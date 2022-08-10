Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two arrested for conspiracy and grand larceny following bank incident (video)
WAPPINGER – Two Bronx men were arrested on Saturday in connection with a grand larceny investigation from the Key Bank branch in Fishkill. State Police and the Village of Fishkill Police arrested Destiny Smith, 28, of the Bronx for conspiracy, reckless endangerment, and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, all misdemeanors, and Jomo Cole, 30, also from the Bronx, conspiracy as a misdemeanor.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Alleged Liberty fire bug arrested
VILLAGE OF LIBERTY – The man charged with trying to set fire to a Liberty pub days ago and failed to report to the Department of Probation as ordered, was captured on Saturday. Mateo Rodriguez, 40 of Liberty was located and arrested in the Town of Fallsburg by members...
Duo Nabbed After Investigation At Bank In Fishkill Ends With Crash Between BMW, School Bus
Two men were apprehended and are facing charges after a grand larceny investigation at a bank in the Hudson Valley ended in a crash. At about 4:25 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, the Village of Fishkill Police pursued a vehicle northbound on Route 9 in connection to the investigation at Key Bank.
Waterbury police investigate two murders within 12 hours
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Waterbury residents are unsettled and scared to leave their homes after a violent weekend in the city. Police are investigating after the owner of Salsa Tropical Social club was shot and killed Saturday night, marking the second murder in the city in less than 12 hours. “One minute you’re going down the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two arrested on gun charges in Highland
HIGHLAND – Two men were arrested by State Police following a traffic stop on Route 9W in Highland shortly after 11 p.m. on August 8. During the investigation, a trooper learned that the driver, Tashaun Simms, 24, from St. Helena Island, was driving with a suspended license and had a warrant for his arrest from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police. He was taken into custody.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Car bursts into flames on Thruway
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A car driving on the southbound Thruway burst into flames around 10:30 p.m. On Saturday bringing a response from the State Police, and Cronomer Valley and Plattekill Fire Departments. The driver pulled off on the shoulder of the highway when the fire started. There was...
Police: Pedestrian struck by car in Dutchess County
Police are investigating how a person was hit by a car in Dutchess County Sunday morning.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police raid at Poughkeepsie house recovers gun and drugs
POUGHKEEPSIE – A search warrant executed by the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department’s Neighborhood Recovery Unit on Wednesday resulted in the arrest of a 45-year-old man on drug and weapons charges. The city police unit and the Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force executed a search warrant at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fire damages Peekskill home
PEEKSKILL – Fire Saturday morning at a residence in Simpson Place in Peekskill damaged the 2 ½-story private dwelling. The fire was initially reported at 6 a.m. as a blaze in a barbecue pit, but arriving firefighters encountered heavy fire out of a window of the wood frame building.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatal car-motorcycle accident in Orange County
TOWN OF WALLKILL – One person was killed and another injured in the Town of Wallkill late Sunday afternoon. The two people were transported to Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill where one was pronounced dead and the other was being treated for a serious leg injury. The accident...
2 New Suspects Nabbed For Murder Of 17-Year-Old From Spring Valley
Two additional suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old Hudson Valley teen earlier this summer. In Rockland County on Thursday, Aug. 11, Spring Valley Police arrested two suspects for the Friday, July 8 killing of Treynahel Cineus. Ahmad Williams, age 22, and Brian Thomas,...
Bronx man wounds wife with gunshot, then fatally shoots himself in their apartment
A Bronx man inflicted a gunshot wound on his wife and then fatally shot himself in the head early Saturday, police said. Police were called at about 2:30 a.m. to the couple’s home on Marion Ave. near E. 198th St. in Bedford Park. There officers found the husband, 30, with the gunshot wound to his head, and his wife, 31, with a gunshot wound in her right foot. The man was pronounced dead at the ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theharlemvalleynews.net
Crash with a bus after fleeing from a bank in Fishkill
Crash with a bus after fleeing from a bank in Fishkill. Wappinger, New York – On August 12, 2022, the New York State Police and the Village of Fishkill Police arrested Destiny M. Smith, age 28, of Bronx, NY, for Conspiracy in the 5th degree, Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd degree, and Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd degree, all class A misdemeanors, and Jomo J. Cole, age 30, of Bronx, NY, for Conspiracy in the 5th degree, a class A misdemeanor.
Police Say Drunken Hudson Valley Man Threw Food at Victim
Food is meant to be eaten, not thrown in the direction of another person standing there. Police say a local man tossed food at a victim recently during a verbal argument that spiraled out of control. Law enforcement was able to help the victim retrieve some of their personal belongings at the residence where the altercation took place. Now, this 32-year-old man is facing charges after police say he tried to physically remove the officer from the residence during the scuffle.
How I Almost Wrecked My Wheel in Poughkeepsie Today
I have seen a lot strange things during my commute from Newburgh to Poughkeepsie but this has to be one of the most bizarre and dangerous things I have ever seen. During my drive to work, I have seen all kinds of things lying in the road. I have seen things like dead deer, bricks, tree branches, and even full cases of beer. All of those could do some damage to your car if you ran them over at 50 mph. There are so many hazards on the roadways that you need to look out for especially early in the morning when your commute could have low visibility because of fog or lack of sunlight.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie man killed in East Fishkill head-on crash
EAST FISHKILL – A head-on crash on Route 376 just north of Robinson Lane and Lake Walton Road in East Fishkill Wednesday afternoon claimed the life of a 64-year-old Poughkeepsie man. East Fishkill Town Police said preliminary investigation revealed thjat a Dodge Ram, driven by a 16-year-old Wappingers Falls...
theharlemvalleynews.net
State Police arrest two males on gun charges following a traffic stop
State Police arrest two males on gun charges following a traffic stop. On August 8, 2022, at approximately 11:04 p.m., a state trooper patrolling State Route 9W in Highland, NY, observed a 2020 Nissan Altima traveling westbound without a valid license plate. The trooper stopped the vehicle and identified the operator of the vehicle as Tashaun Simms, age 24 from St Helena Island and the passenger of the vehicle as Andre Crosby, age 19 from the city of Newburgh. During his investigation, the trooper learned that Simms was driving with a suspended license and had a warrant for his arrest from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police. Simms was subsequently taken into custody. The passenger, Crosby had a suspended New York Driver’s Permit.
Poughkeepsie man dies after head-on crash
On Wednesday, Aug. 10, at about 4:38 p.m., officers of the East Fishkill Police Department responded to a head-on crash on Route 376, just north of Robinson Lane and Lake Walton Road.
Person Falls On Tracks, Hit By Train At Bridgeport Train Station
A person who fell on the tracks at a Fairfield County train station was struck by a train. The incident took place at the Bridgeport Train Station around 9:10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 13. According to the MTA, the person fell on the tracks and was struck by a train from...
19-Year-Old Sentenced For Fatal Shooting At Spring Valley Apartment Building
A teen has been sentenced to state prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of a Hudson Valley man. Jayden Rodriguez, age 19, from the Township of North Bergen, New Jersey, was sentenced to 19 years in state prison to be followed by a period of five years post-release supervision, said Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh.
Comments / 10