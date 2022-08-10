UPDATE: Vista View Apartments shooting suspect arrested

UPDATE: (Aug. 10, 2022) – A man wanted in connection to a shooting at the Vista View Apartments has been arrested on separate charges.

According to the Charleston Police Department, Timothy Robert Holmes, 29, of Waupun, Wisconsin was taken into custody by the South Charleston Police Department on charges of Obstructing and Fugitive from Justice.

CPD says Holmes is the suspect in the Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 shooting at Vista View Apartments in Renaissance Circle, but charges have not been filed against Holmes in connection to the shooting at this time.

Officers say they are continuing to investigate and examine all evidence connected to the shooting.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Lt. Tony Hazelett with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) provided an update on a shooting that happened Saturday at the apartment complex on Renaissance Circle .

Around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, CPD responded to shots fired at the 1300 building of the Vista View Apartments. Officers were unable to find a victim at that time, Lt. Hazelett said.

Lt. Hazelett said that about 30 minutes later, a victim with two gunshot wounds walked into a local hospital. The victim said he was visiting a friend in the 1300 building. The victim also said he was in the building’s hallway when a light-skinned, black man pulled a gun and shot at him multiple times.

Lt. Hazlett said the incident was captured on surveillance footage. The video shows the victim and the suspect coming out of an apartment and running down the hallway, Hazelett said. The suspect then allegedly fired several rounds at the victim.

The Charleston Police Department is looking for the suspect in a shooting at Renaissance Circle on Saturday, Aug. 6, in Charleston, West Virginia. (Photo courtesy of CPD)

Above are two pictures of the shooting suspect from the hallway surveillance video. Anyone with information on the suspect should contact CPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at (304) 348-6480 or Metro 911 at (304) 348-8111.

