Wednesday's Time Schedule

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

All Times EDT
Wednesday, August 10
MLB

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

WNBA

New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

NWSL

Portland at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

