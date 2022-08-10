Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Remembering George Taber: Florida Army Ranger candidate killed by falling tree in Georgia
FORT BENNING, Ga. - Soldiers who served alongside Staff Sgt. George Taber have heavy hearts since the Army Ranger candidate's sudden death. Taber and 2nd Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon died during a training exercise at Yonah Mountain outside of Dahlonega, according to the U.S. Army. Both soldiers were pronounced dead at a hospital.
Ga. man pleads guilty to smuggling meth into the country, selling it in metro Atlanta
ROME, Ga. — A Georgia man and four of his associates are heading to prison for running a drug ring and laundering money in Rome, prosecutors say. The charges stem from a 2018 investigation where prosecutors say they learned that 39-year-old Juan Cain “Chapa” Valencia-Ramirez was operating a methamphetamine processing and distribution ring by smuggling meth into the country from Mexico in car gas tanks.
wfxl.com
Biden-Harris Administration awards $49 M to support two transportation projects in Georgia
Today, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $49.9 million to support two projects in Georgia from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to help move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation and make our transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.
fox5atlanta.com
Man who posted photos, video in US Capitol on Jan. 6 sentenced to prison
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A Georgia man received a prison sentence for the role he allegedly played in the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot. The Department of Justice said 31-year-old Jefferson resident Glen Mitchell Simon was sentenced to 8 months in prison, 12 months of supervised release fined $1,000 fine and ordered to pay $500 in restitution.
WXIA 11 Alive
wrwh.com
Six Lee Arrendale Inmates Now Facing Additional Charges
Habersham County – Six inmates from Lee Arrendale State Prison in Alto have been booked at the Habersham County Detention Center. The women were booked Friday for incidents dating between March 1st through July. Those arrested face multiple charges including riot in a penal institution, violation of the Georgia...
nowhabersham.com
Brothers Glenn and Lynn Smith uncover family secrets in their book “Wash: A Banks County Tragedy”
When twin brothers Glenn and Lynn Smith found the old camelback trunk full of secrets in the grandmother’s attic, they were only about ten years old. They asked about the things they found and were told that it was none of their business. Not only that, there seemed to be a cone of silence around everything in the trunk. They had to let their curiosity go about the thing they had found in the trunk.
Local briefs include more dynamite blasting on Athens’ east side
The dynamite blasting that began earlier this week is scheduled to resume this afternoon on Athens’ east side, with the rock blasting that is part of a road project along Lexington Road is set for 3 o’clock. It will take place on Lexington near Gaines School Road. More blasting is scheduled for Friday and City Hall says the work could continue into next week.
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
Georgia football: Freshman running back Branson Robinson ‘more than just muscle’
Last summer, future Georgia signee Branson Robinson turned heads with a photo of his bulked-out body carrying the football at a camp. Now, Robinson is in the midst of his first fall camp as a Bulldog, and his coaches expect him to do more than just flex. Georgia run-game coordinator...
Georgia football has its next 1,000-yard receiver on the roster now
Georgia football almost saw Brock Bowers collect 1,000 yards receiving last year, but in 2022, it will be a receiver that finally makes it happen. Adonai Mitchell will be the next Georgia player that records over 1,000 yards in a single season, and while some may think it’s too soon to say that or it could jinx him — that needs to stop now. The superstitions are understandable, but this kid is far too talented not to predict this.
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta Police find their most wanted suspect working as armed security guard
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said this week they had caught their most wanted suspect - and found him working as an armed security guard. The Atlanta Police Department said on Facebook that 32-year-old Jordan Pack had been wanted in three separate aggravated assault cases, two of them from 2020 and one from this year. He had been wanted in Gwinnett County, Douglas County and Norcross in addition to Atlanta.
Monroe Local News
Monroe man dies while fishing on Lake Sinclair
The Eatonton Messenger is reporting that Bobby McIntyre, 62, of Monroe, died Tuesday evening while fishing on Lake Sinclair in Putnam County. He is believed to have suffered a medical emergency. Click or tap on this link for the full story on the Eatonton Messenger.
fox5atlanta.com
Remains of missing man found in White County, deputies say
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. - White County Sheriff's Office officials say that they believe to have located the remains of missing Heath Williams. Deputies announced on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, that they found his remains after a "long and exhaustive multi-agency search." Williams was reported missing on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022,...
accesswdun.com
Accident at Ga. 53 and Old Flowery Branch Road leaves driver with serious injuries
A driver is in serious but stable condition after a wreck Wednesday morning at the Ga. 53 and Old Flowery Branch Road intersection. According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol, a Toyota Highlander driven by Ruth Dugger was traveling westbound on Ga. 53. When Dugger tried to turn left onto Old Flowery Branch Road, a Suzuki GSXR 600 driven by Merit Fontinel struck the left rear of her Toyota.
Narcity
This Adults-Only Theme Park In Georgia Lets You Drive A Real Tank And Crush Cars
If you've ever wanted to live like you were in a video game, look no further. Right here in North Georgia you can live out this fantasy and drive actual tanks. Tank Town USA is an adult theme park located in Morganton, GA. There are many activities you can partake in that will bring your video games to life.
WXIA 11 Alive
Former inmate: Cherokee County deputies raping inmates was 'rampant'
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI confirmed Wednesday that it is going to investigate the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and allegations that, for years, deputies have been sexually assaulting jail inmates in their custody. The Sheriff requested the GBI investigation two weeks after a federal lawsuit accused deputies...
