WEAR
Okaloosa County school bus carrying 27 children crashes on Kittrell Lane
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Okaloosa County School bus carrying 27 children crashed after failing to maintain a single lane Friday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash took place on Kittrell Lane and Eden Square at around 9:20 a.m. The 60-year-old school bus driver failed to maintain a...
WEAR
High Visibility Enforcement details to begin again in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office will begin conducting High Visibility Enforcement details again in Escambia County. High Visibility Enforcement allows deputies to educate the public on driver, pedestrian and bicycle safety as well as the Florida Laws that are associated with all three of these modes of transportation used in the community.
WEAR
Reported house fire in Escambia County under investigation
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue was called to an alleged house fire early Sunday morning in Brent. The home is located at 707 Belair Road. A neighbor told Channel 3 that the residence is currently being renovated and no one is living there at this time. The...
WEAR
Pensacola attorney gives clients tips on preventing contractor issues
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Former clients of Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks and Jesse LaCoste have shared Channel 3 what they call their personal horror stories. They handed over thousands in deposits, signed over insurance benefits to the men, and never saw the work completed. In some cases, they say the work never started.
WEAR
Okaloosa County deputies investigating garden shop robbery
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A garden shop and nursery in Shalimar was robbed over the weekend, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says the Wildwood Garden Shoppe and Nursery was robbed twice in the past two weeks -- the first on July 25 and once again on Aug. 7.
WEAR
Deputies: Five-time convicted felon from Cantonment arrested in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Gun Crimes Unit and Warrants Unit arrested a man Friday who had an active warrant out for his arrest in Escambia County. Mako Pert, 35, of Cantonment is charged with fleeing/eluding from law enforcement, possession of a firearm by a...
WEAR
FP&L presents donation, electric vehicle ride and drive event at Blue Wahoos Stadium
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Blue Wahoos fans were presented with the opportunity to "Drive into the Future" Saturday evening outside the Blue Wahoos Stadium. Florida Power & Light partnered with the Blue Wahoos to give fans the chance to test drive electric vehicles with FP&L's ride and drive event. People attending...
WEAR
Report: Crestview man killed after his car collides into tractor trailer on I-10
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a man in Santa Rosa County early Friday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 24-year-old man from Crestview was traveling eastbound on I-10 near mile marker 33 when he collided with the rear of a tractor trailer driving in front of him at approximately 1:49 a.m.
WEAR
Gary's Brewery hosts clothing swap in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A clothing swap was held at Gary's Brewery Sunday afternoon in Pensacola. Ashley Vadala recently moved to Pensacola and started the swap after realizing there weren't a lot of clothing swaps in the area. Vadala decided she wanted to create a swap for the local community. "Now...
WEAR
Nine horses removed from cruelty situation at Holt residence
FREEPORT, Fla. -- Nine horses have been removed from a Holt residence after allegations of abuse and neglect. Alaqua Animal Refuge worked with the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society to remove the horses off the property. One horse in the most critical condition for medical assessment was removed from the residence...
WEAR
The Whole Truth Mission Church hosted its monthly Clothing Giveaway in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Northwest Florida residents had a chance to pick up some new and used clothes free of charge in Pensacola Saturday morning. The Whole Truth Mission Church on Fisher Street hosted its monthly Clothing Giveaway. All types of men, women and children attire were available to those who...
WEAR
Vigil held for Pensacola man missing for nearly 3 years
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A vigil was held Friday night for a Pensacola man who's been missing for almost three years. Earnest Finklea was reported missing back in October 2019 after he hadn't been seen for nine days. Finklea's family says to this day there are no leads in the case.
WEAR
The Gulf, Hangout owner facing rape allegation in civil lawsuit
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Prominent coastal Alabama businessman Shaul Zislin, owner of The Gulf restaurant in Orange Beach, The Hangout, Surf Style stores and founder of the Hangout Fest, is facing an accusation of rape from a former employee in a civil lawsuit filed Friday afternoon. In the suit,...
WEAR
Pensacola celebrates its 462nd birthday with America's First Settlement Trail
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola's 462nd birthday was celebrated in Downtown Pensacola Sunday. The celebration involved an unveiling of America's First Settlement Trail. America's First Foundation, Visit Pensacola and UWF Historic Trust worked together to create the three-mile self-guided historic walking trail. The trail is marked through Downtown Pensacola and the...
WEAR
Woman loses nearly $3,000 after man claims Gulf Breeze rental listing as his own
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman claims her family is out thousands of dollars after moving across the country to rent a Gulf Breeze home from a man who turned out to not be the real landlord. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is now investigating what they're calling...
WEAR
Blue Angels perform Air Show in Hawaii after 7 years
HAWAII -- For the first time in seven years Pensacola's own Blue Angels returned to the State of Hawaii this past week. The team arrived to the island of Oahu and visited local schools and the Pearl Harbor Memorial. The Kaneohe Bay Air Show took place Saturday at Marine Corps...
WEAR
New reality TV show pilot "Rescue Addiction" films in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A pilot for a new reality TV show based in Northwest Florida called “Rescue Addiction” began filming in Pensacola Saturday. During each episode, a recovery specialist and his team will answer a crisis call to help an addict and their loved ones seek help. The...
WEAR
Monster Jam to be held at Pensacola Bay Center
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Monster Jam is making a come back in Pensacola this weekend. Crews have been seen loading up the Pensacola Bay Center with dirt to set up the track. Channel 3 met up with the driver of "Grave Digger" Krysten Anderson and she explains this is her first time competing in the panhandle.
