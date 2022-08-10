ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Peloton stock soars after reports of new layoffs

Peloton's stock shot up more than 13% Friday, after the company said it would lay off more people and begin "aggressive" cost cutting measures that will include store closures. Why it matters: Peloton shot to prominence during the pandemic lockdowns, quickly becoming a poster child of the stay-at-home rally among...
STOCKS
Reuters

Column-Hedge funds strike it right on dollar, yield curve: McGeever

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - Hedge funds slashed their long dollar positions and bet harder on a flatter yield curve, two macro trades that have come up trumps. The dollar last week fell to its lowest level on a broad basis since June, while the yield curve inversion reached levels not seen in over 20 years.
BUSINESS
Axios

Wall Street rally brings out bulls, who some fear may be "suckers"

Wall Street’s improbable summer rally has given way to scattershot yet bullish early August momentum. Still, a growing number of analysts are cautioning investors against chasing what may be a classic "suckers' rally." Driving the news: Tentative signs that inflation is moderating has fanned hopes of a soft economic...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
The Associated Press

Asian shares mixed after China cuts key rate, Japan GDP up

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after China’s central bank cut a key interest rate and Japan reported its economy picked up momentum in the last quarter. Tokyo and Sydney advanced while Hong Kong, Shanghai and Bangkok fell. U.S. futures edged lower early Monday, while oil prices declined. The People’s Bank of China cut its rate on a one-year loan to 2.75% from 2.85% and injected an extra 400 billion yuan ($60 billion) in lending markets after government data showed July factory output and retail sales weakened. Beijing is aiming to shore up sagging economic growth at a politically sensitive time when President Xi Jinping is believed to be trying to extend his hold on power.
ECONOMY
Axios

Internet usage skyrocketing among U.S. teens

Nearly half of all U.S. teens (46%) say they use the internet "almost constantly," according to a new poll, around double the percentage (24%) that reported the same usage in 2014-15. Why it matters: Today's teens don't balance their real-world lives with their virtual experiences, they blend them. This is...
INTERNET
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
91K+
Followers
47K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy