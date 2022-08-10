Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Teenager shot dead in Ga. Walmart parking lot, police say
COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Columbus, Ga. teenager is dead after he was found shot to death inside his car at a Walmart. Columbus police say Caleb Boling was shot and killed at the Walmart on Victory Drive earlier this week. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
WTVM
Man dies after crashing truck into apartment complex, causing fire in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a car crash that lead to the death of an individual. On August 13, at approximately 9:54 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Boxwood Boulevard regarding an accident with injuries. Officers discovered a vehicle that had crashed into...
Georgia police arrest suspects in ‘chop shop’ investigation
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Three people have been arrested in connection with allegedly producing and altering fake vehicle identification numbers (VINs) in two-state “chop shop” operation. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Aug. 10, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Alabama Law Enforcement...
One man dead after vehicle crashes into apartment building, causes fire
COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL) – A man is dead after a vehicle crashed into an apartment building on Saturday night. A truck crashed into an apartment building in the 1000 block of Boxwood Blvd., causing the building to catch on fire. Columbus Police were called to the scene at 10 p.m. Muscogee Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus residents charged with shooting at FBI agent
COLUMBUS — Two Columbus residents are facing federal charges alleging their involvement in the firing of multiple rounds at an FBI Agent in Columbus on July 28; one was remanded to federal custody following an initial appearance, the other is in state custody. All of the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt.
WTVM
Suspect arrested for Oct. 2021 murder on 47th St. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang and Fugitive Task Force and US Marshals Services arrested a suspect in an Oct. 2021 shooting in Columbus. According to authorities, the Columbus Police Department issued a felony warrant for murder and two counts of aggravated assault. On...
Columbus kidnapping suspect arrested after three violent domestic disputes and harming a 3-month-old
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, the Columbus Police Department announced the arrest of a Columbus man accused of numerous violent crimes. On July 21, Columbus Police Patrol Officers responded to North Lumpkin Road concerning a report of a domestic dispute involving a male trying to harm a 3-month-old baby. The investigation initiated by the […]
WTVM
Residents react to recent south Columbus Walmart shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Here at the Walmart on victory drive, shoppers have been concerned about hearing of a shooting that left one man dead. “He got shot 13 times,” says a shopper. “I don’t know like I say, it’s just getting bad, you know, things just getting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrbl.com
Three arrested in connection to a two-state ‘chop shop’ operation based in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Three people have been arrested following a multi-agency investigation into a local operation that allegedly produced and altered Vehicle Identification Numbers. Corderal Adravius Harris, 32, Erica Leenona Rankin, 34, and Jonathan Steve Routier, 31, are facing charges in connection to the “chop shop” operation....
WTVM
17-year-old arrested on multiple domestic violence warrants in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have arrested a 17-year-old male following multiple domestic violence warrants. Derrien Deas was arrested and taken into custody for numerous incidents starting mid-July. On July 21, officers say they were called to a residence on North Lumpkin Road regarding a domestic altercation with Deas...
Columbus Police searching for critically missing female
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is searching for a critically missing Columbus woman and is asking for public assistance in locating her. Anna McKenzie, 18, was reported missing from the 700th block of Center Street on Wednesday, around 10 a.m. According to CPD, McKenzie was last seen on Tuesday around 5 […]
WTVM
Investigation underway after Columbus woman found dead in hotel room in Valley
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway after a Columbus woman was found unresponsive in a hotel room in Valley. On August 11, at approximately 4:49 a.m., officers of the Valley Police Department responded to the Quality Inn located in the 3600 block of 55th Street in reference to an unresponsive female found in one of the rooms.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVM
3 arrested for owning, operating chop shop in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested three people on altering Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) while owning and operating a chop shop. On August 10, the Columbus Police Department conducted a joint operation with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency that included five search warrants served at five separate locations including:
Name released for victim in deadly Victory Drive shooting, suspect arrested
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a teen killed in a shooting on Victory Drive Wednesday night. Caleb Boling, age 18, was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Walmart, located at 3515 Victory Drive, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Boling, of Smiths […]
WTVM
Roommate of woman found dead in Valley motel speaks out
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “A police officer knocked on the door,” says Nicola Smith’s best friend Melanie Priester. Melanie Priester says that’s how she found out her best friend of two years had been found dead in a hotel room. The discovery made Thursday morning of...
WTVM
Police: Shooting investigation underway on Victory Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Officials from the Columbus Police Department are on the scene of a shooting that happened in south Columbus. Police say the shooting occurred in the 3100 block of Victory Drive. There have been no injuries reported as of now. Stay with News Leader 9 as we...
WTVM
Suspect arrested in Victory Drive Walmart shooting in Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities have identified the victim from a Walmart shooing on Victory Drive. On August 10, 18-year-old Smiths Station resident Caleb Boling was pronounced dead at 11:19 p.m. on the scene. Coroner Charles Newtown says the teen suffered multiple gunshot wounds while sitting in his vehicle in the store’s parking lot.
LPD arrests two teens following the discovery of a loaded weapon on LaGrange High School campus
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, the Troup County School System (TCSS) announced that a loaded gun was found at the LaGrange High School (LHS) campus. According to a press release from the school system, the LHS administration was alerted that a loaded firearm was discovered in a purse belonging to a 17-year-old female student. […]
WTVM
Columbus man arrested on drug charges, estimated $34K in fentanyl-laced meth
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man was arrested on drug charges after he was found with over $34,000 in fentanyl-laced methamphetamine. On August 7, Columbus police were conducting operations in the downtown Columbus. Officers conducted a traffic stop and an investigation led to the discovery of 1.8 pounds of methamphetamine. It was further discovered that the methamphetamine was laced with the deadly drug fentanyl.
Shooting on Victory Drive, CPD investigating
UPDATE 08/11/2022: The Columbus Police Department (CPD) confirmed with News 3 the identity of the Victory Drive shooting victim. According to CPD, Caleb Boling, 18, was pronounced dead on the scene located in the Walmart Parking lot on 3515 Victory Dr. at 11:18 p.m. Stay tuned with News 3 online and on-air to get the […]
Comments / 0