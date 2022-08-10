Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Related
nbcboston.com
Fire in Westford Destroys Building, Flames Spread to Neighboring Buildings
A building in Westford, Massachusetts was destroyed in a blaze that spread to the buildings on each side of it on Saturday, according to officials. Saturday evening, Westford firefighters arrived at 54 Lake Shore Dr., and found the back of the building in a blaze. Fire spread to the buildings on each side as firefighters attempted to extinguish the flames, said fire officials.
nbcboston.com
Continued MBTA Issues Worry Riders Ahead of Extended Shutdowns
"It was just pretty black from what I remember." About 300 riders of the Green Line were forced to evacuate Friday evening, given no other choice than to walk through the train tunnels to Kenmore or Hynes station, according to officials. “It just like kind of stopped," said a passenger...
nbcboston.com
Dorchester Fire Displaces 8 People
Authorities say a fire on 975 Dorchester Ave. displaced eight people in Dorchester, Massachusetts Saturday afternoon. According to the Boston Fire Department, the cause of the fire is still unknown, and authorities are investigating. No one was injured in the fire, said officials.
nbcboston.com
Outdoor Dining in Boston's North End Extended Through September
The outdoor dining program in Boston's North End will continue for a few more weeks, through the end of September, a city representative confirmed Friday. They cited the fact that there have not been any major issues with compliance in the historic neighborhood, the only one where businesses have been charged thousands of dollars to let patrons eat outside this summer, a plan that generated controversy when it was first announced.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcboston.com
Ex-Employee Shut Down PD Website Over Pay Dispute, City Says
Officials in a Boston suburb are investigating a former city employee they say shut down the police website during a pay dispute. Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said the former employee, who was the police department information technology director, took down the department website in late June and July. The Boston Globe reported on Friday that the website instead directed visitors to a message that called on them to contact Fuller and ask the mayor to restore it. Fuller said the employee controls access to the site and has not turned it over to the city. Newton has created a new police department website in its place.
nbcboston.com
During MBTA Train Shutdowns, Some Boston City Workers Get Remote Work Flexibility
Some Boston city workers may be able to work from home during the weekslong shutdown of the MBTA Orange Line and closure of the Green Line north of the Government Center. The city is one of the employers around the area flexing schedules to deal with the sudden closures. Orange...
nbcboston.com
Open Newbury Street to Return for Six Sundays; Here Are Parking and Traffic Impacts
Newbury Street in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood will be pedestrian-only on six upcoming Sundays, as Mayor Michelle Wu and the city's transportation department announce the return of the Open Newbury Street series. The event will begin on Aug. 21, and will continue every Sunday through Sept. 25. With the famed...
nbcboston.com
WATCH: MBTA Passengers Walk Off Disabled Green Line Train, Through Tunnel
The MBTA is experiencing some more problems Friday, with riders forced to walk through a tunnel after a power issue on a Green Line train. Shuttle buses are replacing trains between Kenmore and Government Center because of a power problem, the MBTA said shortly before 6:30 p.m. in a tweet. The agency later said in a statement that three trains, each carrying about 100 people, were "unable to move within the tunnels between Hynes and Kenmore."
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcboston.com
Repair Work Continues After Water Main Break Floods, Damages Streets Near Boston Common
Crews contained a water main break early Saturday morning that caused major flooding in and around the Boston Common. Thousands of gallons of water could be seen gushing onto the sidewalks and on Charles and Boylston Streets near the Common, closing traffic to parts of the streets affected. The flooding also caused rocks and debris to litter the roads.
nbcboston.com
Dine Out Boston 2022 Spotlight: Zaz Asian-Latin Fusion Cuisine
Treat yourself to a delicious meal for a special price during Dine Out Boston! The event, formerly known as Restaurant Week Boston, is put on by the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau now through August 20th. Participating restaurants offer prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner, many with options...
nbcboston.com
Man Fatally Struck by Multiple Cars on Mass. Highway
A hit and run investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man was fatally struck on a Massachusetts highway on Saturday night. Massachusetts State Police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on Route 290 westbound in Worcester shortly after 11:30p.m. According to police, the man may have been first...
nbcboston.com
Refreshing Weekend Ahead After Brutal Stretch
Dry and seasonable weather is on tap for Friday, aside from a low chance of showers across southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Temperatures will rise into the mid 70s to low 80s across the region. Across eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, clouds may keep temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Regardless, these milder temperatures are certainly welcomed given the oppressive heat and humidity that has been in place for the past week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcboston.com
Weekend Closes Out With Return to Summer, Rain Upcoming
New England has been gifted with splendid weather this weekend. Temperatures are running just at average highs and our dew points have given it the special touch that’s been calling out fall vibes. Low 80s and upper 70s along sunny skies is the perfect combination for enjoying the outdoors.
nbcboston.com
2 Injured in Tractor-Trailer Rollover in Boston
An overturned tractor-trailer on the Mass. Pike eastbound in Boston caused major delays early Saturday morning. Massachusetts State Police shut down multiple lanes in response to the crash. MassDOT spent the morning hours clearing beverage cans and bottles that the trailer was carrying strewn across both eastbound and westbound lanes....
nbcboston.com
5 People Arrested, 1 Person in Hospital After Fight at Shannon Beach in Winchester
State police say one person is undergoing surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital after being severely injured in a large fight at Shannon Beach in Winchester, Massachusetts on Sunday evening. State police arrested five people involved in the fight, and the injured person in the hospital might also face charges, said...
nbcboston.com
1 Dead Following Shooting in Boston's South End
An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Boston’s South End neighborhood Saturday night. Police responded to the area of West Dedham Street shortly before 10p.m. One man was taken to Boston Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released any additional information. No arrests...
nbcboston.com
50th ASICS Falmouth Road Race: One Family Honoring Tradition Every Step of the Way
The Benson family is a longtime supporter of the iconic Asics Falmouth Road Race, celebrating 50 years when the runners kick off on Aug. 21. The Asics Falmouth Road Race will be live streaming on the websites of NBC Boston including nbcboston.com beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 12. Lindsay...
nbcboston.com
Authorities Investigating After Body Found in Brockton Pond
An investigation is underway after a body was found in a pond in Brockton, Massachusetts on Sunday. According to Brockton Police, the body was found in the waters at D.W. Field Park shortly before 10a.m. The Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the cause of death. No additional information...
nbcboston.com
Multiple People Seriously Hurt After Van Goes Over Guardrail on I-93 in Randolph
Several people have been seriously hurt after a work van went over a guardrail Friday morning on Interstate 93 in Randolph, according to Massachusetts State Police. State Troopers responded to the wreck on I-93 North near the Route 24 junction just before 6 a.m. Friday. Troopers gave medical help to passengers of the 2019 Dodge van, alongside Randolph Fire and EMS and a Good Samaritan who stopped to assist.
nbcboston.com
South End Mourns the Loss of Young Man Killed in Shooting
Boston's South End mourned the loss of a man Sunday evening whose life was taken last Saturday in a shooting. Dion Ruiz, a 28-year-old man from the South End was shot Saturday evening near West Dedham Street. After police found Ruiz, he was taken to Boston Medical Center, where officials say he died from his injuries.
Comments / 0