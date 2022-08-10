ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

Related
fortwaynesnbc.com

Plans announced for Fort Wayne winery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The city that is flush with breweries will now be getting its first official winery. Vinland Reserve Winery announced on Facebook that they will be opening up shop on the city’s north side. Officials say it will be located on the southeast corner of Union Chapel and Diebold Roads, and plan to open in 2023.
fortwaynesnbc.com

Angola mural shines a light on Fox Lake history

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fox lake, outside of Angola, helped inspire for artist Lyndy Bazile’s latest mural. It brings to life the area’s history. Fox Lake is a historically African American community, which served as a safe space for middle class people of color to enjoy the outdoors and the lake. Something not always afforded to them during times of segregation.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

TOP HEADLINES

A few rain showers have moved through on Saturday afternoon, but we’ll se more rain overnight and into Sunday. A bit of rain possible for the weekend. Some rain as possible for the weekend. Plans announced for Fort Wayne winery. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT. By...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Sunshine returns for the first day of the work week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Isolated rain showers will linger this evening, but most Sunday evening plans will stay dry. Overnight, we’ll start to get rid of some of the cloud cover. Temperatures will drop into the low 60s by Monday morning, with some being in the upper 50s.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
fortwaynesnbc.com

SILVER ALERT: Missing 68-year-old man out of Michigan, last seen in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing man out of Lansing, Michigan. Police are investigating the disappearance of 68-year-old Vance Beasley. He is a white man, around 6 feet tall, about 200 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes. Beasley was last seen driving a blue 2010 Subaru Outback with Michigan license plate J8031.
fortwaynesnbc.com

A bit of rain for the weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) -Overall it’s going to be a very nice weekend. Lots of sunshine during the day Saturday will lead to clouds increasing late in the day. There will likely be some rain late Saturday night into the first part of Sunday before skies clear again Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will be a little below normal for the upcoming weekend. Highs will generally be in your 80 with the low temperature at night around 60.
fortwaynesnbc.com

Chilly morning, then mostly sunny, cooler Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - It sure feels like Fall this Friday morning with temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s. Thanks to this week’s cold front, cooler, drier air has settled into northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio and will stick around for the next several days. Skies will be mostly sunny this Friday afternoon as highs reach the upper 70s. Clouds will increase overnight as low return to the mid 50s.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Forever Home Friday: Meet Evelyn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - If you’re looking for a big, athletic dog that has a lot of love to give, you’re in luck this Forever Home Friday!. Humane Fort Wayne’s Melissa Gibson is joined by Evelyn this week, a three-year-old mix. Evelyn loves to explore, is incredibly friendly with people and makes a perfect running or biking companion.
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Trash Collection#Consumer Price Index#American#Solid Waste Department#Arpa
fortwaynesnbc.com

Scattered showers tonight and part of Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A few rain showers have moved through on Saturday afternoon, but we’ll se more rain overnight and into Sunday. Scattered showers will begin mostly after sunset on Saturday, with even a few rumbles of thunder occurring early Sunday morning. Temperatures on Saturday evening will be in the upper 60s, dropping down into the low 60s on Sunday morning.
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy