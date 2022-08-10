ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cowboystatedaily.com

One Dead In Wind River Indian Reservation Police Shooting On Thursday Evening

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. UPDATE: In the hours after this story’s publication, the FBI confirmed to Cowboy State Daily that it is investigating the shooting detailed below. The agency did not comment on the death and will share “no further” information with the public during its investigation, but will deliver its results to the U.S. Attorney for Wyoming, an FBI spokesman said Friday.
pinedaleroundup.com

Ray pleads guilty to battery resulting in injury to a minor

SUBLETTE COUNTY — Certified physician assistant (PA-C) Jason Lee Ray changed his plea from "not guilty" to "guilty" of battery resulting in bodily injury to a minor in Sublette County Circuit Court Monday morning. Three other misdemeanor charges against him, including two additional counts of battery and reckless endangering, were dropped as part of a plea deal struck with county attorney Mike Crosson.
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
wrrnetwork.com

County Emergency Management Coordinator to Retire

At Tuesday’s meeting of the Fremont County Commissioners, the board accepted the intent to retire from Vonda Huish, the county’s Emergency Management Coordinator. The retirement will be accepted following the selection and training of a successful applicant to replace Huish. Advertising will commence for the position right away.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Voters Alarmed After Receiving Absentee Ballot Request Forms From Cheney Campaign

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When a round of absentee ballot request forms landed in Wyoming mailboxes with Liz Cheney’s name on them, many people were alarmed enough to call their county clerk. Absentee ballot request forms were sent to homes in every Wyoming county...
mybighornbasin.com

Wyoming Game and Fish Announces August Bear Spray Giveaways in Western Wyoming Communities

Wyoming Game and Fish will do its annual bear spray giveaway in Cody, Jackson, Lander, and Pinedale – communities where bears coexist with hunters and anglers. In cooperation with Safari Club International Foundation and American Bear Foundation, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will distribute bear spray to hunters and anglers at no cost.
CODY, WY

