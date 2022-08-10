HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington police said two men were arrested after a search warrant was served at a home and a large amount of illegal narcotics was found. Kirk Trotter, 27, and Semaj Figg, 30, were taken into custody after the warrant was served Thursday at a residence in the 800 block of 15th Street, according to a news release Friday from the Huntington Police Department.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO