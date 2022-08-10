The Fall Guy has added Emily Blunt to the movie and the studio revealed a release date for the project. Ryan Gosling also stars in Universal's adaptation of a TV series. David Leitch is attached to direct as well. Deadline reports that The Quiet Place star will be there on March 1, 2024 when the movie hits theaters. Kelly McCormick partners as a producer on the Leitch-directed film. Drew Pearch wrote the script and has a previous relationship with the filmmaker from their time on Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Not a lot is known about the plot at this time, but you don't get these kinds of actors together for a static affair. Gosling will notch another producer credit and original series creator Glen A Larson is set to executive produce The Fall Guy. This Fall, the cast will fly over to Australia to begin filming. Blunt and her co-star have stayed busy lately with Oppenheimer's filming ending recently.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO