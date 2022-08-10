Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cheyenne's old A&W Root Beer's demolished!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Where Spirit Halloween will be in Cheyenne in 2022OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Arby's on Lincolnway is getting a refresh!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Crumbl Cookies: first Cheyenne store is coming soon!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Cheyenne may be getting a new Ziggi's Coffee!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Related
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (8/6/22–8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (8/8/22–8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 8 through Aug. 12. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
capcity.news
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (8/12/22)
This is a weekly column written by Mayor Patrick Collins. All emphasis is from the author of the article. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — What an amazing new experience I encountered this past week: I flew from Cheyenne Regional Airport to California, and I have to say it was brilliant. The trip started with free parking at our new airport terminal, a quick TSA security check, a 20-minute flight to Denver, and taking a connecting flight to Bakersfield. Lately, I have come to hate the drive down Interstate 25. I find when I travel, the hardest part is the drive home from Denver International Airport. When I’m tired, the I-25 drive is intolerable. However, this trip was a smooth 20-minute flight from Denver and a 10-minute drive back to my house. I love supporting Cheyenne and our airport, and it was a great experience across the board. To anyone who flies, I highly recommend you fly from our airport.
capcity.news
Guide to candidates for Laramie County primary ballot
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The 2022 primary election is quickly approaching, with Primary Election Day on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Get to know your city, county and state candidates with our compiled list. Wyoming residents may register and vote at their polling places on Election Day, according to the Wyoming Secretary...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capcity.news
WHP: Driver dies after crash near Cheyenne; pickup truck traveled 143 feet through the air
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A pickup truck driver died in a crash on Wednesday, Aug. 10 on Wyoming Highway 211 near Cheyenne, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Troopers were notified of the crash at around 1 a.m. Wednesday. The narrative of the crash states...
capcity.news
Sheriff’s Department beats out Cheyenne Police Department in Shoot for Sight event
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department beat the Cheyenne Police Department at the Shoot for Sight event held last night, Aug. 11. Though they put up a good fight, the police department lost by one point, giving the traveling trophy to the sheriff’s department. The...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/11/22–8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Cheyenne looking at another hot day with stormy weekend ahead; minor flooding possible
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Cheyenne is warning of another hot day today with a weekend full of storms. Meteorologists say scattered to numerous afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are forecast Saturday through Monday. Locally heavy rain may cause minor flooding, especially in and near the burn scars. The threat for severe weather is low.
IN THIS ARTICLE
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Allie Marie Westman, 19 –...
capcity.news
Weekly arrest report (8/5/22–8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Comments / 0