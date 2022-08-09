Wednesday's Time Schedule
|All Times EDT
|Wednesday, August 10
|MLB
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
|WNBA
New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
|NWSL
Portland at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
