Harrisburg, PA

PennLive.com

Every litter bit matters in keeping Pennsylvania beautiful | Opinion

In every corner of our commonwealth, finding beauty is easy. Unfortunately, so is finding litter. On roadsides and sidewalks, playgrounds and fields, riverbanks and forests, millions of pieces of litter blemish Pennsylvania. The result is more than visual ugliness – this litter leaches into our soil and waterways, harms wildlife. It harms our efforts to make this commonwealth more attractive for people, families, tourists, and businesses. It also costs taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars to clean up each year.
butlerradio.com

Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Official Visits SRU

Daniel Greenstein, chancellor of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education, visited Slippery Rock University on Friday. Greenstein met with members of SRU’s Council of Trustees and toured the University’s new engineering laboratories in the Physical Therapy Building. He also had the opportunity to visit the newly renovated...
abc27.com

Midstate group helps kids get ready to go back to school

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Another Midstate group is making kids prepared for school. Love Works 91 held a bookbag giveaway on Sunday afternoon at Veterans Park in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27...
abc27.com

Harrisburg 6th grader publishes book, school buys 300 copies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg girl is heading into sixth grade this month with more than textbooks — she has published her own book. “She is amazing. She’s always been into the arts: drawing, painting, writing, reading,” said Laela Hooper’s mom, Dawn Moccia-Hooper. “She’s always been a reader. She’s been reading since she was very little.”
WTAJ

Pennsylvania lumberjacks competition underway in Bedford County

SCHELLSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Lumberjack Championship and Outdoor Show is underway this weekend at Camp Living Water in Schellsburg. Visitors can see more than thirty of the top lumberjacks in the world as they compete for more than twenty-thousand dollars in the pro-lumberjack competition. The founder of the competition Zach Brouse says its a […]
abc27.com

Back to-school drive held in York City

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It is almost back to school time and many students in the Midstate will be back in the classroom soon. On Saturday, the city of York held a back-to-school resource fair. Kids who attended could get free backpacks and other school supplies. Get daily news,...
abc27.com

Veterans Outreach & Renewal by Andersen

Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania works to combat homelessness among veterans and one of the ways they are doing so is through their Tiny Home Village. Renewal by Andersen is a proud supporter of this project and is lending their products and expertise to the cause. Learn more about the partnership and how you can support Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania.
abc27.com

Money available for eligible Pennsylvania children of veterans

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) says financial assistance is available to eligible children of veterans attending post-high school education or training at an approved institution in the commonwealth through its Educational Gratuity Program. The program supports children of honorably discharged veterans who...
FOX 43

Misinformation on social media concerns Pa. police departments

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Local police departments are fighting misinformation being shared on various social media platforms. On Thursday, a Facebook post was being circulated around the Chambersburg community. The post stated that a serial killer was on the loose, which was later debunked by the Chambersburg Police Department. “Within...
abc27.com

New egg farm brings jobs to Franklin County

MERCERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A massive new egg-producing plant is bringing new jobs to Franklin County. A ribbon cutting for Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch for its Blue Springs Egg Farm in Mercersburg. The chickens are set to arrive this fall. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight...
FOX 43

Dinosaurs coming to Harrisburg this weekend in interactive exhibit

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Step into the Farm Show Complex this weekend and you will be stepping back about 70 million years. At Dinosaur Adventure, kids can interact with and learn about dozens of dinosaur species. In addition to the large, animatronic dinosaurs, other activities include a fossil search, race in a Jurassic Jeep, prehistoric-themed obstacle courses, and mini golf.
abc27.com

Pa. State Police Troop L holding Camp Cadet

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police Troop L, which covers Berks, Lebanon, and Schuylkill counties, will be holding Camp Cadet from Sunday, Aug. 14 to Saturday. Aug. 20. The camp will be held at Camp Manatawny in Douglassville. The camp is a police-oriented summer camp for...
abc27.com

Mastriano makes campaign stop in Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Republican Gubernatorial candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania, Doug Mastriano, continued his bus tour with a stop at an airport in Indiana County on Saturday. Mastriano contines to ramp up his campaign at the Jimmy Stewartt Airport and touched on several hot button topics like...
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Indicted for Assaulting Federal Employees

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Christopher Moody, age 34, of York, Pennsylvania, was indicted on August 10th by a federal grand jury of assault on federal employees. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard Karam, the indictment alleges that...
WBRE

Pennsylvania farmers face inflation woes from drought

LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dairy farmers across the commonwealth are dealing with the impacts of inflation. But one part of our area is also dealing with the worst drought they’ve seen in almost a decade. “We haven’t in our area, Mifflinburg area, New Berlin area, we haven’t had rain in a month-and-a-half, 2 […]
