San Diego, CA

San Diego News Fix: AAPI communities and others face harassment on public transit

By Kristy Totten
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago
Since March 2020, there have been more than 11,000 hate incidents against Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in the United States.

A stunning 40 percent of those incidents have happened in California, and many of them take place on public transit.

To address this, State Sen. Dave Min introduced Senate Bill 1161, which would require California's 10 largest public transit agencies to study the problem and form a plan to curb it.

Sen. Min and Stop AAPI Hate co-founders Cynthia Choi and Manju Kulkarni joined The U-T Editorial Board on Tuesday to discuss the bill.

