmed, general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello is expected to sign star center Nazem Kadri to a big contract, which would be that big offseason splash the team needs to round out the forward unit.
Yardbarker
Lightning Giving Fleury New Chance for NHL Success
Oftentimes, where a player is selected in the NHL Draft will dictate how the hockey world views their career. For Haydn Fleury, he started near the top, as he was the seventh-overall selection made by the Carolina Hurricanes at the 2014 NHL Draft. As a big-bodied defenseman who was seen to have an elite toolkit, this looked like the perfect situation for Fleury, who would get the opportunity to develop alongside a unit that would become one of the best defensive teams in the league.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theScore
Keith Hernandez asks not to cover Phillies games: They're 'not up to it'
Keith Hernandez doesn't want to show up when he believes the opponent won't either. The New York Mets broadcaster and former NL MVP said he asked SNY to exempt him from covering games against the Philadelphia Phillies because he dislikes watching them, according to Stephanie Apstein of Sports Illustrated. "As...
Yardbarker
Canucks fan Connor Bedard opens scoring again for Canada at WJC with ridiculous setup and finish
Bedard, 17, grew up after the heyday of the West Coast Express line (feel old yet?) but grew up a Canucks fan during the Sedins’ most dominant years. The Regina Pats superstar says ex-Canucks forward Tyler Motte is one of his favourite players. You’re free to judge whether you think Bedard already possesses a more dangerous wrister than Motte … although Elite Prospects analyst Cam Robinson thinks Auston Matthews is the only player who surpasses the teenage phenom in that category.
theScore
Orioles rally past Blue Jays to close in on AL playoff spot
BALTIMORE (AP) — Whether they make the postseason or not, the Baltimore Orioles have brought playoff-level excitement back to Camden Yards lately. An eighth-inning homer that turned a deficit into a lead? Check. A ninth-inning showdown between their young closer and one of the game's top sluggers? Check. Rougned...
theScore
Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury
Vegas Golden Knights netminder Robin Lehner is expected to miss the entire 2022-23 campaign after it was determined that he needs hip surgery, the team announced Thursday. Lehner battled numerous injuries last season, and his campaign ultimately ended when he underwent shoulder surgery in April. Despite being banged up, he posted a .907 save percentage and a 2.83 goals-against average in 44 appearances. His 9.81 goals saved above expected ranked 13th among all goalies with at least 20 games played, according to Evolving-Hockey.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theScore
Hurricanes' Pacioretty out 6 months with torn Achilles
The Carolina Hurricanes will be without one of their prized offseason acquisitions until around midseason. Winger Max Pacioretty will undergo surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon Wednesday, the team announced Tuesday. He's expected to be sidelined for six months. Carolina acquired Pacioretty from the Vegas Golden Knights, along with...
Detroit Red Wings Sign Jake Walman
The arbitration period is over for the 2022 offseason. Jake Walman, who was the final hearing scheduled, has settled his case with the Detroit Red Wings after exchanging figures yesterday. The two sides have agreed to a one-year, one-way, $1.05MM contract according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Walman had filed for $1.75MM, while the Red Wings had filed for a two-way, $775K contract.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Brad Treliving Excelling Despite Being Dealt Tough Hand
To say this offseason has been a rollercoaster of emotions for Calgary Flames fans would be a rash understatement. After all, when was the last time the team saw their two best players and alternate captains depart in the same year? Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk were heart-and-soul players for the Flames, spending eight and six seasons with the team, respectively. The two men bled red, yellow, and white, and many fans came to games to see exciting players such as them and the team’s success with them in uniform.
theScore
Cousins tests positive, will miss Vikings' 1st preseason game
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, the team announced Friday. The Vikings sent Cousins home from training camp Thursday with an illness but were unsure of the nature. While the NFL has paused its COVID-19 protocols,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
markerzone.com
OFFSEASON SUMMARY & 2022-23 OUTLOOK FOR THE CAROLINA HURRICANES
We are in the dog days of summer, and there is little to report in the way of news, trades, & signings. So now that 98% of the pieces have fallen into place for the upcoming campaign, we can look at each club's additions & subtractions and assess what can be expected of them. Most teams are competing for the Stanley Cup, others are at one point or another of a rebuild, retool, or a straight up tank job. With the Atlantic Division all set, we are onto the Metropolitan and starting with the Carolina Hurricanes.
Union and GK Andre Blake look to cool off Fire
The Philadelphia Union are legitimate contenders for their first MLS Cup championship, thanks largely to four-time All-Star goalkeeper Andre Blake.
The Hockey Writers
Windsor Spitfires Announce 2022-23 Training Camp Schedule
The countdown to Fall is underway as one of the shortest summers in Windsor Spitfires’ history is about to come to an end. On Wednesday afternoon, the club announced their 2022-23 Training Camp schedule and it’s a bit different than last season. In most seasons, the Spitfires would...
theScore
McVay says he signed extension with Rams earlier this offseason
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Tuesday that he agreed to a contract extension earlier this offseason. McVay said he was holding off on the announcement until general manager Les Snead completed his deal, although that agreement has yet to be reached. "It is something that we've been...
theScore
NFL season prop betting: Fewest wins
In our team-by-team previews published during the July lull, we looked at what's changed for each franchise and where they stand in the most significant betting markets. In some cases, we might be buying, and in others, we'll sell. We've already addressed sneaky candidates for most wins, but sadly, there are plenty of contenders for worst record this season, and as uncomfortable as it is to say, almost every team is just one early-season injury away from total catastrophe.
Yardbarker
Islanders Can Sign Kadri & Trade for Top Winger
The New York Islanders’ offseason is at a standstill, at least from where we sit. There are a number of unsubstantiated rumors and speculation we needn’t discuss here to go along with complete radio silence from general manager Lou Lamoriello. As we continue to imagine the future of the Islanders’ roster with little to no knowledge at our disposal, there appears to be an option or two for Lamoriello to consider in order to sign Nazem Kadri and make a trade for their coveted first-line winger.
theScore
Browns' Watson scheduled to start preseason game vs. Jaguars
The Cleveland Browns announced Wednesday that they plan to play most of their starters in Friday's preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, including quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson hasn't played since suiting up for his last game with the Houston Texans in Week 17 of the 2020 season. NFL disciplinary officer...
theScore
Lions rookie Jameson Williams to wear Stafford's old jersey number
The Detroit Lions will have a new player wearing No. 9 this season. Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams revealed Wednesday on his Instagram story that he'll be sporting a No. 9 jersey in Detroit. He'll be the first Lions player to wear the number since Matthew Stafford was traded to the Los Angeles Rams last year.
Comments / 0