Birmingham mayor reminds city of 2008 curfew law after violent night
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin reminds the city of a 2008 curfew law after Thursday’s violent night. “As we recover from a violent night in Birmingham, I want to remind our residents that Birmingham Police are committed to public safety,” Woodfin said. “We will continue to use every tool […]
Alabama Trucking leader speaks at Irondale Chamber Luncheon
From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE — The Greater Irondale Chamber of Commerce (GICC) hosted its monthly luncheon this week. Mark Colson, President/CEO of the Alabama Trucking Association, was the featured speaker and shared with chamber members on the topic of “Alabama Trucking: Careers in High Gear.” Mark shared that about 110,000 people in Alabama […]
Trussville/Pinson ramps on I-59 SB & NB to close for RCC shoulder operations
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Beginning at 12 a.m., Monday, August 15, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will close Trussville/Pinson Exit 141 entrance & exit ramps on I-59 northbound for Asphalt paving operations. All ramps are expected to re-open at approximately 6 a.m. on Monday, August 15. Beginning at 6 p.m., […]
Clay Council considers tax cuts to combat inflation
By Terry Schrimscher, For The Tribune CLAY — The Clay City Council met Tuesday night, August 9, for the first scheduled monthly meeting of August. Much of the meeting addressed issues with rental houses and tax rates in the city. “Y’all know I’ve been preaching for the last few months about the economy is going […]
Reflections: On second chances
Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Michael J. Brooks It was a fearful time in 2006 when a number of rural churches were burned in Alabama. I remember a deacon’s meeting in which we discussed whether we ought to take night shifts at our church to protect our property. One of our deacons […]
Birmingham PD investigates crash that claims two lives
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is investigating a crash that claimed the life of two people on Sunday, August 14, around 1:20 a.m. According to the BPD, South Precinct officers were dispatched to 230 20th Street South (Publix Midtown) on a report of a traffic accident. “Officers arrived […]
Eastgate Shopping Center redevelopment underway
Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CENTER POINT — After years of neglect, the Eastgate Shopping Center, a historically significant retail outlet in the heart of Center Point, is undergoing a comprehensive redevelopment. Now under the ownership of Steve Merchant of Merchant Investment Group, the plans for the newly redeveloped shopping center include 19 spaces for […]
25-year-old man shot and killed in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 25-year-old man was shot and killed in Birmingham on Thursday, August 11, at approximately 10:49 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Jonathan Devon Glenn, of Birmingham, sustained a gunshot wound injury located at 2816 29th Place West Apartment A in Birmingham. Glenn was discovered on […]
Two killed in apparent domestic assault
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham shooting claimed the life of two people on Thursday, August 11, at approximately 10:39 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Reginald Jerome Reynolds, 41, and Cheyanne Maria Wilson, 30, both of Birmingham, sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported domestic assault. Both Reynolds […]
Trussville PD arrest man for attempting to steal from Courtesy GMC after test drive
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Police Department (TPD) arrested a man for attempting to steal a vehicle from Courtesy GMC after a test drive on Wednesday, August 10. According to the TPD, Antonio Tajuan Patterson, 42, of Birmingham, was arrested for theft of property. “Patterson is accused of stealing a GMC […]
Trussville PD arrest man for human trafficking
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Police Department arrested a man for human trafficking on Monday, August 8. According to the Trussville Police Department (TPD), 25-year-old Jose Misael Jimenez Mendoza is charged with concealing, harboring, and shielding unauthorized alien. Mendoza was transported to the Jefferson County Jail where he is being held […]
Bessemer ‘Kingpin’ sentenced to life in prison
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Bessemer man was sentenced to life in prison for leading a multi-million dollar drug enterprise. According to the United States Department of Justice (USDOJ), 37-year-old Rolando Antuain Williamson, aka “Baldhead” and “Ball Head,” man charged under the “Kingpin” statute for leading a continuing criminal enterprise and large-scale […]
21-year-old Birmingham man sentenced on firearm charge
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 21-year-old Birmingham man was sentenced on the charge of felon in possession of a firearm on Tuesday, August 9. According to the United States Department of Justice (USDOJ), Deontra Lamar Austin was sentenced to 42 months of imprisonment followed by 36 months of supervised release. The USDOJ states […]
Bessemer man shot and killed in Hueytown
From The Tribune staff reports HUEYTOWN — A Bessemer man was killed in Hueytown on Wednesday, August 10, at approximately 7:17 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Joshua Alexander Adams, 22, of Bessemer, sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault in the 1000 block of 26th Avenue North in Hueytown. Adams […]
Unidentified man shot while sitting in vehicle
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An unidentified man was shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle on Friday, August 12, at approximately 2 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the victim sustained gunshot wounds while sitting in a vehicle at 908 4th Avenue West in Birmingham. The man was pronounced […]
UPDATE: Leeds man arrested in connection to double homicide
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Leeds man was arrested in connection to a double homicide that occurred on Thursday, August 11, at approximately 10:39 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), 31-year-old Curtis Humphry was arrested for the murders of Reginald Jerome Reynolds, 41, and Cheyanne Maria Wilson, 30, both of […]
Trussville man charged with capital murder in Hoover slaying
From The Tribune staff reports HOOVER — A Trussville man has been arrested and charged with the Wednesday, August 3, slaying of a Hoover woman. According to the Hoover Police Department (HPD), Skylar Jacquel Dorsey, 24, has been arrested for the murder of Sophia Nicole Zeigler. Zeigler was inside the Marathon gas station located at […]
Unidentified victim found inside burning building
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An unidentified victim was found inside a burning building on Tuesday, August 9, at approximately 2:43 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the Birmingham Fire/Rescue Department responded to reports of a residential fire, where the victim was found inside the residence after extinguishing the fire. The […]
Planned lane closures on I-59 SB & NB, in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Beginning at 6 p.m., Sunday, August 7, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will have right or left lane closures on I-59 southbound for Asphalt repairs between Milepost 140 (near Exit 141; Trussville/Pinson) and Milepost 148 (near Exit 148 Liles Lane). All travel lanes are expected to […]
My Life as a Hobby: The World’s Longest Yard Sale
By Joe Hobby It’s been a couple of days, and I have finally recovered enough to write this post. That’s because I spent some time earlier this month at the World’s Longest Yard Sale. For those who don’t know, this piece of Americana is exactly what it says it is – a scenic stretch of […]
