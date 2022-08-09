ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

The Trussville Tribune

Alabama Trucking leader speaks at Irondale Chamber Luncheon

From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE — The Greater Irondale Chamber of Commerce (GICC) hosted its monthly luncheon this week. Mark Colson, President/CEO of the Alabama Trucking Association, was the featured speaker and shared with chamber members on the topic of “Alabama Trucking: Careers in High Gear.” Mark shared that about 110,000 people in Alabama […]
IRONDALE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville/Pinson ramps on I-59 SB & NB to close for RCC shoulder operations

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Beginning at 12 a.m., Monday, August 15, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will close Trussville/Pinson Exit 141 entrance & exit ramps on I-59 northbound for Asphalt paving operations. All ramps are expected to re-open at approximately 6 a.m. on Monday, August 15. Beginning at 6 p.m., […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Clay Council considers tax cuts to combat inflation

By Terry Schrimscher, For The Tribune CLAY — The Clay City Council met Tuesday night, August 9, for the first scheduled monthly meeting of August. Much of the meeting addressed issues with rental houses and tax rates in the city. “Y’all know I’ve been preaching for the last few months about the economy is going […]
CLAY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Reflections: On second chances

Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column.  By Michael J. Brooks It was a fearful time in 2006 when a number of rural churches were burned in Alabama. I remember a deacon’s meeting in which we discussed whether we ought to take night shifts at our church to protect our property. One of our deacons […]
ALABASTER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham PD investigates crash that claims two lives

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is investigating a crash that claimed the life of two people on Sunday, August 14, around 1:20 a.m. According to the BPD, South Precinct officers were dispatched to 230 20th Street South (Publix Midtown) on a report of a traffic accident. “Officers arrived […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Eastgate Shopping Center redevelopment underway

Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CENTER POINT — After years of neglect, the Eastgate Shopping Center, a historically significant retail outlet in the heart of Center Point, is undergoing a comprehensive redevelopment. Now under the ownership of Steve Merchant of Merchant Investment Group, the plans for the newly redeveloped shopping center include 19 spaces for […]
CENTER POINT, AL
The Trussville Tribune

25-year-old man shot and killed in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 25-year-old man was shot and killed in Birmingham on Thursday, August 11, at approximately  10:49 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Jonathan Devon Glenn, of Birmingham, sustained a gunshot wound injury located at 2816 29th Place West Apartment A in Birmingham. Glenn was discovered on […]
The Trussville Tribune

Two killed in apparent domestic assault

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham shooting claimed the life of two people on Thursday, August 11, at approximately 10:39 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Reginald Jerome Reynolds, 41, and Cheyanne Maria Wilson, 30, both of Birmingham, sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported domestic assault. Both Reynolds […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville PD arrest man for human trafficking

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Police Department arrested a man for human trafficking on Monday, August 8. According to the Trussville Police Department (TPD), 25-year-old Jose Misael Jimenez Mendoza is charged with concealing, harboring, and shielding unauthorized alien. Mendoza was transported to the Jefferson County Jail where he is being held […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Bessemer ‘Kingpin’ sentenced to life in prison

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Bessemer man was sentenced to life in prison for leading a multi-million dollar drug enterprise. According to the United States Department of Justice (USDOJ), 37-year-old Rolando Antuain Williamson, aka “Baldhead” and “Ball Head,” man charged under the “Kingpin” statute for leading a continuing criminal enterprise and large-scale […]
BESSEMER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

21-year-old Birmingham man sentenced on firearm charge

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 21-year-old Birmingham man was sentenced on the charge of felon in possession of a firearm on Tuesday, August 9. According to the United States Department of Justice (USDOJ), Deontra Lamar Austin was sentenced to 42 months of imprisonment followed by 36 months of supervised release. The USDOJ states […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Bessemer man shot and killed in Hueytown

From The Tribune staff reports HUEYTOWN — A Bessemer man was killed in Hueytown on Wednesday, August 10, at approximately 7:17 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Joshua Alexander Adams, 22, of Bessemer,  sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault in the 1000 block of 26th Avenue North in Hueytown. Adams […]
HUEYTOWN, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Unidentified man shot while sitting in vehicle

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An unidentified man was shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle on Friday, August 12, at approximately 2 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the victim sustained gunshot wounds while sitting in a vehicle at 908 4th Avenue West in Birmingham. The man was pronounced […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Unidentified victim found inside burning building

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An unidentified victim was found inside a burning building on Tuesday, August 9, at approximately 2:43 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the Birmingham Fire/Rescue Department responded to reports of a residential fire, where the victim was found inside the residence after extinguishing the fire. The […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Planned lane closures on I-59 SB & NB, in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Beginning at 6 p.m., Sunday, August 7, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will have right or left lane closures on I-59 southbound for Asphalt repairs between Milepost 140 (near Exit 141; Trussville/Pinson) and Milepost 148 (near Exit 148 Liles Lane). All travel lanes are expected to […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

My Life as a Hobby: The World’s Longest Yard Sale

By Joe Hobby It’s been a couple of days, and I have finally recovered enough to write this post. That’s because I spent some time earlier this month at the World’s Longest Yard Sale. For those who don’t know, this piece of Americana is exactly what it says it is – a scenic stretch of […]
