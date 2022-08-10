James Stephen Denning, 98, of Houghton, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 8, 2022, at Savannah Heights Care Center in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. He was born on August 3, 1924, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Fort Madison, the son of Joe and Nellie (Freesmeier) Denning. On April 3, 1945, he married Majorie Stenger in Fort Madison. Together, they had three children: Tim, Monica and Mike. Marjorie passed away in 1950 shortly after the birth of their son, Mike. The following year, Jim married Marjorie’s sister, Eileen Stenger, on April 7, 1951 and they had seven children.

