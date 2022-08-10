ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

WEAR

High Visibility Enforcement details to begin again in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office will begin conducting High Visibility Enforcement details again in Escambia County. High Visibility Enforcement allows deputies to educate the public on driver, pedestrian and bicycle safety as well as the Florida Laws that are associated with all three of these modes of transportation used in the community.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Pensacola attorney gives clients tips on preventing contractor issues

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Former clients of Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks and Jesse LaCoste have shared Channel 3 what they call their personal horror stories. They handed over thousands in deposits, signed over insurance benefits to the men, and never saw the work completed. In some cases, they say the work never started.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Reported house fire in Escambia County under investigation

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue was called to an alleged house fire early Sunday morning in Brent. The home is located at 707 Belair Road. A neighbor told Channel 3 that the residence is currently being renovated and no one is living there at this time. The...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Gary's Brewery hosts clothing swap in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A clothing swap was held at Gary's Brewery Sunday afternoon in Pensacola. Ashley Vadala recently moved to Pensacola and started the swap after realizing there weren't a lot of clothing swaps in the area. Vadala decided she wanted to create a swap for the local community. "Now...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola celebrates its 462nd birthday with America's First Settlement Trail

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola's 462nd birthday was celebrated in Downtown Pensacola Sunday. The celebration involved an unveiling of America's First Settlement Trail. America's First Foundation, Visit Pensacola and UWF Historic Trust worked together to create the three-mile self-guided historic walking trail. The trail is marked through Downtown Pensacola and the...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Blue Angels perform Air Show in Hawaii after 7 years

HAWAII -- For the first time in seven years Pensacola's own Blue Angels returned to the State of Hawaii this past week. The team arrived to the island of Oahu and visited local schools and the Pearl Harbor Memorial. The Kaneohe Bay Air Show took place Saturday at Marine Corps...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

The Gulf, Hangout owner facing rape allegation in civil lawsuit

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Prominent coastal Alabama businessman Shaul Zislin, owner of The Gulf restaurant in Orange Beach, The Hangout, Surf Style stores and founder of the Hangout Fest, is facing an accusation of rape from a former employee in a civil lawsuit filed Friday afternoon. In the suit,...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WEAR

Vigil held for Pensacola man missing for nearly 3 years

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A vigil was held Friday night for a Pensacola man who's been missing for almost three years. Earnest Finklea was reported missing back in October 2019 after he hadn't been seen for nine days. Finklea's family says to this day there are no leads in the case.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Oakwood Terrace homicide was act of self-defense

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the shooting death of a man at the Oakwood Terrace apartments Thursday night was an act of self-defense. Based on an investigation by Escambia County deputies, they do not anticipate any arrests. The shooting took place at the apartment complex on...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

New reality TV show pilot "Rescue Addiction" films in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A pilot for a new reality TV show based in Northwest Florida called “Rescue Addiction” began filming in Pensacola Saturday. During each episode, a recovery specialist and his team will answer a crisis call to help an addict and their loved ones seek help. The...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Monster Jam to be held at Pensacola Bay Center

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Monster Jam is making a come back in Pensacola this weekend. Crews have been seen loading up the Pensacola Bay Center with dirt to set up the track. Channel 3 met up with the driver of "Grave Digger" Krysten Anderson and she explains this is her first time competing in the panhandle.
PENSACOLA, FL

