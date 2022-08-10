Read full article on original website
Buckling concrete blocks off street NE of Wichita
BEL AIRE, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the City of Bel Aire, due to concrete buckling on East 53rd St N, it has been blocked off from N Pebblecreek St to N Cypress Dr. According to the City, “The concrete has buckled about 12 inches.” The City is asking residents to avoid the area. The […]
KWCH.com
Man fatally shot in Old Town
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man in his twenties is dead after being shot in Old Town early Sunday morning. Wichita Police were called to a report of shots fired near 1st and Washington shortly after 1:30 a.m.. When they got there, they found a man with gunshot wounds in...
One man killed in Old Town shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man in his twenties is dead, after a shooting in Old Town early Sunday morning. Wichita police got a call of shots fired around 1:30 a.m. just north of Mosley and East Douglas. When officers got to the scene, they found a man in his twenties who had been shot. […]
WIBW
Saturday night UTV crash in Great Bend leaves one dead
A Lawrence man faces between 14 and 54 years in prison after a Douglas Co. jury convicted him of the rape of a then-17-year-old girl from Wichita. The NHRA is used to bringing big crowds to Topeka, and city leaders hope this year is no different. The three day event welcomes thousands of guests from out of town boosting Topeka’s economic growth.
Driver hits at least 3 people, cars at Club Rodeo
Authorities are searching for a man accused of hitting at least three people and over 10 cars after a concert at Club Rodeo on Thursday night near K-15 and MacArthur Road.
Sheriff: One dead after Kansas car fire, explosion
RENO COUNTY—One person has died after a car fire in Reno County. Just before 2:30p.m. Friday, deputies were dispatched to the area of the 2000 Block of east Parallel Road for a vehicle that was driving in and out of the ditch, according to a media release. While Deputies...
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson, Area Fire Crews Respond to Multiple Fires Thursday
HUTCHINSON – Sparks from a piece of farm machinery is being blamed for a Thursday afternoon fire that burned about 80 acres in southeast Reno County and forced closure of a five-mile segment of K-14 highway. According to Reno County Emergency Management, Reno-Kingman Joint Fire District 1 was called...
kfdi.com
Driver hits several people outside south Wichita club
Several people were hit by a driver outside Club Rodeo Thursday night, in the area of K-15 and MacArthur. Injuries were all described as not life-threatening. Officials say there was some kind of disturbance shortly before 11 p.m., involving a man driving into people, and building, and other cars. The driver eventually left their car and was last seen running along the railroad tracks that run along K-15. This person is described as being 35 to 40-years-old, with a goatee, and wearing a white shirt with blue flowers on it.
Victim identified, 2 arrested in deadly Old Town shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The victim has been identified in the early Sunday deadly Old Town shooting, and two suspects have been arrested. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), the victim has been identified as 22-year-old Deandre Greenley, of Wichita. Wichita police say each suspect, 21-year-old Christopher Dyas and 24-year-old Saquorea Sweeney, both of […]
KWCH.com
Driver strikes people, building following disturbance at Club Rodeo
The officer shot and killed 37-year-old Jason Williams following a standoff and incident in which Williams killed his mother-in-law and shot his estranged wife. Citing the district should focus on unity and academics, the Derby School Board voted down a proposed strategic plan Monday night. 1 killed in Reno County...
Air conditioning unit vandals strike Wichita’s Hyde Park twice
The City of Wichita says the Hyde Park Community Facility's air conditioning unit was damaged twice by vandals since early July.
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kansas is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Woman from Newton hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
HASKELL COUNTY—Two Kansas women were injured in an accident Thursday in Haskell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Philip L. Johnson, of Wichita, was westbound on U.S. 56 and failed to stop at the stop sign at U.S. 83. The vehicle struck the rear...
KWCH.com
Search continues for driver who hit people, cars in Club Rodeo parking lot
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The search continues for the unknown driver who hit three people and multiple cars late Thursday night in the parking lot of Club Rodeo, just outside Wichita city limits near MacArthur and K-15. The driver also backed into one of the beams holding up the awning out front of the club, damage that kept crews busy all day Friday to repair.
First steps to start soon on a major bridge replacement on Kellogg in Wichita, Kansas
But construction isn’t expected to happen for another couple of years.
KWCH.com
Weather Alert: Hot again Monday, then cooler days ahead
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that Monday will be hot again before cooler weather arrives for the rest of the week ahead. It will be a warm start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures near 70. Afternoon highs will make it to near 100 degrees.
KWCH.com
Weather Alert Day: Dangerous Heat
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A couple more days of 100 degree heat before the heat breaks. Hot today and Monday with more humidity, making it feel even hotter. We’ve seen hotter temperatures and higher heat indices this summer, however the concern is focused on activities Monday- most kids are back in school. Waiting for the bus or walking home after school could present a few heat related health issues. Actual air temperatures both days will range between 100-105 degrees with the heat index between 103 and 107.
KWCH.com
Derby mourns loss of coach Jeremy Molloy
The officer shot and killed 37-year-old Jason Williams following a standoff and incident in which Williams killed his mother-in-law and shot his estranged wife. The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said the incident started with some sort of fight between the driver and a woman in the parking lot. Derby school...
Here are three sunflower fields near Wichita you can visit, take photos in this year
Can’t visit now? We also list some opening later.
adastraradio.com
One Fatally Injured after Vehicle Catches Fire North of Cheney Lake
RENO COUNTY – One person is dead and another injured after a car that got stuck in a ditch caught fire Friday afternoon just north of Cheney Lake. Reno County Sheriff’s Captain Levi Blumanhourst said deputies were called to the area of the 2000 block of Eat Parallel Road just before 2:30 p.m. for the report of a vehicle driving in and out of the ditch.
