Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Netflix This Week (August 15)
A new week is upon us, which means Netflix is gearing up to release even more new movies and TV shows on its streaming service. This past week saw Netflix debut the final season of Locke & Key, the third season of Never Have I Ever, and the new Jamie Foxx action comedy Day Shift. It was a big week for Netflix, and the streamer is following it up with even more new additions, including a couple of popular video game adaptations.
Netflix's Top 2 TV Shows Had a Crossover Last Year
Two dark fantasy series, The Sandman and Locke & Key are currently topping Netflix's streaming charts. Some fans may not realize that these shows are based on comics whose universe crossed over just last year. Though The Sandman concluded in 1996, and the original Locke & Key saga ran from 2008 through 2013, stories have continued to be told in their respective canons. For The Sandman, DC Comics launched a series of sequels and spinoffs under The Sandman Universe in 2018, which continues today. Meanwhile, IDW Publishing has published a series of Locke & Key prequels collectively known as The Golden Age. The last of those prequels, Hell & Gone, was an intercompany crossover that connected The Sandman and Locke & Key mythologies.
Stephen King Says Netflix's Mr. Harrigan's Phone Adaptation Is "Brilliant"
With what seems like a hundred different adaptations of Stephen King novels coming out every year, it's worth noting when the author himself actually has something nice to say about one of them. Netflix is set to debut their feature film version of Mr. Harrigan's Phone later this year, which is based on the novella by King. Taking to Twitter, King revealed that he's seen a near complete version of the adaptation and he has high praise for what writer/director John Lee Hancock was able to accomplish.
Jamie Foxx's Day Shift Tops Netflix Movie Charts
Another weekend, another new original movie taking over the Netflix Top 10. Recent hits like The Gray Man and Purple Hearts have grabbed the top spot on the Netflix charts in the days following their release, and this weekend saw another one of the streamer's new originals soar through the charts. This time, Day Shift is the film conquering its competition on the way to Netflix Top 10 supremacy.
The Fall Guy Movie Gets Release Date, Emily Blunt Joins Cast
The Fall Guy has added Emily Blunt to the movie and the studio revealed a release date for the project. Ryan Gosling also stars in Universal's adaptation of a TV series. David Leitch is attached to direct as well. Deadline reports that The Quiet Place star will be there on March 1, 2024 when the movie hits theaters. Kelly McCormick partners as a producer on the Leitch-directed film. Drew Pearch wrote the script and has a previous relationship with the filmmaker from their time on Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Not a lot is known about the plot at this time, but you don't get these kinds of actors together for a static affair. Gosling will notch another producer credit and original series creator Glen A Larson is set to executive produce The Fall Guy. This Fall, the cast will fly over to Australia to begin filming. Blunt and her co-star have stayed busy lately with Oppenheimer's filming ending recently.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Stephen King Pitches Children of the Corn vs Predator Movie Because Why Not
Fan-favorite horror author Stephen King is always willing to offer an opinion on a new movie or throw out a theoretical idea for something and his latest might be his best. Following the release of Prey on Hulu, the biggest premiere of anything on the streaming platform, many are wondering what the future of the Predator series will hold moving forward, Stephen King for one has an idea, combine it with one of his own franchises. "How about this for a movie idea?" King tweeted, "CHILDREN OF THE CORN VS. PREDATOR. You'd just need the right star." Based on the replies, people seem to agree.
Dragon Ball Z Fans Are Loving The Series' Crunchyroll Arrival
Crunchyroll has seen more than a few changes following the merging of the streaming service with Funimation. With Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super being added to Crunchyroll's library a few months ago, the Japanese subbed version of Z has landed on the platform, with this new iteration being taken from the fabled "Dragon Box" version. Needless to say, Dragon Ball fans are making the rounds on social media in reaction to this major news.
Kevin Smith Reviews Paper Girls: "Incredibly Surprising"
Prime Video's adaptation of Paper Girls arrived late last month, and it looks like the comedy-of-age dramedy has already courted quite a lot of fans. As it turns out, beloved director and actor Kevin Smith is among them, with Smith taking to the most recent episode of his Fatman Beyond podcast to praise the series. Paper Girls follows four young girls who, while out delivering papers on the morning after Halloween in 1988, become unwittingly caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travelers, sending them on an adventure through time that will save the world. As they travel between our present, the past, and the future — they encounter future versions of themselves and now must choose to embrace or reject their fate.
Thor Star Chris Hemsworth Shares Hilarious Batman Flashback Photo of His Younger Self
Every year that Marvel's Thor star Chris Hemsworth celebrates his birthday, he also finds a way to let his many fans also get in on the celebration! This year, Hemsworth posted a birthday photo that took a look back at his boyhood years – and revealed the shameful secret of his allegiance to DC! As you can see below, Chris Hemsworth was running around as a young boy in a Batman shirt – foolishly betraying everything his future self would strive for, as Thor!
