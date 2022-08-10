ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parker County, TX

Parker County Sheriff’s Office investigating deaths of couple found at Aledo RV park

By James Hartley
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 5 days ago

The deaths of two people in Parker County are being investigated by the sheriff’s office, but details on what happened aren’t being released, according to a Tuesday news release from the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.

The bodies of 48-year-old David Dale Galaway and 52-year-old Jennifer Lauren Galaway were found in a recreational vehicle at an RV park in the 7000 block of East Interstate 20 in Aledo on Aug. 4, according to the release.

While the sheriff’s office said the official causes of the couple’s deaths have not been determined, the criminal investigations division is looking into what happened.

Two dogs and three cats found inside the RV were taken to the Parker County Animal Shelter, according to the release. The sheriff’s office did not release any other details, citing the investigation being in its early stages.

