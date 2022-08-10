Read full article on original website
Related
KYTV
Voters say no to a ballot initiative to renovate Mountain Home, Ark. High School
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Voters in a special election in the Mountain Home School District voted against a property tax increase that would have helped fund an approximately $40 million renovation project to the district’s high school building. The special election saw a 14% voter turnout and was...
KTLO
Municipal filing period closes, races develop
The filing period for municipal positions in the general election has closed and a number of races have developed in Baxter, Marion and Fulton counties. In Mountain Home, Scott Liles and Billy D. Austin are running for city clerk, looking to succeed Brian Plumlee, who did not file for re-election. Marshella Norell is looking to challenge current council member Paige Evans for Ward 3, Position 1. Seven incumbents filed for re-election with no opponents including Mayor Hillrey Adams and council members Bob Van Haaren; Susan Stockton; Wayne Almond; Carry Manuel; Jim Bodenhamer; and Nick Reed.
KTLO
Mountain Home Mayor updates Community Center/aquatic facility progress
It’s been just over one year since the Mountain Home City Council approved the purchase of bonds to build a community center/aquatic facility at McCabe Park in the southwest part of the city at the junction of U.S. Highway 62/412 West and the Sheid/Hopper Bypass. Voters in March of 2021 approved two measures to fund the project, a half-cent sales tax that will sunset after funding bonds for the construction of the project and a permanent quarter-cent sales tax for operation and maintenance of the new facility.
KTLO
8 business licenses issued in July
Eight business licenses were issued in the City of Mountain Home in July. Josh Evans and Shane Free for A Classic Pawn Shop, LLC., located at 860 Highway 62 East, #15;. Patricia and Mike Koch for Heart of the Ozarks BBQ & Sweets, a food truck;. Tiffany Porter for Precision...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTLO
Harrison student among those receiving agriculture scholarship from agriculture department
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture recently awarded $20,000 in scholarships to eight students attending Arkansas universities with agricultural programs including one student in Harrison. The universities include the University of Arkansas, Arkansas State University, Southern Arkansas University, and Arkansas Tech University. The scholarship recipients include the following students:. University of...
KTLO
Ozark County chosen for youth-centered substance use prevention program
An area county was recently one of nine in Missouri chosen to be a part of youth-centered substance use prevention through a federal grant program. The Regional Partnership for Success Grant was awarded to the Missouri Department of Behavioral Health to direct prevention efforts in counties across the state based on regional and local data, and Ozark County was among those selected.
KTLO
Boil order issued for Calico Rock Water and Sewer
A boil water order has been issued for a portion of Calico Rock Water and Sewer. The order will be in effect for customers west of Arkansas Highway 5 and on Rowden Street. The cause of the boil order was not announced by a Calico Rock Water and Sewer spokesperson.
KTLO
Robert Kromenaker, 80, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 80-year-old Robert Kromenaker of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center. Robert Kromenaker died Thursday in Mountain Home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTLO
Man with widespread criminal record pleads to Baxter County charges
A 34-year-old Cabot man who has had problems with the law in seven Arkansas Counties pled guilty to the charges against him in Baxter County and was sentenced to five years probation during a recent session of circuit court. In Baxter County Brady Kyle French is accused of being in...
KTLO
Ozark County Sheriff’s Office lays off employees
Nearly a month after the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office issued an emergency action order, the state of the budget and inflation have forced the local agency to make another move. Sheriff Cass Martin says increasing expenditures and sales tax revenue far below projection have resulted in seven layoffs, including two full-time deputies, to downsize his staff.
tncontentexchange.com
Clay Cooper and family save missing autistic man
Quick thinking by Clay Cooper, his son Colton, and the rest of his family helped save an autistic man who had been the subject of a missing person alert. Kevin Ray Duke, 19, had been the subject of a missing person alert by the Taney County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 10. The alert stated Duke was last seen on Aug. 9, walking away from his home on Hampton Road in Taney County, was autistic, and required medication.
lyon.edu
Lyon College community mourns passing of alumnus Linn Garner, ‘53
Lyon College community mourns passing of alumnus Linn Garner, ‘53. The Lyon College community extends its deepest sympathy to the family members and friends of alumnus Elijah Linn Garner, 91, ‘53, of Glencoe, who died Sunday, Aug. 7, in Cave City. Mr. Garner was born Sept. 21, 1930,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KYTV
Arkansas, Missouri truck drivers see pay increase
THAYER, MO. (KAIT) - Truck drivers in the region have seen a little more cash added to their wallets recently. A study showed wages had increased across the board to keep retention rates high and turnover rates low. The Arkansas Truckers Association showed a hike in salary for truck drivers...
KTLO
Drug charge guilty plea sends woman to prison for five years
A woman arrested in July last year by officers checking on what was described as “suspicious activity” at the Mountain Home Inn appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court recently and pled guilty to drug-related charges against her. Forty-one-year-old Kerry Janal Sager of Mountain Home was sentenced to five...
KTLO
Judith Diana Smith Bergum, 84, Lakeview (Kirby)
Judith Smith Bergum, 84, passed away on August 11, 2022, in Lakeview, Arkansas. She was born May 25, 1938 in Chicago, IL to George E. and Helen Johnson Smith. She married Glenn R. Bergum on September 12, 1959 in Glen Ellyn, IL. Judith loved people and her greatest joy was spending time with her customers at Creative Gift Studio in Lakeview, AR.
KTLO
Mtn Home ENT & Allergy: LPN or Experienced Medical Assistant
Mountain Home ENT & Allergy is looking to hire an LPN or experienced Medical Assistant. Job Description: Full time position for a very busy ENT practice. Looking for two years office setting experience. MA only considered with experience in office settings. Benefits: Medical, Dental, Vision and Life insurance, paid vacation...
KTLO
Woman accused of breaking into vehicles tracked by AirPods
A Sharp County woman is currently in the Izard County Detention Center on accusations of breaking into several vehicles after being tracked by AirPods. Twenty-year-old Autumn Dailey of Hardy is facing 15 charges, including 12 felonies, with her bond set at $50,000. According to the Izard County Sheriff’s Office, the...
KTLO
Peggy Lenard, Lakeview (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for Peggy Lenard of Lakeview are pending at Kirby & Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Peggy Lenard died Thursday in Flippin.
KTLO
MHCA wins opener to volleyball season
The Mountain Home Christian Academy volleyball program began its season on a winning note Saturday when they traveled to Jonesboro to meet Northeast Arkansas Christian Home Education. The Lady Eagles needed all three sets in the varsity match, but they were able to get the victory with scores of 22-25,...
Ozark County Times
Woman pleads guilty to amended charge in 2020 fatal crash, given probation
In a surprising turn of events, Patricia L. Hobbs, previously charged with driving while intoxicated with drugs causing the death of 59-year-old Michael “Micky” Clark in a Feb. 17, 2020, crash on Highway 5, pleaded guilty by Alford plea to an amended charge of second-degree assault during the Aug. 3 Law Day. An Alford plea means Hobbs does not admit guilt but believes that the evidence would cause a jury to convict her.
Comments / 0