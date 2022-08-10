ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Man arrested in 2016 kidnapping of Fresno County teen, deputies say

By Kellie Helton
 5 days ago

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A man has been arrested for his alleged role in helping his mother and brother kidnap and sexually assault a teenage girl in 2016, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, officials announced that 25-year-old Brandon Roque was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force on Aug. 3 for the 2016 kidnapping.

Investigators said the kidnapping happened after several masked men approached a 13-year-old girl as she got off a school bus near Shepherd and Academy avenues in Clovis on February 16th, 2016.

After approaching the teen, officials said the men grabbed her, forced her into the trunk of their car, and drove her 20 miles away to the area of Sycamore Road and Coyote Drive in Tollhouse.

Once reaching the area, detectives said the men tied the girl up to a tree and began beating her up and sexually assaulting her – before leaving the area.

    Booking photo of Sandra Garcia provided by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office
    Booking photo of Mark Anthony Roque provided by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office
    Booking photo of Miguel Carriedo provided by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

The men reportedly left the girl behind, forcing her to walk over a mile to find help from a nearby homeowner, who called the Sheriff’s Office for help.

During the investigation, detectives said they learned that 47-year-old Sandra Garcia had planned to kidnap the young girl with her two sons, 24-year-old Mark Anthony Roque and 25-year-old Brandon Roque, and her cousin, 46-year-old Miguel Carriedo.

Authorities said the kidnapping was not random as Garcia had been dating the father of the victim at the time of the incident.

Brandon was booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of kidnapping, torture, conspiracy, sexual assault, and intimidating a witness. His bail has been set at $705,000. Sandra, Mark Anthony, and Miguel were arrested on earlier dates on charges related to the crime.

Anyone with additional information about anyone involved in this case is asked to please call Sgt. Ericka Rascon at (559) 600-8144.

