KSN News

Buckling concrete blocks off street NE of Wichita

BEL AIRE, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the City of Bel Aire, due to concrete buckling on East 53rd St N, it has been blocked off from N Pebblecreek St to N Cypress Dr. According to the City, “The concrete has buckled about 12 inches.” The City is asking residents to avoid the area. The […]
BEL AIRE, KS
KWCH.com

Man fatally shot in Old Town

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man in his twenties is dead after being shot in Old Town early Sunday morning. Wichita Police were called to a report of shots fired near 1st and Washington shortly after 1:30 a.m.. When they got there, they found a man with gunshot wounds in...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

One man killed in Old Town shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man in his twenties is dead, after a shooting in Old Town early Sunday morning. Wichita police got a call of shots fired around 1:30 a.m. just north of Mosley and East Douglas. When officers got to the scene, they found a man in his twenties who had been shot. […]
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Saturday night UTV crash in Great Bend leaves one dead

A Lawrence man faces between 14 and 54 years in prison after a Douglas Co. jury convicted him of the rape of a then-17-year-old girl from Wichita. The NHRA is used to bringing big crowds to Topeka, and city leaders hope this year is no different. The three day event welcomes thousands of guests from out of town boosting Topeka’s economic growth.
GREAT BEND, KS
adastraradio.com

Hutchinson, Area Fire Crews Respond to Multiple Fires Thursday

HUTCHINSON – Sparks from a piece of farm machinery is being blamed for a Thursday afternoon fire that burned about 80 acres in southeast Reno County and forced closure of a five-mile segment of K-14 highway. According to Reno County Emergency Management, Reno-Kingman Joint Fire District 1 was called...
HUTCHINSON, KS
kfdi.com

Driver hits several people outside south Wichita club

Several people were hit by a driver outside Club Rodeo Thursday night, in the area of K-15 and MacArthur. Injuries were all described as not life-threatening. Officials say there was some kind of disturbance shortly before 11 p.m., involving a man driving into people, and building, and other cars. The driver eventually left their car and was last seen running along the railroad tracks that run along K-15. This person is described as being 35 to 40-years-old, with a goatee, and wearing a white shirt with blue flowers on it.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Victim identified, 2 arrested in deadly Old Town shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The victim has been identified in the early Sunday deadly Old Town shooting, and two suspects have been arrested. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), the victim has been identified as 22-year-old Deandre Greenley, of Wichita. Wichita police say each suspect, 21-year-old Christopher Dyas and 24-year-old Saquorea Sweeney, both of […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Driver strikes people, building following disturbance at Club Rodeo

The officer shot and killed 37-year-old Jason Williams following a standoff and incident in which Williams killed his mother-in-law and shot his estranged wife. Citing the district should focus on unity and academics, the Derby School Board voted down a proposed strategic plan Monday night. 1 killed in Reno County...
DERBY, KS
Hutch Post

Woman from Newton hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

HASKELL COUNTY—Two Kansas women were injured in an accident Thursday in Haskell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Philip L. Johnson, of Wichita, was westbound on U.S. 56 and failed to stop at the stop sign at U.S. 83. The vehicle struck the rear...
NEWTON, KS
KWCH.com

Search continues for driver who hit people, cars in Club Rodeo parking lot

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The search continues for the unknown driver who hit three people and multiple cars late Thursday night in the parking lot of Club Rodeo, just outside Wichita city limits near MacArthur and K-15. The driver also backed into one of the beams holding up the awning out front of the club, damage that kept crews busy all day Friday to repair.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Weather Alert: Hot again Monday, then cooler days ahead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that Monday will be hot again before cooler weather arrives for the rest of the week ahead. It will be a warm start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures near 70. Afternoon highs will make it to near 100 degrees.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Weather Alert Day: Dangerous Heat

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A couple more days of 100 degree heat before the heat breaks. Hot today and Monday with more humidity, making it feel even hotter. We’ve seen hotter temperatures and higher heat indices this summer, however the concern is focused on activities Monday- most kids are back in school. Waiting for the bus or walking home after school could present a few heat related health issues. Actual air temperatures both days will range between 100-105 degrees with the heat index between 103 and 107.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Derby mourns loss of coach Jeremy Molloy

The officer shot and killed 37-year-old Jason Williams following a standoff and incident in which Williams killed his mother-in-law and shot his estranged wife. The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said the incident started with some sort of fight between the driver and a woman in the parking lot. Derby school...
DERBY, KS
adastraradio.com

One Fatally Injured after Vehicle Catches Fire North of Cheney Lake

RENO COUNTY – One person is dead and another injured after a car that got stuck in a ditch caught fire Friday afternoon just north of Cheney Lake. Reno County Sheriff’s Captain Levi Blumanhourst said deputies were called to the area of the 2000 block of Eat Parallel Road just before 2:30 p.m. for the report of a vehicle driving in and out of the ditch.
RENO COUNTY, KS

