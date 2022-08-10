ROCORI School District residents voted no on two referendums worth a combined $72 million in the primary. If it had been approved, the funding would have come from a property tax increase.

The ballot had two questions. The focus of the first question was to request funding for technology resources across the district, newer secured entrances, new playground equipment and to remodel the school's career/technical education and fine arts spaces for roughly $63.7 million. The second question would have funded five multipurpose courts for basketball, volleyball, pickleball, a running track and an indoor swimming pool for nearly $8.9 million.

For the first question, 3,343 people (78.36%) voted no and 923 (21.64%) voted yes. For question two, 3,385 (79.65%) voted no and 865 (20.35%) voted yes.

If voters had approved both referendum questions, a house valued at $200,000 would have seen an annual property tax increase of about $400 for 20 years.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: ROCORI residents vote down pair of referendums valued at $72 million