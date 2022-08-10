Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explore the Noah's Ark Encounter in KentuckyThe Planking TravelerWilliamstown, KY
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Related
Guide to the 2022 Kentucky State Fair: Tickets, hours, attractions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Brace yourself for fried foods, carnival rides and live music! The Kentucky State Fair returns to Louisville this August. Starting Thursday, Aug. 18 the fair will be back at the Kentucky Exposition Center until Aug. 28. Here's everything you need to know. Tickets. Advanced admission tickets...
wdrb.com
Northern Kentucky man claims $1 million Mega Millions winnings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A northern Kentucky man claimed a $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket from the Aug. 5 drawing. Preferring to stay anonymous, the man claimed the money Tuesday, four days after winning with a ticket he bought at the Kroger on Dixie Highway in Erlanger, Kentucky. "I...
Mega Millions winning ticket claimed in Erlanger
A Northern Kentucky man bought the $1,000,000 ticket at the Kroger on Dixie Highway in Erlanger, Kentucky.
Fox 19
$1M Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in NKY
ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - Check your tickets!. A ticket sold in Erlanger at the Kroger store at 3158 Dixie Highway for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers, but not the Mega ball, winning the game’s second prize of $1 million, lottery officials announced Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLKY.com
Kentucky man claims winning $1 million Mega Millions lottery ticket
A northern Kentucky man, who wishes to remain anonymous, has stepped forward with the winning $1,000,000 Mega Millions ticket from last Friday's drawing, lottery officials announced Thursday. Officials said the winner came to the Kentucky Lottery headquarters earlier this week with ticket after taking it to the Kroger on Dixie...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Luxury Hotels in Lexington, Kentucky
Located in the heart of Kentucky, Lexington is a must-visit if you’re road tripping around the South. Best known as the “Horse Capital of the World,” Lexington is home to plenty of famous horse farms, training centers, and Thoroughbred racetracks, including Kentucky Horse Park and Keeneland. But delve a little deeper, and you’ll find that there’s so much more to Lexington than its horses!
These 11 Kentucky Glamping Sites Are Fall-Ready…Just Like You, Right? [PICS]
I haven't camped a whole lot in my lifetime, but I've enjoyed it every single time. There's nothing like cutting yourself off from the world and vegging out. Whether it was in a cabin in a ravine in southwestern New Mexico or on a large plot of land in Grayson County that had to be "bush-hogged" before we could use it, it's an amazing time. (Seriously, at the Grayson County site, NONE of us could get a phone signal. I guess that's what disconnecting and decompressing is all about.)
Check your tickets: Mega Millions ticket sold in Kentucky is a winner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One lucky person in Kentucky may need to check their lottery tickets. Someone purchased the winning Mega Millions ticket at a grocery store in the commonwealth. A ticket sold at a Kroger in Erlanger, Ky. for Friday's lottery drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
linknky.com
When will Boone have more people than Kenton? Report says 2050
Boone County’s substantial population growth is expected to continue, allowing it to pass Kenton County in population by 2050, according to a recently released report from the Kentucky State Data Center. The state’s population is expected to increase by 6.2%, the report said, an increase of more than 279,000...
spectrumnews1.com
Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Aug. 12-14
Saturday August 13 @ 7:30 p.m. Sunday August 14 @ 12 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 8:30 p.m. Saturday August 13 @ 9:30 a.m. Sunday August 14 @ 9:30 a.m. Iroquois Amphitheater. Saturday August 13 @ 8 p.m. Iroquois Amphitheater.
Mansfield Ohio May Be The Next Pizza Capital in the Country
Ohio is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky county buying airport land for park, animal shelter
BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's Boone County recently approved a $1.18 million deal to purchase about 300-acres owned by the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The airport acquired the land in the 1990s as part of a runway extension project that is no longer needed. As a result of a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
linknky.com
Insurance firm opens Covington office
Chris Owens of Taylor Oswald (a subsidiary of Oswald Companies, a minority-owned risk management insurance firm) has led the charge in helping another minority-owned business open within the city of Covington. A new Taylor Oswald office is opening at 6 E. 5th Street in Covington, which will put them in...
styleblueprint.com
The Kentucky Wildlands: Hidden Gem of the South
The Kentucky Wildlands is a wide-open playground waiting to be explored. Spanning 14,000 square miles of beautiful wilderness across 41 counties of eastern and southern Kentucky, it’s largely “undiscovered” — in the true essence of the overused word. An easy drive from major cities in Kentucky, the Midwest, and the Southeast, a visit to these hidden gems is like unearthing a magical natural wonderland void of crowds and development.
KY Deer Hunters: Special Regulations for New Chronic Wasting Disease Zone
I think I enjoy the fall as much as I enjoy anything. It's just the perfect weather. And there are so many events and seasons that always get me in the mood. I've already immersed myself in looking for fall getaway ideas and checking college football updates on a daily basis. And even though I don't hunt, any announcements regarding deer season make me perk up.
Invasive hammerhead worms are spreading in Kentucky
Hammerhead worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, made their way to the United States on the soil of ornamental plants in the 1900s. Recently, over 100 sightings in the Atlanta area have been recorded and the worms have invaded multiple Kentucky counties upending local gardens and lawns and attacking turf and a variety of common grasses.
Two Ohioans hit it big with scratch-offs
Two Ohioans hit it big with scratch-offs - $1 million annuity prizes - according to the Ohio Lottery.
westkentuckystar.com
Two cases of deadly cattle disease detected in Kentucky
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture said two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in different parts of the state. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in...
Wave 3
Illinois man dies in Oldham County crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Illinois man was killed in a crash in Oldham County Friday afternoon. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Rose Island, north of Oldham Acres Road, OC police chief Greg Smith said in a release. First responders found a black, 2002 Jaguar pinned against...
WTVQ
Grocery chain donates 3,500 gallons of water to Kentucky flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A truckload of 17 pallets of water, more than 3,500 gallons, was donated to Kentucky flood victims Tuesday thanks to Food Lion. Food Lion gave the water to God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington to distribute. The grocery chain is also fundraising at its...
Comments / 3