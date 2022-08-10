ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

wchstv.com

Police: Man hospitalized after being beaten with baseball bat in St. Albans

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police report a man was hospitalized after an altercation turned violent Sunday afternoon in Kanawha County. A victim was transported by ambulance to receive medical attention after being beaten with a baseball bat in the West Side area of St. Albans, according to emergency service workers. The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
SAINT ALBANS, WV
wchstv.com

Kanawha County community in shock following fatal shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Charleston neighborhood was left in shock after an altercation turned violent Friday evening. Rickey Sprouse is still trying to wrap his mind around what happened in his Kanawha City neighborhood. His friend and neighbor, Ty Hall, 55, was shot dead in his own garage.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Police release more details, identify victim in overnight Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 9:20 a.m., 8/12/22. Charleston police have released more details on an overnight shooting where a person was shot multiple times. Zion Mitchell, 22, of Gastonia, North Carolina, was shot in the head, neck and bicep during an incident in the 1700 block of Washington Street West overnight, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Suspect in Charleston homicide investigation taken into custody

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 5 a.m. 8/13/22. A suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred Friday evening at a home in the Kanawha City section of Charleston has been taken into custody. Charleston police said Kerry Michael Wiley, 64, of Belle was taken into custody about midnight without...
CHARLESTON, WV
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Man, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies investigating after car hits pedestrian in St. Albans

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a person was hit by a car near the Go Mart on West Main Street in St. Albans. One person was transported for injuries, dispatchers say. Responders included Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, West Side Volunteer Fire Department, and Kanawha County Ambulance. Dispatchers say that Kanawha County deputies […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
wchstv.com

One person found dead at fire reported at home in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 12:18 p.m. 8/12/22. Emergency dispatchers said one person has been found dead at a fire in Kanawha County. Firefighters responded to a blaze reported Friday morning in the 800 block of Middle Patch Road in Gallagher. Eyewitness News has a crew headed to...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Two men arrested in Huntington after large amount of illegal narcotics found, police say

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington police said two men were arrested after a search warrant was served at a home and a large amount of illegal narcotics was found. Kirk Trotter, 27, and Semaj Figg, 30, were taken into custody after the warrant was served Thursday at a residence in the 800 block of 15th Street, according to a news release Friday from the Huntington Police Department.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Police respond to shooting in Charleston early Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot Wednesday morning in Charleston. The shooting was reported just before 8:45 a.m. near the 800 block of Central Avenue, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. Investigators with the Charleston Police Department said the victim in the shooting was...
CHARLESTON, WV
NewsBreak
WSAZ

Two arrested after police find drugs, guns, cash

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A large amount of illegal narcotics, several guns and cash were discovered as law enforcement served a search warrant at a home on Thursday. The U.S. Marshals CUFFED Task Force and the Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force conducted the search warrant at the home in the 800 block of 15th Street.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Vista View Apartments shooting suspect arrested

UPDATE: (Aug. 10, 2022) – A man wanted in connection to a shooting at the Vista View Apartments has been arrested on separate charges. According to the Charleston Police Department, Timothy Robert Holmes, 29, of Waupun, Wisconsin was taken into custody by the South Charleston Police Department on charges of Obstructing and Fugitive from Justice. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Charges filed in Charleston murder case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police have charged a 17-year-old with first degree murder following a Charleston shooting death. Charleston police said a juvenile petition has been obtained for who they believe was the shooter in the Friday afternoon shooting of James Hambrick. Hambrick, 42, of Charleston, was shot in the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Abduction suspect caught in West Virginia

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A man who abducted a young girl in Pennsylvania was caught by West Virginia Law Enforcement. A man from Florida was caught in West Virginia after he had abducted a young girl from Pennsylvania. Thomas Edward Grossman III allegedly traveled from Florida to Pennsylvania and abducted the girl. On his way […]
wchstv.com

Multi-state online fraud scheme exposed in Cabell County

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A federal jury has ruled in a case involving a multi-state online fraud scheme based in Huntington. Abdul Inusah, 31, of Ghana was found guilty of receipt of stolen money, conspiracy to commit money laundering and two counts of wire fraud, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
HUNTINGTON, WV

