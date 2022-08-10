Read full article on original website
Zuckerman cleans up for November contest, snips off ponytail
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - David Zuckerman, Vermont’s Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, has cut off his signature ponytail. The haircut comes after a campaign fundraiser that let supporters decide whether to cut it or keep it. The hair was donated to “Hair we Share,” a charitable organization that uses donated hair to make wigs for people that suffer hair loss as a result of medical conditions.
Stuck in Vt: Talking with Ben, Debbie & Ethan Kilham of Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire
Grieving parents turn loss into action to benefit opioid recovery. In today's world, as the opioid pandemic continues, you would be hard-pressed not to know someone who has struggled with addiction. Shaheen touts Berlin...
Showcasing Vermont’s many cheesemakers in Shelburne
Funk on the Water gives people a chance to catch the variety of Vermont beers. Having a variety of beers for people to try is the goal. Burlington’s Foam Brewers are celebrating their five-year mark by putting on their “funk on the water” event for the community.
Funk on the Water gives people a chance to catch the variety of Vermont beers
There are lots of sights to see at Shelburne Farms, but Sunday for those of you exploring, there were some things that Vermont is well known for, and one of them is cheese!. An early Saturday morning fire destroyed a camp next to Lake Champlain. Colchester Police say the blaze was discovered just after 1 a.m.
Vt. cannabis farmers ramp up to supply new marketplace
CRAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - In less than two months, people will be able to buy marijuana in stores across Vermont. Reporter Calvin Cutler visited the state’s largest grow operation to see what it takes for farmers poised to supply the state’s new legal marketplace. In less than two...
Are public health officials prepared for a fall COVID surge?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As we prepare for cooler weather and heading back indoors, concerns increase for a potential surge of COVID cases. The CDC Thursday relaxed its COVID guidelines Thursday, dropping the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person. It comes as COVID case rates remain relatively low in Vermont and Northern New York despite the increased transmissibility of the BA-5 variant. But what actions can people -- and public health officials -- take to keep it that way?
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Saturday! If you like low humidity and temperatures in the lower 70s, you’re in luck. Cloud cover will vary a bit by location today, but it will be a dry weekend across the area. Temperatures top out in the low to mid 70s for most this afternoon, although there will likely be spots that are stuck in the 60s, especially areas that see more clouds.
65th annual Vermont Antique and Classic Car Show
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - “They come here to see the cars, they come here, as I mentioned earlier about the nostalgia,” said Christopher G. Barbieri of the Car Show. Whether it’s food, or old car parts, there’s something for everyone at the Vermont Antique and Classic Car Show.
