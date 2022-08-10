ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collierville, TN

Police investigating car theft at Kroger gas station in Collierville

By Bria Jones
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MsmKD_0hBCsIlV00

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The search is on for a suspect and stolen SUV after a theft at a Kroger gas station, according to the Collierville Police Department.

Police say the incident happened Saturday around 3 p.m. at the Kroger Fuel Center on Houston Levee.

The suspect allegedly jumped out of a car and drove away in the victim’s white 2021 Infiniti QX50. We’re told the suspect did not use force to get away, but the woman did hurt her hand trying to keep the car from leaving the scene.

New Local Stories

Police say the woman had the key fob in her possession.

A Kroger spokesperson told WREG the suspect continued in the direction of the City of Memphis limits.

“At Kroger, safety is our top priority for customers and associates. We are working with the Memphis Police Department to help with this ongoing investigation.”

Sheleah Harris, Kroger Spokesperson
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Driver shot before crashing into train, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot before a train crash late Saturday night. According to Memphis police, officers responded to a crash at the railroad crossing on the block of Chelsea Avenue around 9 p.m. Initially, police said the train killed the driver. Through continued investigation, police said...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police: Man poured gas in house full of relatives, set fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 25-year-old Bartlett man is in custody after police say he threatened to burn down a relative’s house with two children inside during an angry dispute over drugs. Natanael Castor was arrested Saturday and charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated arson. Police say they were called […]
BARTLETT, TN
WREG

Man killed on Millbranch, two suspects on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was killed early Sunday in a shooting at a convenience store in the 4500 block of Millbranch in Whitehaven. When police responded at 1:16 a.m., they found the victim. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The glass window of the Millbranch Express was left shattered, riddled with bullet […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Collierville, TN
City
Memphis, TN
Collierville, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

4 killed in weekend shootings across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least four people are dead after multiple shootings over the weekend in Memphis, and the city may be on pace to surpass last year’s record number of homicides. Crime scene tape was put up at five different crime scenes over the weekend. Feet away from a culvert at the train tracks is […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Theft#Memphis Police#Property Crime#Infiniti Qx50#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

60-year-old shot to death in Raleigh; police seek woman in case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a 60-year-old woman was found dead at the scene of a shooting Saturday night in Raleigh. Officers responded to the 5100 block of Yale Road at 11:17 p.m. They found one victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Her name was not released. Multiple callers told 911 that the suspect fled the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot dead near the airport, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot near the airport. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 4500 Block of Millbranch Road just after 1 a.m. Sunday. A man was found and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. This is an...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 dead in fire engine, motorcycle crash in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist has died after being involved in an accident with a fire engine Saturday evening. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. near East Holmes Road and Waldrup Street. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died. This crash comes three days after firefighter David […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
actionnews5.com

City watch for Deaf child that ran away

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch for runaway child. Mar’Qicus Lamar was last seen exiting a white Dodge pickup truck on Lamar after an argument Saturday around 7 p.m., police say. He has black hair, right brown eye, and left blue eye. Lamar is...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Standoff comes to deadly end in east Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – A standoff with deputies came to a deadly end around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, after nearly four hours. Officials evacuated several homes on Sawmill Creek Lane in East Shelby County, where a person was barricaded inside a home. One neighbor, Cedric Hall, was sitting outside when it all happend. “I was sitting […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

WREG

40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy