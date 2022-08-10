ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

2 school bus routes discontinued for Topeka 501

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sv0uY_0hBCkcMt00

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Some students at two Topeka high schools will need to find alternate ways to get home after school.

According to the Topeka Metro, the West 10th special bus routes will be discontinued as of Aug. 10. These routes picked up students at Highland Park High School and Topeka High School after 3 p.m.

Discontinued Topeka bus routes restored

Topeka 501 middle school and high school students can pick up free bus passes at their individual schools’ main offices to ride free throughout the 2022-2023 school year.

To see the bus routes that are being discontinued, check the pdf below:

TPS Bus Routes by Matthew Self on Scribd

