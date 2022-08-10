ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erlanger, KY

wdrb.com

Northern Kentucky man claims $1 million Mega Millions winnings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A northern Kentucky man claimed a $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket from the Aug. 5 drawing. Preferring to stay anonymous, the man claimed the money Tuesday, four days after winning with a ticket he bought at the Kroger on Dixie Highway in Erlanger, Kentucky. "I...
Fox 19

$1M Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in NKY

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - Check your tickets!. A ticket sold in Erlanger at the Kroger store at 3158 Dixie Highway for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers, but not the Mega ball, winning the game’s second prize of $1 million, lottery officials announced Tuesday.
WLKY.com

Kentucky man claims winning $1 million Mega Millions lottery ticket

A northern Kentucky man, who wishes to remain anonymous, has stepped forward with the winning $1,000,000 Mega Millions ticket from last Friday's drawing, lottery officials announced Thursday. Officials said the winner came to the Kentucky Lottery headquarters earlier this week with ticket after taking it to the Kroger on Dixie...
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Luxury Hotels in Lexington, Kentucky

Located in the heart of Kentucky, Lexington is a must-visit if you're road tripping around the South. Best known as the "Horse Capital of the World," Lexington is home to plenty of famous horse farms, training centers, and Thoroughbred racetracks, including Kentucky Horse Park and Keeneland. But delve a little deeper, and you'll find that there's so much more to Lexington than its horses!
My 1053 WJLT

These 11 Kentucky Glamping Sites Are Fall-Ready…Just Like You, Right? [PICS]

I haven't camped a whole lot in my lifetime, but I've enjoyed it every single time. There's nothing like cutting yourself off from the world and vegging out. Whether it was in a cabin in a ravine in southwestern New Mexico or on a large plot of land in Grayson County that had to be "bush-hogged" before we could use it, it's an amazing time. (Seriously, at the Grayson County site, NONE of us could get a phone signal. I guess that's what disconnecting and decompressing is all about.)
linknky.com

When will Boone have more people than Kenton? Report says 2050

Boone County's substantial population growth is expected to continue, allowing it to pass Kenton County in population by 2050, according to a recently released report from the Kentucky State Data Center. The state's population is expected to increase by 6.2%, the report said, an increase of more than 279,000...
spectrumnews1.com

Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Aug. 12-14

Saturday August 13 @ 7:30 p.m. Sunday August 14 @ 12 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 8:30 p.m. Saturday August 13 @ 9:30 a.m. Sunday August 14 @ 9:30 a.m. Iroquois Amphitheater. Saturday August 13 @ 8 p.m. Iroquois Amphitheater.
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky county buying airport land for park, animal shelter

BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's Boone County recently approved a $1.18 million deal to purchase about 300-acres owned by the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The airport acquired the land in the 1990s as part of a runway extension project that is no longer needed. As a result of a...
linknky.com

Insurance firm opens Covington office

Chris Owens of Taylor Oswald (a subsidiary of Oswald Companies, a minority-owned risk management insurance firm) has led the charge in helping another minority-owned business open within the city of Covington. A new Taylor Oswald office is opening at 6 E. 5th Street in Covington, which will put them in...
styleblueprint.com

The Kentucky Wildlands: Hidden Gem of the South

The Kentucky Wildlands is a wide-open playground waiting to be explored. Spanning 14,000 square miles of beautiful wilderness across 41 counties of eastern and southern Kentucky, it's largely "undiscovered" — in the true essence of the overused word. An easy drive from major cities in Kentucky, the Midwest, and the Southeast, a visit to these hidden gems is like unearthing a magical natural wonderland void of crowds and development.
99.5 WKDQ

KY Deer Hunters: Special Regulations for New Chronic Wasting Disease Zone

I think I enjoy the fall as much as I enjoy anything. It's just the perfect weather. And there are so many events and seasons that always get me in the mood. I've already immersed myself in looking for fall getaway ideas and checking college football updates on a daily basis. And even though I don't hunt, any announcements regarding deer season make me perk up.
Polarbear

Invasive hammerhead worms are spreading in Kentucky

Hammerhead worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, made their way to the United States on the soil of ornamental plants in the 1900s. Recently, over 100 sightings in the Atlanta area have been recorded and the worms have invaded multiple Kentucky counties upending local gardens and lawns and attacking turf and a variety of common grasses.
westkentuckystar.com

Two cases of deadly cattle disease detected in Kentucky

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture said two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in different parts of the state. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in...
Wave 3

Illinois man dies in Oldham County crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Illinois man was killed in a crash in Oldham County Friday afternoon. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Rose Island, north of Oldham Acres Road, OC police chief Greg Smith said in a release. First responders found a black, 2002 Jaguar pinned against...
