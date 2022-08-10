Read full article on original website
Alfa Romeo: It Doesn't Make Sense For EVs To Look Different Than ICE Cars Just For The Sake Of It
Alfisti will be happy to hear the company's designs won't radically change in the impending electric era. In an interview with Top Gear magazine, the man in charge of styling, Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, promised to retain the modus operandi by sketching EVs with the same emotional design that has beautified Alfa Romeos for decades. He went as far as to say going with a bespoke design for electric cars doesn’t make sense.
Vintage Jeep Makes Rock Crawling In Moab Look Too Easy
SUVs have come a long way since their utilitarian beginnings. They have morphed from uncomfortable off-roaders and workhorses into some of the most popular vehicles available today. They can haul kids and groceries in comfort without sacrificing any amenities, but a vintage Willys Jeep shows that you don’t need a lot of modern technology to tackle challenging terrain like rock crawling.
2023 Honda Pilot Renderings Imagine A Stylish, Sporty-Looking SUV
The Honda Pilot is getting a significant makeover for the 2023 model year. It’ll debut sometime this year, but Honda has just kicked off the SUV’s teaser campaign. And the first teaser image didn’t reveal anything. Thankfully, Kolesa.ru has shared a pair of unofficial renderings that preview the redesigned model, showing off the potential styling changes.
Dodge Viper With Hellcat Redeye Swap Sounds Evil At The Drag Strip
Within two generations and three decades, the Dodge Viper has always been powered by a V10 engine. That has always been a part of the nameplate's appeal. But the folks from YouTube's Throtl beg to differ with their latest build. In a project that started three weeks ago, the guys shoehorned a Hellcat Redeye V8 Hellcrate engine into the hood of a 2021 Viper. The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 is, of course, good for 807 horsepower (602 kilowatts) and 717 pound-feet (972 Newton-meters) of torque. Meanwhile, the transmission was also updated from a T56 to a T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission.
Suzuki Jimny Makes Its Best Brabus G63 Impression For The Camera
The Suzuki Jimny is a rare bird in the modern automotive industry. It has an old-school naturally aspirated engine with no electrification and a boxy shape. Because of its size and very short overhangs, it’s actually one of the most capable off-road vehicles money can buy. If you want a more aggressive look in place of the original cute appearance, the answer is in the video above. It takes the form of a mini Brabus G-Class replica retaining the size of the original crossover.
Starwatch: Saturn makes its closest approach to Earth of the year
The beautiful ringed planet Saturn has arrived at its closest approach to Earth of the year. On 14 August, Saturn is 8.86 astronomical units from Earth. An astronomical unit is the radius of Earth’s orbit around the sun. Equal to roughly 150m km, that places Saturn 1.3bn km away currently. Travelling at an average speed of 9.69km a second, Saturn takes roughly 29.5 years to complete a single orbit of the sun. Moving almost three times as quickly, Earth undertakes Saturn every 378 days, passing directly between it and the sun.
2023 Honda Civic Type R With OEM Accessories Gets Walkaround Treatment
With the new Civic Type R, Honda is waving goodbye to the wild styling of its predecessor by largely doing away with the fake vents and ultra-aggressive design. That's both good and bad news as some will appreciate the significantly toned-down look while others would've preferred the hardcore styling of the FK8 to evolve. Even when fitted with the Honda Access upgrades, the revamped CTR still looks relatively tame compared to its predecessor.
Mercedes-AMG One Production Starts, Assembly Is Done By Hand
Five years have passed since Mercedes-AMG unveiled the Project One concept at the Frankfurt Motor Show and now production of the F1-engined hypercar has started. The fastest road car ever to carry the three-pointed star was delayed due to development hurdles with making the turbocharged 1.6-liter V6 gasoline engine meet emissions and noise regulations. It's all in the past now as the first of 275 cars is currently being assembled.
Bentley Ready To Build Bentayga EWB And Its 24 Billion Trim Combos
Bentley puts luxury first and foremost, and the Bentayga EWB exemplifies that. The automaker introduced the stretched SUV in May, highlighting the hand-craftsmanship in the model. Bentley has signed off on these complex manufacturing processes, putting the Bentayga one step closer to production. According to the automaker, the extended-wheelbase Bentayga...
