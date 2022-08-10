Read full article on original website
Peloton stock soars after reports of new layoffs
Peloton's stock shot up more than 13% Friday, after the company said it would lay off more people and begin "aggressive" cost cutting measures that will include store closures. Why it matters: Peloton shot to prominence during the pandemic lockdowns, quickly becoming a poster child of the stay-at-home rally among...
Column-Hedge funds strike it right on dollar, yield curve: McGeever
ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - Hedge funds slashed their long dollar positions and bet harder on a flatter yield curve, two macro trades that have come up trumps. The dollar last week fell to its lowest level on a broad basis since June, while the yield curve inversion reached levels not seen in over 20 years.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon rips remote work and Zoom as ‘management by Hollywood Squares’ and says returning to the office will aid diversity
The Wall Street CEO used the dated reference in a call with wealthy clients last week.
Wall Street rally brings out bulls, who some fear may be "suckers"
Wall Street’s improbable summer rally has given way to scattershot yet bullish early August momentum. Still, a growing number of analysts are cautioning investors against chasing what may be a classic "suckers' rally." Driving the news: Tentative signs that inflation is moderating has fanned hopes of a soft economic...
Asian shares mixed after China cuts key rate, Japan GDP up
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after China’s central bank cut a key interest rate and Japan reported its economy picked up momentum in the last quarter. Tokyo and Sydney advanced while Hong Kong, Shanghai and Bangkok fell. U.S. futures edged lower early Monday, while oil prices declined. The People’s Bank of China cut its rate on a one-year loan to 2.75% from 2.85% and injected an extra 400 billion yuan ($60 billion) in lending markets after government data showed July factory output and retail sales weakened. Beijing is aiming to shore up sagging economic growth at a politically sensitive time when President Xi Jinping is believed to be trying to extend his hold on power.
Internet usage skyrocketing among U.S. teens
Nearly half of all U.S. teens (46%) say they use the internet "almost constantly," according to a new poll, around double the percentage (24%) that reported the same usage in 2014-15. Why it matters: Today's teens don't balance their real-world lives with their virtual experiences, they blend them. This is...
Oil prices fall nearly $1/bbl as China data disappoints
SINGAPORE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Oil prices dropped for a second session on Monday as weak China economic data triggered concerns about demand at the world's largest crude importer while the head of the world's top exporter, Saudi Aramco, said it was ready to ramp up output.