Jessica Jones Star Says It'd Be Difficult to Return to MCU
Characters from Marvel TV's "DefendersVerse" have slowly been returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the likes of Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) both returning to reprise their roles in the franchise. There has been recent speculation Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) will soon join the mix, leading some to believe Marvel Studios could involve Kilgrave (David Tennant) in some shape, way, or form.
Echo Set Photo Reveals New Look at Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin
Kingpin is about to be really busy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to confirmation Vincent D'Onofrio's fan-favorite villain would return in Daredevil: Born Again, the character is also set to appear in Disney+'s Echo. Though Marvel Studios has yet to confirm D'Onofrio's involvement in the Alaqua Cox-starring series, recent photos from the Atlanta-based set show the actor walking around in his iconic Kingpin look.
She-Hulk: Watch Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo Attempt To Explain the Show in 15 Seconds
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is hitting Disney+ on Thursday and will feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and the return of Mark Ruffalo as her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk. Marvel and Disney+ have been having some fun promoting the new show and even put a She-Hulk dating profile up on Tinder. Yesterday, the official Marvel Studios Instagram account shared a cute video of Maslany and Ruffalo trying to explain the show in 15 seconds.
Star Wars: Revelations Announced
A new Marvel Comics one-shot will look at the present, the past, and the future of the Star Wars galaxy in comics. StarWars.com has announced Marvel's Star Wars: Revelations, a special one-off issue that will set a course for the future of Marvel's Star Wars series, currently set after Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Written by Marc Guggenheim (Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca, Star Wars: Age of Rebellion Special) and illustrated by Salvador Larroca (Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Krrsantan: Star Wars Tales), Paco Medina (The Amazing Spider-Man, Fantastic Four), and more, the issue with cover artwork by Phil Noto (Star Wars: Obi-Wan) releases this November.
Star Wars: Ewan McGregor Confirms Obi-Wan Series Was Originally About Luke Skywalker and Ben
At one point, Obi-Wan was being developed at Lucasfilm as a film trilogy, following the eponymous Jedi protecting a young Luke Skywalker from Tusken Raiders on Tatooine. After Solo bombed with fans and critics alike, the Kathleen Kennedy-led studio shelved future movies in hopes of a better solution. Along came...
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Gets a Special Edition Doll From Disney
Marvel Studios' latest Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is only days away from release, and Disney is celebrating with a special edition doll of Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters character. The 12-inch figure is dressed in a stretch fabric jumpsuit and sneakers and features rooted hair, metallic fabric accents, and plenty of articulation.
Terry Crews Wants to Tell More Tales of the Walking Dead
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's Tales of the Walking Dead series premiere, "Evie/Joe." On Tales of the Walking Dead, Terry Crews plays Joe, a chronically online recluse who prepared for the apocalypse years before it happened. IRL, real life in the crisis-stricken Flint, Michigan, prepped the former football player and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star to tackle the Walking Dead Universe. "It transferred to me in playing Joe and realizing this new world is one thing that he was always getting ready for," Crews says of his role in "Evie/Joe," the August 14 series premiere of the episodic Walking Dead anthology series.
Lady Gaga's Salary for Joker 2 Revealed
Joker 2 (title: Joker: Folie A Deux) is officially in the works for 2024 release, and as first reported, the Joker sequel will see Lady Gaga staring opposite Joaquin Phoenix's Joker as Harley Quinn. Joker: Folie A Deux will be a dark musical that will certainly benefit from having Lady Gaga's vocals and popstar persona at its disposal. But with Gaga coming to act, sing, and dance as well, how much is Warner Bros. paying her for all that action?
Daredevil Fan Poster Teases the MCU's Street-Level Future
At San Diego Comic-Con earlier this summer, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed the existence of three distinct parts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—a supernatural arm led in part by Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, a cosmic branch with the likes of The Marvels and Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, and last but not least, a street-level sector led by Daredevil and Spider-Man.
New Thor: Love and Thunder Concept Art May Reveal Cut X-Men Easter Egg
An X-Men Easter egg may have been found in concept art for Thor: Love and Thunder. The fourth film in the Thor franchise introduced Jane Foster as The Mighty Thor, along with officially welcoming Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Hercules in a post-credits scene. In order to defeat the evil Gorr the God Butcher, our collection of heroes traveled to Omnipotent City to seek the help of Zeus and his lightning bolt. Gods from all across the MCU were hiding out in Omnipotent City from Gorr, and the latest concept art gives a look at some of the deities in attendance, including one with ties to the X-Men.
