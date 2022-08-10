ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, KY

Man arrested after threatening a shooting at University of the Cumberlands

By Karla Ward
Lexington Herald-Leader
 5 days ago

A man who threatened a shooting at the University of the Cumberlands Tuesday afternoon has been arrested, Williamsburg police said.

Police said they received a call from the university at 5:12 p.m. asking for help with “a threat that was made toward the school.”

Police said they quickly identified the man who made the threat as Dustin Collins Burchett, 35, of Somerset, and he was arrested by Kentucky State Police and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

“A preliminary investigation indicates a male placed a call to the university, making a threat that indicated he was going execute a shooting on the campus,” police said in a Facebook post Tuesday night. “Extra security measures and a high law enforcement presence was across the campus for about about an hour as the investigation was conducted.”

Burchett is charged with second-degree terroristic threatening.

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