BMW And Toyota Partner To Mass Produce New Fuel Cell Vehicles
It's been over a decade since BMW and Toyota began working together. The partnership would produce the Supra and Z4, but their ties run deeper than their sports car. The two will start mass-producing and selling jointly developed hydrogen fuel cell vehicles as soon as 2025. Pieter Nota, BMW's sales chief, divulged the information in an interview with Nikkei Asia.
New Land Rover Defender Ends Up On A Tow Truck... In Lego Form
They say that 90 percent of Land Rovers ever made are still on the road today; the other 10 percent reached their destinations, probably on a tow truck. That jest has been around since time immemorial, which says something about Land Rover's reputation. A video from YouTube aims to represent that joke, featuring a new Land Rover Defender that's being carried by a flatbed tow truck. Both in Lego form, of course.
2023 Subaru Ascent Price Starts At $35,120, Nears $50,000 In Top Trim
In June, Subaru announced the 2023 Ascent with a small facelift and new features. Now, we have pricing for the entire Ascent lineup, and the MSRP starts at $33,895. Once the mandatory $1,225 destination charge is included, the total entry-level cost is $35,120. At that price, you'll get the base...
2023 Honda Pilot Teaser Previews Return Of Rugged TrailSport Trim
A new Honda Pilot will debut later this year for 2023, and the automaker will again offer it in the rugged TrailSport trim. A new teaser provides a far-away look at the redesigned SUV, which Honda claims will be its “most rugged and capable” SUV ever. The teaser...
BMW 1 Series Facelift Spied In Hot M135i Trim With Quad Exhaust Tips
The current BMW M135i cranks out 302 horsepower, but could more power be hiding under the camo wrap of this prototype? Correction – could a lot more power be lurking beneath the hood? That's a curious question we have after perusing the latest spy photos of BMW's entry-level model.
Supercharged First-Gen Acura NSX Sounds Like Heaven On The Autobahn
The Acura (or Honda, depending on the market) NSX is a supercar icon of the 1990s. With 270 horsepower (201 kilowatts) and 210 pound-feet (285 Newton-meters), it's not too powerful by modern performance car standards. The one in this video solves that problem by strapping a supercharger to the 3.0-liter V6. The forced induction pushes the output to a claimed 395 hp (294 kW or 400 metric hp) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm). Let's see what this machine can do on the Autobahn in this video.
Lexus GX Black Line Returns For 2023, Production Limited To 3,000
Lexus added the Black Line trim to its GX SUV for the first time for the 2022 model year. The luxury automaker has announced that the trim will return for 2023 as the Black Line Special Edition. It’ll have a limited production run and a few extra goodies compared to last year’s offering.
Mercedes EQS Modified By Brabus Adds Range And Style
Some would argue the future doesn't look too bright for tuners as the inevitable switch to electric cars will make aftermarket specialists vulnerable by not being able to tweak combustion engines anymore. While it's true a good chunk of their business will be wiped out by the ICE's demise, Brabus is demonstrating how a tuning company can survive in the EV era by tweaking Mercedes' flagship electric car.
Best Renderings For The Week Of August 8
Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all. Here at...
Jeep Debuts Windshield Wiper Blades That Clean Glass In A Single Swipe
Ever have something on your windshield, flip on your wipers, and you just get a dirty smear that makes seeing out of the window even more difficult? New high-performance wiper blades from Jeep Performance Parts aim to solve that problem, especially for people who frequently go off-roading. They're available now for the 2018 model year and newer Wrangler and Gladiator for $140.
Ken Block's Audi S1 E-Tron Quattro Hoonitron Coming To Laguna Seca
Ken Block's Audi S1 E-Tron Quattro Hoonitron makes its debut in the United States at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion at Laguna Seca from August 17 through August 21. As an extra bonus, a 1985 Audi Sport Quattro S1 Group B rally car goes on display there, too. The Hoonitron...
