Accidents

One dead and several injured after bus overturns on New Jersey Turnpike

By Cami Mondeaux
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3auJLD_0hBCmCgX00


A t least one person is dead and several others are injured after a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike that resulted in a bus overturning on the highway, authorities said on Tuesday.

Photo courtesy Gary Fortner
A bus overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike.


Police responded to the crash at the Thomas Edison Service Area entrance ramp around 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, officials said . They closed off the entrance ramp to the turnpike for several hours.

More than a dozen people were hurt in the crash, and at least two people were airlifted to nearby hospitals, according to NBC New York .

Photo courtesy Gary Fortner.
Onlookers watch as people are helped out of the bus.


The outer lanes near the incident remained closed as of 8:30 p.m. An investigation is underway.

The Washington Examiner reached out to the New Jersey State Police but has not received a response.

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

