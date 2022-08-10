Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Two Las Vegas locals hit jackpots at Rampart Casino in Summerlin
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A couple of Las Vegas valley locals hit it big while visiting Rampart Casino on Friday. A spokesperson for the Summerlin resort said the first winner got a $55,472 jackpot while playing Dragon Cash in the morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Driver busted for...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas to host first-ever Nevada Infrastructure Summit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada will host its first-ever Infrastructure Forum next month in Las Vegas, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced on Friday. The summit will be a day-long forum focused on historic federal investments coming to the Silver State, according to the governor's office. It will be held at...
news3lv.com
Lucky California man hits $245K jackpot at Paris Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's a nice way to start the weekend. Miguel Tornel hit a Mega Jackpot of $245,678 playing Three Card Poker at Paris Las Vegas on Thursday night. Miguel, who is visiting from Chula Vista, Calif., with his wife, hit the jackpot with a Royal Flush. He said that before he started playing, he had a premonition that tonight would be his lucky night.
news3lv.com
Public tours to resume at Nevada National Security Site
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tours will soon resume for the history of nuclear and atomic testing in Nevada. The Nevada National Security Site, or NNSS, says it will announce new tour dates on Monday, Aug. 29. Free monthly tours of the historical site are provided to the public, using...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news3lv.com
Officials: Shooting reported at Las Vegas airport unfounded
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Reports circulated early Sunday morning that there had been a shooting at Harry Reid International Airport. It was reported around 4:34 a.m. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tells News 3 that the reports are unfounded. A loud noise in Terminal 1 startled citizens in the area.
news3lv.com
Road improvements in southwest Las Vegas valley a relief for drivers, businesses
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When employees with Short Line Express Market on Fort Apache checked their surveillance camera last month, they were greeted with a wall of water. Images of rain falling sideways, pounding into the parking lot, from just one of the summer storms to hit the valley during the 2022 monsoon season.
news3lv.com
Derek Hough makes surprise appearance at Nevada Ballet Theatre class in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Students at the Academy of Nevada Ballet Theatre got a big surprise on Saturday. Las Vegas Strip headliner and television star Derek Hough made an unannounced appearance for a ballet class taught by Don Bellemy. Hough danced with the students and took some time to...
news3lv.com
Snoop Dogg helps Martha Stewart celebrate opening of new Las Vegas Strip restaurant
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The newest restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip opened with style and stars on Friday. The Bedford by Martha Stewart held its official grand opening at Paris Las Vegas. Stewart herself was on hand to host the festivities, and she was joined by her friends,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
news3lv.com
Driver busted for going 97 mph in Las Vegas valley school zone
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A driver was stopped for allegedly driving 97 miles per hour in a school zone Friday, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The vehicle stop happened near Steve Schorr Elementary School, near St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda Road, LVMPD said in a post on Facebook.
news3lv.com
Potted Potter celebrating 3 year anniversary
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — 800 shows in 3 years. Potted Potter is celebrating in a big way. Joining us now are co-stars of the show, Nicholas Charles and James Edwards.
news3lv.com
Crossroads Kitchen serving up plant-based meals
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's plant-based dining. For most people, it's unappetizing, but at Crossroads Kitchen inside of Resorts World, they're changing the game. Joining us now with more is the Vice President of Operations, Brad Brown.
news3lv.com
Residents in Southern Nevada rural communities endure hours without power
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Power was restored for nearly 18,000 residents in some of the smaller towns in Clark County after a transmission line caught fire early Thursday morning. For more than 10 hours, people from Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Bunkerville, Mesquite and the Paiute were affected. "I immediately...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news3lv.com
Pedestrian hit by car near Flamingo, Rainbow
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian. It was reported around 8:40 a.m. on Friday near Rainbow Boulevard and Flamingo Road. Police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and was taken to UMC with critical injuries. This...
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Driver in deadly Las Vegas Strip crash was accelerating at 78 mph
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman accused of DUI in a deadly crash on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday was accelerating at 78 miles per hour just before colliding with another car, according to an arrest report. Jamara Williams, 38, is facing several charges in connection with Thursday's collision...
news3lv.com
Entertainment happenings with Johnny Kats
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hellos and goodbyes...maybe. The Vegas Strip is a nonstop place of entertainment.
news3lv.com
Car ownership costs surge in 2022, fueled by high gas prices
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — According to a new report by the American Automobile Association (AAA), the cost of owning and operating a vehicle in 2022 is up dramatically over last year. The AAA report considered numerous vehicle expenses, including monthly payments, insurance, maintenance and fuel. “How do I feel...
news3lv.com
Pouring rain, thunderstorms hit Las Vegas valley again
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Another round of pouring rain arrived in the Las Vegas valley on Thursday night. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a flood advisory through the valley until 12:15 a.m. Friday. Hazards could include nuisance flooding, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Downpours were...
news3lv.com
After storm leads to 2 deaths, group works to help those in tunnels under Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The monsoonal weather has been relentless across Southern Nevada, activating many lifesaving water rescues and recoveries. One person was recovered from the channels Thursday night but later died at United Medical Center Southern Nevada (UMC), while a second body was discovered in a pile of debris.
news3lv.com
6-year-old Phoenix boy in AMBER Alert found safe in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 6-year-old Arizona boy at the center of an AMBER Alert was found safe in Las Vegas early Saturday morning, according to authorities. The Phoenix Police Department said Gerardo Barrera was located after local police got a call when the vehicle was last seen at a fast food restaurant. Both he and his uncle, Alfonso Romero Vargas, were found inside the restaurant.
news3lv.com
2 dead after swift water rescue, searches stemming from Thursday night storm
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The most “restless” summer monsoon season in a decade became deadly late Thursday, spawning lightning and thunderstorms in parts of southern Nevada while a leaky ceiling forced table games to stop at one Las Vegas Strip casino. One person died about midnight despite...
Comments / 0