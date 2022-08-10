Read full article on original website
siouxlandnews.com
Gov. Reynolds and Joni Ernst spotted at Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair is open this week and even state officials are making sure they get some time on the grand concourse. Senator Joni Earnst and Governor Kim Reynolds were spotted at the fair Saturday. One of their stops on the fairgrounds included the...
siouxlandnews.com
Rollover accident at Floyd Boulevard exit of I-29
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Police are on the scene of a rollover accident at the Floyd Avenue exit intersection of I-29. The accident happened just shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. The exit ramp is backed up as first responders work to clear the scene.
siouxlandnews.com
Fire damaged garage in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Fire and Rescue responded to a garage fire near 16th Street and Summit Street in Sioux City on Sunday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. The detached garage has major damage to the siding, and interior with visible smoke still coming off the structure as of 3:45 p.m.
siouxlandnews.com
Local churches gather for week-long prayer project "Revive Siouxland"
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Several churches in Siouxland have been gathering for a week-long prayer project hoping to revive their community and help share the love of Christ. It's called Revive Siouxland, all week the group has been going out into the community meeting and praying with people. Each...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux Center filling truck with everyday items to help Ukrainian refugees
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — A Sioux Center mission team is hosting a donation drive to collect personal hygiene and household items for Ukrainian refugees. A trailer is parked at the Centre Mall Parking Lot in Sioux Center. The group is partnering with Orphan Grain Train, hoping to collect items...
siouxlandnews.com
California Dept of Ed endorses books for kindergarteners about questioning gender identity
SACRAMENTO, CALIF (TND) — The California Department of Education is getting slammed for promoting what critics call an inappropriate recommended reading list for kindergarteners, first graders and second graders. Critics are particularly concerned about books on the list supposedly intended for K-2 students that introduce the concept of questioning...
siouxlandnews.com
TOTT - Big Brothers, Big Sisters Bowl for Kids' Sake
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — The folks at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland want you to get your bowling shoes ready for a special fundraiser and a bowling party happening September 16th & 17th!. You and four or five friends can sign up to raise $500 as a team.
