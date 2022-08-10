ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Madison, IA

Pen City Current

James Stephen Denning, 98, Houghton

James Stephen Denning, 98, of Houghton, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 8, 2022, at Savannah Heights Care Center in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. He was born on August 3, 1924, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Fort Madison, the son of Joe and Nellie (Freesmeier) Denning. On April 3, 1945, he married Majorie Stenger in Fort Madison. Together, they had three children: Tim, Monica and Mike. Marjorie passed away in 1950 shortly after the birth of their son, Mike. The following year, Jim married Marjorie’s sister, Eileen Stenger, on April 7, 1951 and they had seven children.
HOUGHTON, IA
Pen City Current

FM girls coach Sargent dies Thursday

FORT MADISON - Fort Madison head girls varsity basketball coach Tony Sargent died Thursday after a sudden illness Tuesday. Sargent was the head coach of the Lady Hounds for the past three years after coming over from Central Lee High School. The Fort Madison School District released a statement Friday...
FORT MADISON, IA

