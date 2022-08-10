Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Police: Man hospitalized after being beaten with baseball bat in St. Albans
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police report a man was hospitalized after an altercation turned violent Sunday afternoon in Kanawha County. A victim was transported by ambulance to receive medical attention after being beaten with a baseball bat in the West Side area of St. Albans, according to emergency service workers. The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
wchstv.com
Kanawha County community in shock following fatal shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Charleston neighborhood was left in shock after an altercation turned violent Friday evening. Rickey Sprouse is still trying to wrap his mind around what happened in his Kanawha City neighborhood. His friend and neighbor, Ty Hall, 55, was shot dead in his own garage.
wchstv.com
Police release more details, identify victim in overnight Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 9:20 a.m., 8/12/22. Charleston police have released more details on an overnight shooting where a person was shot multiple times. Zion Mitchell, 22, of Gastonia, North Carolina, was shot in the head, neck and bicep during an incident in the 1700 block of Washington Street West overnight, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.
wchstv.com
Suspect in Charleston homicide investigation taken into custody
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 5 a.m. 8/13/22. A suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred Friday evening at a home in the Kanawha City section of Charleston has been taken into custody. Charleston police said Kerry Michael Wiley, 64, of Belle was taken into custody about midnight without...
Deputies investigating after car hits pedestrian in St. Albans
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a person was hit by a car near the Go Mart on West Main Street in St. Albans. One person was transported for injuries, dispatchers say. Responders included Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, West Side Volunteer Fire Department, and Kanawha County Ambulance. Dispatchers say that Kanawha County deputies […]
wchstv.com
One person found dead at fire reported at home in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 12:18 p.m. 8/12/22. Emergency dispatchers said one person has been found dead at a fire in Kanawha County. Firefighters responded to a blaze reported Friday morning in the 800 block of Middle Patch Road in Gallagher. Eyewitness News has a crew headed to...
wchstv.com
Police: Suspect in Charleston shooting taken into custody on separate charges
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A suspect sought in connection with a shooting at a Charleston apartment complex over the weekend was taken into custody overnight on separate charges. Timothy Holmes, 29, Waupun, Wisconsin, was arrested and charged with obstruction by South Charleston police about 4 a.m., according to a...
wchstv.com
Two men arrested in Huntington after large amount of illegal narcotics found, police say
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington police said two men were arrested after a search warrant was served at a home and a large amount of illegal narcotics was found. Kirk Trotter, 27, and Semaj Figg, 30, were taken into custody after the warrant was served Thursday at a residence in the 800 block of 15th Street, according to a news release Friday from the Huntington Police Department.
wchstv.com
Charleston man accused of using heroin while he was supposed to be supervising toddlers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Charleston man was arrested after he was accused of being under the influence of opioids while he was supposed to be supervising two young children. Matthew Ryan Loudin, 30, has been charged with child neglect, according to a complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate...
wchstv.com
Police respond to shooting in Charleston early Wednesday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot Wednesday morning in Charleston. The shooting was reported just before 8:45 a.m. near the 800 block of Central Avenue, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. Investigators with the Charleston Police Department said the victim in the shooting was...
wchstv.com
Man who served South Charleston Police Department for 28 years leaving for new role
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man who retired as an officer last year from the South Charleston Police Department and was working there as a civilian has officially left the police agency to begin a new chapter in his life after a 28-year career. Retired captain Pat Rader...
wchstv.com
Two accused of stealing aluminum cans from Jackson County business
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Court records said two men face charges in Jackson County after they allegedly stole aluminum cans at a business, and the owner of the property followed the suspects’ vehicle until a deputy could arrive. Erwin Winford Page, 53, of Charleston and Benjie K....
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: Two men injured after one set the other on fire in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two men were injured Thursday night after Lincoln County dispatchers said one of the men threw gasoline on the other and set him on fire, burning himself in the process. Dispatchers said the man who had gasoline poured on him allegedly had burns on...
WSAZ
Two arrested after police find drugs, guns, cash
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A large amount of illegal narcotics, several guns and cash were discovered as law enforcement served a search warrant at a home on Thursday. The U.S. Marshals CUFFED Task Force and the Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force conducted the search warrant at the home in the 800 block of 15th Street.
UPDATE: Vista View Apartments shooting suspect arrested
UPDATE: (Aug. 10, 2022) – A man wanted in connection to a shooting at the Vista View Apartments has been arrested on separate charges. According to the Charleston Police Department, Timothy Robert Holmes, 29, of Waupun, Wisconsin was taken into custody by the South Charleston Police Department on charges of Obstructing and Fugitive from Justice. […]
wchstv.com
Sheriff: Vehicle strikes and injures five pedestrians in Mason County; man arrested
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 12:50 p.m. 8/14/22. A motorist accused of injuring five people after striking them with his vehicle near the entrance of the Mason County Fair has been arrested. Christopher Lewis Sturgeon, 40, has been charged with DUI causing serious bodily injury, according to the...
Metro News
Charges filed in Charleston murder case
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police have charged a 17-year-old with first degree murder following a Charleston shooting death. Charleston police said a juvenile petition has been obtained for who they believe was the shooter in the Friday afternoon shooting of James Hambrick. Hambrick, 42, of Charleston, was shot in the...
Florida man arrested in West Virginia for abducting 14-year-old
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody in Nicholas County after allegedly abducting a 14-year-old girl. A press release from the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office said that 47-year-old Thomas Edward Grossman III was traveling back to Florida when deputies found his vehicle in the Summersville area. They say a juvenile female was in the […]
Abduction suspect caught in West Virginia
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A man who abducted a young girl in Pennsylvania was caught by West Virginia Law Enforcement. A man from Florida was caught in West Virginia after he had abducted a young girl from Pennsylvania. Thomas Edward Grossman III allegedly traveled from Florida to Pennsylvania and abducted the girl. On his way […]
wchstv.com
Multi-state online fraud scheme exposed in Cabell County
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A federal jury has ruled in a case involving a multi-state online fraud scheme based in Huntington. Abdul Inusah, 31, of Ghana was found guilty of receipt of stolen money, conspiracy to commit money laundering and two counts of wire fraud, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
