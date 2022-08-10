CMS interim superintendent says schools are on track for first day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The clock is ticking on the back-to-school bell.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education received updates during Tuesday’s meeting on readiness for the first day of school.
Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh told the Board that schools are on track to be ready for Aug. 29.FINAL_2022-Back-to-School-Presentation_08052022_1659891520 Download
Two new schools, Mint Hill Elementary and Palisades High, will open for the 2022-2023 year, bringing the district total to 181. Three replacement schools, West Charlotte High, Shamrock Gardens, and Lansdowne Elementary, will also open this year.
Body scanners have been installed at 21 high schools, and plans remain in place to install them at the 48 middle and K-8 schools by the end of the first quarter.CMS to install body scanners for K-8 and middle schools across Charlotte
The district has hired 375 guest teachers and is working to hire 89 more; 1,200 substitutes are in the pool.
Before Tuesday, Aug. 9, the district last reported they were working to fill 415 open teaching roles.School districts offering bonuses to attract more teachers
As of Tuesday, Aug. 9, CMS reported 377 teacher vacancies, 151 teacher-assistant vacancies, 41 bus driver vacancies, and 100 cafeteria-worker vacancies.
