Police investigating car theft at Kroger gas station in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The search is on for a suspect and stolen SUV after a theft at a Kroger gas station, according to the Collierville Police Department.

Police say the incident happened Saturday around 3 p.m. at the Kroger Fuel Center on Houston Levee.

The suspect allegedly jumped out of a car and drove away in the victim’s white 2021 Infiniti QX50. We’re told the suspect did not use force to get away, but the woman did hurt her hand trying to keep the car from leaving the scene.

Police say the woman had the key fob in her possession.

A Kroger spokesperson told WREG the suspect continued in the direction of the City of Memphis limits.

“At Kroger, safety is our top priority for customers and associates. We are working with the Memphis Police Department to help with this ongoing investigation.” Sheleah Harris, Kroger Spokesperson

