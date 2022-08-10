Read full article on original website
Every litter bit matters in keeping Pennsylvania beautiful | Opinion
In every corner of our commonwealth, finding beauty is easy. Unfortunately, so is finding litter. On roadsides and sidewalks, playgrounds and fields, riverbanks and forests, millions of pieces of litter blemish Pennsylvania. The result is more than visual ugliness – this litter leaches into our soil and waterways, harms wildlife. It harms our efforts to make this commonwealth more attractive for people, families, tourists, and businesses. It also costs taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars to clean up each year.
butlerradio.com
Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Official Visits SRU
Daniel Greenstein, chancellor of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education, visited Slippery Rock University on Friday. Greenstein met with members of SRU’s Council of Trustees and toured the University’s new engineering laboratories in the Physical Therapy Building. He also had the opportunity to visit the newly renovated...
abc27.com
Midstate group helps kids get ready to go back to school
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Another Midstate group is making kids prepared for school. Love Works 91 held a bookbag giveaway on Sunday afternoon at Veterans Park in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27...
abc27.com
Harrisburg 6th grader publishes book, school buys 300 copies
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg girl is heading into sixth grade this month with more than textbooks — she has published her own book. “She is amazing. She’s always been into the arts: drawing, painting, writing, reading,” said Laela Hooper’s mom, Dawn Moccia-Hooper. “She’s always been a reader. She’s been reading since she was very little.”
Pennsylvania lumberjacks competition underway in Bedford County
SCHELLSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Lumberjack Championship and Outdoor Show is underway this weekend at Camp Living Water in Schellsburg. Visitors can see more than thirty of the top lumberjacks in the world as they compete for more than twenty-thousand dollars in the pro-lumberjack competition. The founder of the competition Zach Brouse says its a […]
Dauphin County nonprofit youth program looking for new home
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A nonprofit youth program in Dauphin County is looking for a new home, trying to raise $200,000 to buy their own space. The nonprofit, Youth 10 X’s Better, needs a new space to host the many programs they run for kids. The lease on their current space is up in […]
abc27.com
Back to-school drive held in York City
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It is almost back to school time and many students in the Midstate will be back in the classroom soon. On Saturday, the city of York held a back-to-school resource fair. Kids who attended could get free backpacks and other school supplies. Get daily news,...
abc27.com
Veterans Outreach & Renewal by Andersen
Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania works to combat homelessness among veterans and one of the ways they are doing so is through their Tiny Home Village. Renewal by Andersen is a proud supporter of this project and is lending their products and expertise to the cause. Learn more about the partnership and how you can support Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania.
abc27.com
Money available for eligible Pennsylvania children of veterans
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) says financial assistance is available to eligible children of veterans attending post-high school education or training at an approved institution in the commonwealth through its Educational Gratuity Program. The program supports children of honorably discharged veterans who...
Misinformation on social media concerns Pa. police departments
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Local police departments are fighting misinformation being shared on various social media platforms. On Thursday, a Facebook post was being circulated around the Chambersburg community. The post stated that a serial killer was on the loose, which was later debunked by the Chambersburg Police Department. “Within...
echo-pilot.com
Public motorized vehicle recreation area expected to be economic boon in Pennsylvania
Off-road enthusiasts will have a new public place in eastern Pennsylvania to drive their Jeeps and ATVs. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources acquired 5,600 acres in Weiser State Forest in Schuylkill and Luzerne counties that will become a motorized recreation area. “This is a momentous day today,”...
abc27.com
New egg farm brings jobs to Franklin County
MERCERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A massive new egg-producing plant is bringing new jobs to Franklin County. A ribbon cutting for Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch for its Blue Springs Egg Farm in Mercersburg. The chickens are set to arrive this fall. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight...
PennDOT Job Fair to include same-day interviews for Winter positions
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will host a job fair at the PennDOT Berks County office, 4680 Fifth Street Highway, Temple, PA 19560 on Wednesday, August 17 from 8am to 6pm. The event will include onsite interviews with job offers. Those interested in a career with PennDOT are encouraged to...
Dinosaurs coming to Harrisburg this weekend in interactive exhibit
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Step into the Farm Show Complex this weekend and you will be stepping back about 70 million years. At Dinosaur Adventure, kids can interact with and learn about dozens of dinosaur species. In addition to the large, animatronic dinosaurs, other activities include a fossil search, race in a Jurassic Jeep, prehistoric-themed obstacle courses, and mini golf.
Pennsylvania elk watching season gets under way with annual Elk Expo
Pennsylvania’s elk watching season officially gets under way Saturday and Sunday, August 20-21, with the annual Elk Expo of the Keystone Elk Country Alliance and Elk Country Visitor Center. The largest elk celebration in the northeastern U.S. is held each year at the visitor center in Benezette, near the...
abc27.com
Pa. State Police Troop L holding Camp Cadet
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police Troop L, which covers Berks, Lebanon, and Schuylkill counties, will be holding Camp Cadet from Sunday, Aug. 14 to Saturday. Aug. 20. The camp will be held at Camp Manatawny in Douglassville. The camp is a police-oriented summer camp for...
abc27.com
Mastriano makes campaign stop in Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Republican Gubernatorial candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania, Doug Mastriano, continued his bus tour with a stop at an airport in Indiana County on Saturday. Mastriano contines to ramp up his campaign at the Jimmy Stewartt Airport and touched on several hot button topics like...
Bristol Press
Pennsylvania advances to Little League World Series after defeating Delaware for Mid-Atlantic title
BRISTOL – Pennsylvania picked up right where it left off Thursday afternoon as it continued to get timely hits and score runs on its way to winning the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament over Delaware, 7-3, and advancing to the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport. Delaware previously beat Pennsylvania...
Pennsylvania Man Indicted for Assaulting Federal Employees
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Christopher Moody, age 34, of York, Pennsylvania, was indicted on August 10th by a federal grand jury of assault on federal employees. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard Karam, the indictment alleges that...
Pennsylvania farmers face inflation woes from drought
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dairy farmers across the commonwealth are dealing with the impacts of inflation. But one part of our area is also dealing with the worst drought they’ve seen in almost a decade. “We haven’t in our area, Mifflinburg area, New Berlin area, we haven’t had rain in a month-and-a-half, 2 […]
