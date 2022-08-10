ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

WCIA

Bidding open for vacant properties in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is looking to sell three parcels of vacant land it owns and bidding for these parcels is now open. The parcels can accommodate a single-family home and are located at 505 and 606 West Bradley Avenue and 40 East Beardsley Avenue. The City of Champaign attempted to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Cannon Elementary time capsule opening Friday

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville School District will be opening a piece of history later this week after it was discovered earlier this summer. Cannon Elementary School sat unused for nearly six years after rain floods and then the discovery of mold inside resulted in the school’s closure. The district voted unanimously in March […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Local nursing homes fined by state

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

‘CU Days’ returns after three years

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A Champaign tradition is back. It’s been three years since the last CU Days. Program coordinator Robert White said it’s an opportunity for people of all ages to have a good time. There’s music, vendors, and activities like Touch-a-Truck – even a school supply and free shoe giveaway. That’s why White […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

U of I Credit Union fills drivers’ gas tanks

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Gas prices have been falling lately and drivers are feeling some of that relief. But on Thursday, some people who filled up their cars in Champaign County didn’t have to pay at all. U of I Credit Union leaders traveled to different gas stations and offered to pay for drivers’ gas. […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Danville pastor sends kids back to school with a prayer

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Kids in Danville returned to the classroom today, and a pastor wanted to send them back with some encouragement. He hosted a community-wide prayer service Friday night with a special message from some familiar faces. Pastor Thomas Miller wanted to show students that anything is possible, so he put together a […]
smilepolitely.com

A quick traffic guide to U of I move-in week

The week students return to campus is notoriously troublesome for Champaign-Urbana locals trying to navigate the community. Consider this a PSA that those days are just around the corner, and use this as a mini guide to maneuvering the area. Early arrival begins for select students on August 14-15th, followed...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

CDC Places Vermilion County COVID Transmission Rate Back at HIGH Level

THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT RELEASE. First, the CDC is reporting that Vermilion County has returned to the HIGH Transmission Rate for COVID. At the High Community Level, we are all are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places. In addition, we are all advised to get up to date on our COVID-19 vaccines or get our 2nd booster, if eligible.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Vermilion Housing Authority Leader Jackie Vinson Running for Mayor of Danville

Vermilion Housing Authority Executive Director Jackie Vinson has announced her candidacy for Mayor of Danville in the spring of 2023 election. Vinson previously served as Director of the Metropolitan Planning Organization for the City of Danville under Former Mayor Scott Eisenhauer. Vinson says she is entering the mayor’s race at...
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Elvis Weekend in Downtown Danville: Looking to Start a New Tradition

We are now very much used to the First Fridays events in Downtown Danville. And for August there’s a big bonus, which is happening this weekend. It was 45 years ago this month that we lost Elvis Presley. Memphis has their celebration each year, and Peter Blackmon from the Danville Library Foundation thought, why not get something going here that resembles it?
DANVILLE, IL
smilepolitely.com

Shawarma Joint’s Urbana location opens this month

Shawarma Joint, the Campustown restaurant known for excellent shawarma, will open a second location in Urbana on University Avenue this month. The halal restaurant confirmed on the phone that the Urbana location's opening date is expected to be Monday, August 22nd. The new Shawarma Joint will have a similar set-up...
URBANA, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville Man Arrested after I-74 Pursuit in Indiana

Montgomery County – This afternoon, just after 1:30 p.m., Trooper Thomen and Probationary Trooper Howell were on a traffic stop on I-74 eastbound near the 27 mile marker. A 2008 Toyota Sienna driven by Mayowa Adebiyi, 36, from Danville, IL, failed to move over or decrease its speed for a stationary emergency vehicle. Trooper Thomen and Probationary Trooper Howell caught up to the Toyota and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The Toyota failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated eastbound on I-74.
WCIA

‘Accidentally official merchandise’ features proposed U of I mascot

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois was looking for a new mascot. There was a contender. Now, some got their hands on “accidentally official merchandise” through one company. You’ll remember in 2020, the University of Illinois Senate passed a resolution to adopt the Belted Kingfisher as its new mascot. But just because […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WTHI

Two men arrested in Edgar County death investigation

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - An ongoing death investigation out of Paris, Illinois leads to the arrest of two Paris men. Illinois State Police says 20-year-old Preston Wallace and 39-year-old Gabriel Wallace are facing Felony charges in the death of a 69-year-old Paris man. They say the investigation started last Saturday...
PARIS, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police respond to large gathering; shots fired

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The Champaign Police said they responded to a large gathering outside of an apartment complex around 3:55 a.m. on August 13. CPD said they arrived to the intersection of 100 South Third and South Fourth Streets, to a report of a fight at a large gathering. Officers said upon arrival they observed […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

