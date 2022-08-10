One dead and several injured after bus overturns on New Jersey Turnpike



A t least one person is dead and several others are injured after a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike that resulted in a bus overturning on the highway, authorities said on Tuesday.

Photo courtesy Gary Fortner A bus overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike.



Police responded to the crash at the Thomas Edison Service Area entrance ramp around 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, officials said . They closed off the entrance ramp to the turnpike for several hours.

More than a dozen people were hurt in the crash, and at least two people were airlifted to nearby hospitals, according to NBC New York .

Photo courtesy Gary Fortner. Onlookers watch as people are helped out of the bus.



The outer lanes near the incident remained closed as of 8:30 p.m. An investigation is underway.

The Washington Examiner reached out to the New Jersey State Police but has not received a response.