Ray
4d ago
And all the people who have to live with loss of business due to these drug users, trashed homes, apartments buildings… from the drug uses get nothing.
5
STEEN ANDREASEN is running out of options to keep his central Montana ranch in his family. The 54-year-old is raising his own two sons along with his two nephews on the 23,000-acre family place located along the Marias River between Great Falls and Havre. Andreasen’s grandfather homesteaded the original part of the ranch in 1915.
When Idaho gas prices started to rise at a disgusting rate earlier this summer, the words “gas-tax holiday” started getting thrown around. In June, Democrat state lawmakers asked Governor Little to call a special session where the legislature could consider suspending the state’s 32 cents per gallon excise tax on gas for six months. If you’re filling up an average commuter car from empty, that could save you $4-5 per visit. It was a nice thought since everyone’s wallets are feeling a little thinner thanks to high gas prices and inflation on other necessities.
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Aug. 9 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Multnomah County reports another potential heat-related death.
Applications for the inaugural Black Resilience Fund in Portland, Oregon, are set to close on Monday as thousands of residents vie to be selected for one of the 50 spots in the basic income program. The fund, initially created in 2020 by the nonprofit group Brown Hope, is seeking to...
photo of individual handing over moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the strain on your wallet as your bills keep going up? Well, how does a few more hundred (or even up to $1,250 per month for those who qualify) sound right now? That's exactly what is being proposed in a new bill on the table from Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, Richard Burr of North Carolina, and Steve Daines of Montana that could help millions of people.
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Aug. 11 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon appeals court upholds commutations granted by Gov. Kate Brown.
The attorneys general of 10 states are backing a proposed rule by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that is meant to get poultry growers fair agreements with meat processors, but they want stronger oversight. “One of the many reasons it’s tough for small poultry farmers — and small farmers of...
Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.) But now the U.S. housing […]
photo of money in envelopePhoto by Karolina Graboska (Creative Commons) Would you like to have thousands of dollars more each year? If so, you'll definitely want to consider the government benefits you can receive by going using solar energy in Oregon. Solar energy lowers (or eliminates) your electric bill, raises your home value, reduces your carbon footprint, and even earns you money back on your investment. (source) Let's look closer at the details.
