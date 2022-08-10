Nine-year-old killed in UTV crash
On Tuesday afternoon, a nine-year-old was killed in a fatal UTV crash on Nitzel Rd in Pittsburg County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
OHP said a 13-year-old was driving the UTV with two nine-year-old passengers and a 13-year-old passenger.
The driver tried to turn left but UTV lost control and rolled onto its side, partially ejecting and pinning one of the nine-year-old passengers.
The pinned passenger was taken to the hospital with head injuries and pronounced dead upon arrival.
The other nine-year old was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.
The 13-year-old passenger and driver were not injured.
OHP said the crash was caused by unsafe speeds.
