“Piecework: An Exhibition of Patchwork Paintings,” will be on view from Sept. 1-25 at the Cypress Gallery, 119 E. Cypress Ave., in Lompoc. The work by Elizabeth Monks Hack is comprised of oil and mixed media on sewn canvas, a new direction for the artist. Monks Hack works in the style of contemporary realism, often incorporating abstract geometries into her compositions, emphasizing edges and other linear elements.

