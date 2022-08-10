This is a weekly column written by Mayor Patrick Collins. All emphasis is from the author of the article. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — What an amazing new experience I encountered this past week: I flew from Cheyenne Regional Airport to California, and I have to say it was brilliant. The trip started with free parking at our new airport terminal, a quick TSA security check, a 20-minute flight to Denver, and taking a connecting flight to Bakersfield. Lately, I have come to hate the drive down Interstate 25. I find when I travel, the hardest part is the drive home from Denver International Airport. When I’m tired, the I-25 drive is intolerable. However, this trip was a smooth 20-minute flight from Denver and a 10-minute drive back to my house. I love supporting Cheyenne and our airport, and it was a great experience across the board. To anyone who flies, I highly recommend you fly from our airport.

