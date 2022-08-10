Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMUR.com
Man charged with arson after police say Manchester apartment set on fire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man is facing a charge of arson after police said he set a Manchester apartment on fire. Police said no one was home when Edgardo Pacheco allegedly started the fire Monday, but other people in the Second Street building had to be evacuated. Police said...
WMUR.com
Police arrest man who allegedly fired gun in downtown Concord
CONCORD, N.H. — A Concord man is facing charges after he allegedly fired a gun in the city's downtown area last spring. Investigators said in April, there was an incident near Park Street. They said it involved members of the Knights of Sin, Outlaws and Hells Angels Motorcycle Clubs.
State Police Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run on I-290 in Worcester
WORCESTER - The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run on I-290 West in Worcester late Saturday night. According to MSP, Troopers responded to exit 20 in Worcester around 11:30 PM. Upon arrival, troopers located a 27-year-old man who was determined to be dead at the scene. The preliminary...
WMUR.com
Portsmouth police respond to bomb threat, large meetup Friday
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Portsmouth police dealt with large crowds at a car meetup and a bomb threat Friday night. Officers said they prepared for a "potential" large-scale car meetup and communicated with its organizers. An estimated 600 cars and 1000 to 1,500 people attended the Woodbury Avenue meetup, according...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Threats of bombing, shooting lead to evacuations in Portsmouth, NH
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A Portsmouth, NH neighborhood was evacuated Friday night as police investigated a possible explosive device near a local church. Police say they received a call around 10 p.m. for a person who had placed an explosive device in a trash can near the North Church in Market Square. The person also allegedly threatened to use a gun in Market Square.
WMUR.com
Woman killed in collision with propane truck in Claremont
CLAREMONT, N.H. — Police in Claremont are investing a crash that killed 63-year-old woman. It happened at about 8:45 a.m. on Friday after authorities said a propane truck collided with her sedan on Windsor Road. The two people who were inside the truck are cooperating with police. Anyone who...
Young man killed after being struck by ‘multiple cars’ on MA highway
WORCESTER, Mass. — A hit-and-run investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man was fatally struck on a busy highway on Saturday night. State police say it is unclear if any of the drivers realized they had struck a person. No vehicles stopped, police said. Massachusetts State Police responded to...
WMUR.com
Detectives may shift focus of questioning as search for missing girl now homicide investigation
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Investigators may shift the focus of their questioning now that the search for a missing Manchester girl has turned into a homicide case, a legal analyst says. Officials announced Thursday they believe Harmony Montgomery, 5, was killed in December 2019. Police had been searching for her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-290 in Worcester; may have been hit by multiple vehicles
WORCESTER — A 27-year-old Worcester man was killed after being hit by multiple vehicles on Interstate 290 Saturday night. State police say it is unclear if any of the drivers realized they had struck a person. No vehicles stopped, police said. Troopers responded to a call about 11:30 p.m....
UPDATE: GA Couple Missing After Landing in Manchester, NH Found
9:20 a.m. UPDATE: Marlin “Bud” Scheib and Ann Scheib have been safely located, according to NH State Police. No information was disclosed about where or how they were found. New Hampshire State Police issued a Silver Alert for an elderly couple from Georgia that went missing after landing...
Worcester Man Arrested After Police Find Two Loaded Handguns in Fanny Pack
WORCESTER - Police officers arrested Daylin Davidson, 18, of Worcester, after a brief chase on foot in the area of Harding Street on Friday night. According to the Worcester Police Department, Gang Unit officers were on patrol near Crompton Park around 8:15 PM on Friday when they saw Davidson walking on Harding Street. Davidson was wearing a fanny pack. When officers approached him, Davidson sprinted away, crossed Harding Street and jumped a fence.
Next step: Harmony Montgomery case now a murder investigation
MANCHESTER, N.H. — This week, New Hampshire authorities announced the Harmony Montgomery investigation is taking a new turn. “I’m beyond saddened to stand here today to announce the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery is officially a homicide investigation,” Manchester New Hampshire Chief of Police Allen Aldenberg announced. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whdh.com
Lawrence man pleads guilty in connection with 11-year-old girl’s death
LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence man charged with the rape and death of an 11-year-old girl in December 2018 has plead guilty to those charges. Miguel Rivera, 62, was sentenced to 25 to 27 years in state prison and five years of probation. “This was a senseless killing of...
Police identify woman found dead in Spencer lake
SPENCER — A woman whose body was found in Lake Whittemore on Saturday has been identified as a 53-year-old resident of a nearby rest home. Spencer police said Carolyn Putnam was found by a lifeguard at Luther Hill Park that day. She had earlier been reported missing by staff at Lincoln Hill Manor, a short distance away on Lincoln Street.
wwnytv.com
Young suspect arrested in killing of woman and 2 little boys, police say
NORTHFIELD, N.H. (WMUR) - An arrest has been made in the triple killing of a New Hampshire mom and her two young kids. The suspect is a juvenile. “We’ve never had anything, not even a break-in in the neighborhood,” neighbor Mark Korenkiewicz said. For neighbors in Northfield, it’s...
WMUR.com
Video: Woman returns bag of cash found in Gilford supermarket parking lot
GILFORD, N.H. — VIDEO: A woman returned a bag of cash she found in a Gilford supermarket parking lot. >> Read the full story: Woman returns bag of cash found in grocery store parking lot in Gilford.
NECN
Mother, 2 Sons Murdered in NH. Here's What We Know About the Investigation
A child was arrested Thursday in the shooting deaths of a mother and her two sons who were found dead in their Northfield, New Hampshire, home last week. The person has been charged under juvenile laws with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of falsifying physical evidence in connection with the homicides of a 25-year-old woman and her sons, ages 1 and 4, on Aug. 3. Each died of a single gunshot wound, authorities said.
NECN
Police Investigation Overnight in Worcester
A police investigation was underway overnight in Worcester. Worcester Police Department officers and K-9 units were seen by an NBC10 Boston crew along Catharine Street. There were multiple evidence markers outside a home on the 50 block of the street, and evidence tape was up around the area as well.
Worcester Police Investigating Shooting on Bell Hill
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is investigating a shooting on Catharine Street late Wednesday night. According to the WPD, officers were dispatched to the area of 58 Catherine St. just before 11:30 PM on Wednesday. When they arrived, police found a 22-year-old male with gunshot wounds. Detectives are working...
A car’s speakers were so big and loud that 911 noise complaints came in from 3 different towns, police say
Six speakers were mounted on the car's roof. A 22-year-old New Hampshire man was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning in Wilmington on a charge of “disturbing the peace” after allegedly playing music so loudly police from three separate towns fielded 911 complaints. The man, Marc...
Comments / 2