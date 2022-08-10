Read full article on original website
Bowling Green couple wins 2022 St. Jude Dream Home
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This year, tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home sold out weeks in advance. The winner, Gerral Oliver, says his wife is the one who purchased the ticket. The couple donates to St. Jude every year, and has entered the giveaway since it began many years ago.
Jules with the Flowers hosts “Back 2 School” market for local vendors
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Having gotten their start through local markets, one local shop is now putting it forward. Jules with the Flowers hosted their first “Back 2 School” market today. The market included Jules’ own products, as well as stalls from other vendors selling goods like thrifted clothing and original art prints.
Ice cream supper brings community together to celebrate Woodburn VFD’s 60th anniversary
WOODBURN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been 60 years since the inception of the Woodburn Volunteer Fire Department, and every year to celebrate the department and also raise funds, they have been organizing an ice cream supper. With music, food trucks and of course ice cream, the fire department invited...
American Red Cross Spiritual Care Volunteer reflects on time spent helping in EKY
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As all eyes continue on cleanup efforts in Eastern Kentucky, one American Red Cross volunteer is reflecting on her time helping families affected by flooding. “For me on this particular deployment, it’s tiredness, when I first got there, I didn’t know, I knew that the...
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police have found a missing wallaby in Brewster, Ohio, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 11 claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. The Brewster...
Sensational for Saturday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday was FANTASTIC! Temps were cooler, and humidity levels dropped drastically. The pleasant weather extends into Saturday!. Saturday morning will start off in the 50s, the coolest readings we’ve experienced since June 29th! The rest of the day looks great with more sunshine and pleasantly warm temps. Sunday looks warmer and slightly more humid. We’ll have a slight chance for a stray shower late Sunday morning, mainly NE of Bowling Green. Most places will get through the day dry, though.
Benefit held for BGPD family after tragic loss
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police and Fire Department rallied behind an officer, Benjamin Craig, at a fundraising event after his family suffered a tragic loss. His 2-year old daughter, Natalie Craig, lost her life suddenly after experiencing unexpected medical problems. At the fundraiser, organizers sold ‘Peppa...
Boil water advisory: Muhlenberg County, Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, August 13th, a representative with the Muhlenberg County Water District sent out an urgent boil water advisory. Tarrance Road from 2551 to 1065 Tarrance Road.
BCHS students could face public offense action if caught with vape on campus
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials say there were nearly 500 incidents of students caught vaping at school in Barren County from grades seven through 12 last year. “I don’t agree with vaping, I’ve talked to my grandson, and you know, we talked about it and and how bad it is,” says Freddie Wilkerson of the compliance letter sent home regarding being caught at school with vapor products.
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Danny Carothers
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. Danny Carothers is known as the person you can always count on. “Danny is an inspiring human being, and I’m proud to call him my friend,” says Maura Gerard, a friend of Carothers.
A fantastic Friday forecast
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lower humidity is moving in by the minute!. Lower humidity and cooler temperatures take over today. Saturday morning will start off in the 50s, the coolest readings we’ve experienced since June 29th!. Saturday looks great with more sunshine and pleasantly warm temps. Sunday will...
Perfect outdoor weather into this evening!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been a GORGEOUS start to our weekend so far! This evening will feature partly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the mid 60s!. We’ll have a slight chance for a stray shower late Sunday morning, mainly NE of Bowling Green. Most places will get through the day dry, though. Daytime highs for Sunday look a bit warmer in the mid 80s. Cooler than average temperatures still stick around for Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time, rain chances look slim through much of next week. Stray showers are possible next weekend.
Robotic-assisted knee surgery advances teachers life in Southern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Imagine a surgeon in the operating room with help from a robot. Dr. Christopher Patton, MD, is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist that practices at TriStar Greenview. He says, “I control the robot arm, and I use that saw to make very precise cuts.”. Well,...
KSP investigates murder in Logan County
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Early Saturday morning, Kentucky State Police Post 3 was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation in the Olmsted community. Logan County deputies responded to the 600 block of Kenny Straton Road and located a deceased male. Investigations revealed...
KYTC releases traffic impact report through Aug. 19
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for through August 19 are listed below. All work is subject to change. Interstate 65. A rehabilitation and resurfacing project on I-65 from mile point 0.0 to 14 continues. Motorists should expect the...
WCSO swears in 10 employees
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ten Warren County Sheriff’s Office employees were sworn in by Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon at Friday’s Fiscal Court meeting. School Resource Officers Rebecca Robbins and Dominic Ossello, Patrol Deputies Andrew Clements, Drake Bishop, and Clint Bushong, and Court Security Officers Barry Harris, Cody Axton, Doug Lehring, and Dave Coldwell, as well as CSO Richard Kirby, who has served previously as both a Patrol Deputy and a CSO before his retirement in 2020, were all sworn in.
BGPD arrest 2, charge with human trafficking and other charges
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two have been arrested after Bowling Green Police responded to a disturbance call at the Ramada Inn on Scottsville Road on Thursday. Portier Govan, 36, of Memphis, Tennessee, was charged with human trafficking (commercial sex activity), first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Bowling Green boys soccer opens season with statement victory
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Purples mean business. Craig Widener’s squad opened the season on Saturday at The Pit with a 2-1 victory over Madisonville-North Hopkins. Bowling Green wasted no time getting to the action. Njangu Layi spun his way around before finishing for a goal...
Graham man charged with murder after motorcycle wreck
GRAHAM, Ky. (WBKO) - A Graham man is in jail after a Muhlenberg County Grand Jury returned indictments warrants on Friday for a wreck that happened in October 2021. Danny Cobb, 59, was charged with two counts of murder and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs. On...
