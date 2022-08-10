One dead and several injured after bus overturns on New Jersey Turnpike
A t least one person is dead and several others are injured after a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike that resulted in a bus overturning on the highway, authorities said on Tuesday.
Police responded to the crash at the Thomas Edison Service Area entrance ramp around 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, officials said . They closed off the entrance ramp to the turnpike for several hours.
More than a dozen people were hurt in the crash, and at least two people were airlifted to nearby hospitals, according to NBC New York .
The outer lanes near the incident remained closed as of 8:30 p.m. An investigation is underway.
The Washington Examiner reached out to the New Jersey State Police but has not received a response.
