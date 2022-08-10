ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

nbcboston.com

Fire in Westford Destroys Building, Flames Spread to Neighboring Buildings

A building in Westford, Massachusetts was destroyed in a blaze that spread to the buildings on each side of it on Saturday, according to officials. Saturday evening, Westford firefighters arrived at 54 Lake Shore Dr., and found the back of the building in a blaze. Fire spread to the buildings on each side as firefighters attempted to extinguish the flames, said fire officials.
WESTFORD, MA
nbcboston.com

Continued MBTA Issues Worry Riders Ahead of Extended Shutdowns

"It was just pretty black from what I remember." About 300 riders of the Green Line were forced to evacuate Friday evening, given no other choice than to walk through the train tunnels to Kenmore or Hynes station, according to officials. “It just like kind of stopped," said a passenger...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Dorchester Fire Displaces 8 People

Authorities say a fire on 975 Dorchester Ave. displaced eight people in Dorchester, Massachusetts Saturday afternoon. According to the Boston Fire Department, the cause of the fire is still unknown, and authorities are investigating. No one was injured in the fire, said officials.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Outdoor Dining in Boston's North End Extended Through September

The outdoor dining program in Boston's North End will continue for a few more weeks, through the end of September, a city representative confirmed Friday. They cited the fact that there have not been any major issues with compliance in the historic neighborhood, the only one where businesses have been charged thousands of dollars to let patrons eat outside this summer, a plan that generated controversy when it was first announced.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Ex-Employee Shut Down PD Website Over Pay Dispute, City Says

Officials in a Boston suburb are investigating a former city employee they say shut down the police website during a pay dispute. Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said the former employee, who was the police department information technology director, took down the department website in late June and July. The Boston Globe reported on Friday that the website instead directed visitors to a message that called on them to contact Fuller and ask the mayor to restore it. Fuller said the employee controls access to the site and has not turned it over to the city. Newton has created a new police department website in its place.
NEWTON, MA
nbcboston.com

WATCH: MBTA Passengers Walk Off Disabled Green Line Train, Through Tunnel

The MBTA is experiencing some more problems Friday, with riders forced to walk through a tunnel after a power issue on a Green Line train. Shuttle buses are replacing trains between Kenmore and Government Center because of a power problem, the MBTA said shortly before 6:30 p.m. in a tweet. The agency later said in a statement that three trains, each carrying about 100 people, were "unable to move within the tunnels between Hynes and Kenmore."
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Repair Work Continues After Water Main Break Floods, Damages Streets Near Boston Common

Crews contained a water main break early Saturday morning that caused major flooding in and around the Boston Common. Thousands of gallons of water could be seen gushing onto the sidewalks and on Charles and Boylston Streets near the Common, closing traffic to parts of the streets affected. The flooding also caused rocks and debris to litter the roads.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Dine Out Boston 2022 Spotlight: Zaz Asian-Latin Fusion Cuisine

Treat yourself to a delicious meal for a special price during Dine Out Boston! The event, formerly known as Restaurant Week Boston, is put on by the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau now through August 20th. Participating restaurants offer prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner, many with options...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Fatally Struck by Multiple Cars on Mass. Highway

A hit and run investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man was fatally struck on a Massachusetts highway on Saturday night. Massachusetts State Police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on Route 290 westbound in Worcester shortly after 11:30p.m. According to police, the man may have been first...
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Refreshing Weekend Ahead After Brutal Stretch

Dry and seasonable weather is on tap for Friday, aside from a low chance of showers across southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Temperatures will rise into the mid 70s to low 80s across the region. Across eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, clouds may keep temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Regardless, these milder temperatures are certainly welcomed given the oppressive heat and humidity that has been in place for the past week.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Weekend Closes Out With Return to Summer, Rain Upcoming

New England has been gifted with splendid weather this weekend. Temperatures are running just at average highs and our dew points have given it the special touch that’s been calling out fall vibes. Low 80s and upper 70s along sunny skies is the perfect combination for enjoying the outdoors.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

2 Injured in Tractor-Trailer Rollover in Boston

An overturned tractor-trailer on the Mass. Pike eastbound in Boston caused major delays early Saturday morning. Massachusetts State Police shut down multiple lanes in response to the crash. MassDOT spent the morning hours clearing beverage cans and bottles that the trailer was carrying strewn across both eastbound and westbound lanes....
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

1 Dead Following Shooting in Boston's South End

An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Boston’s South End neighborhood Saturday night. Police responded to the area of West Dedham Street shortly before 10p.m. One man was taken to Boston Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released any additional information. No arrests...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Authorities Investigating After Body Found in Brockton Pond

An investigation is underway after a body was found in a pond in Brockton, Massachusetts on Sunday. According to Brockton Police, the body was found in the waters at D.W. Field Park shortly before 10a.m. The Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the cause of death. No additional information...
BROCKTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Multiple People Seriously Hurt After Van Goes Over Guardrail on I-93 in Randolph

Several people have been seriously hurt after a work van went over a guardrail Friday morning on Interstate 93 in Randolph, according to Massachusetts State Police. State Troopers responded to the wreck on I-93 North near the Route 24 junction just before 6 a.m. Friday. Troopers gave medical help to passengers of the 2019 Dodge van, alongside Randolph Fire and EMS and a Good Samaritan who stopped to assist.
RANDOLPH, MA
nbcboston.com

South End Mourns the Loss of Young Man Killed in Shooting

Boston's South End mourned the loss of a man Sunday evening whose life was taken last Saturday in a shooting. Dion Ruiz, a 28-year-old man from the South End was shot Saturday evening near West Dedham Street. After police found Ruiz, he was taken to Boston Medical Center, where officials say he died from his injuries.
BOSTON, MA

